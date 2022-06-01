Block Alexa’s eavesdropping until you say the word with this privacy add on

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 1, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Love your Amazon Echo Dot, but hate that Alexa is always listening to your conversations? Get the PriVeta Home Amazon privacy add on. It blocks the Echo's mics with a specially engineered noise.

Block Alexa’s eavesdropping until you say the word with this privacy add on
PriVeta Home on a table

Keep private home conversations for your ears only with the PriVeta Home. This Amazon Echo privacy device sits atop your smart speaker and blocks Alexa’s microphones with noise until you say the action word.

We all love the convenience that Alexa brings to our everyday lives. It makes your shopping lists, turns on the TV, orders books, and so much more.

The trouble is, for Alexa and other voice assistants to work, they constantly listen to your voice. And that includes your intimate conversations, arguments, and work-from-home conferences. And what happens with the sensitive information that Alexa ‘hears’? No one really knows.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a smart speaker that helps you and doesn’t harvest your data in the process? It’s possible once you get a privacy add-on like the PriVeta Home.

PriVeta Home Amazon Echo Privacy Add On
PriVeta Home Amazon Echo Privacy Add On
PriVeta Home Amazon Echo Privacy Add On
PriVeta Home in lifestyle photos

How does this Alexa privacy device work?

There’s nothing complicated about using this Amazon Echo privacy device. Simply place it on top of your smart speaker. There, the gadget will confuse the Echo’s microphones with a specially engineered noise until you want to disable it.

When you want to use your Echo device as usual, just say the PriVeta Home’s activation word. This stops the noise, and allows the mics to work normally.

PriVeta Home Amazon Echo Privacy Add On
PriVeta Home with an Echo device

Does PriVeta Home collect or store data?

It’s a logical concern since it seems almost every voice activation product records information from your speech and everyday conversations. But the PriVeta Home is different. It actually doesn’t have a Wi-Fi connection or any other interface.

So the device can’t process or send your information to a cloud. Speak freely about your work, love life, or anything else at home without worrying about the device eavesdropping.

PriVeta Home in a video

How do you set up PriVeta Home?

Even better, the PriVeta Home is easy to set up. As we mentioned above, the first step is placing the PriVeta Home over your Amazon Echo.

Then, connect it to a power source. This disturbs the Amazon Echo’s microphone until you use the wake word. When you say it, the microphone blocking feature disables, and you can use your Amazon Echo as usual.

It’s really that easy, and you can go about your day, talking politics while you brew coffee or discussing your latest sales plan with your colleagues, without a concern about what Alexa sends to the cloud.

Does this Echo add-on work automatically?

Once you’re finished talking to your Amazon Echo, you don’t have to do anything for this Amazon Echo privacy device to resume blocking the mics.

It automatically activates the blocking feature after a set amount of time. So you don’t have to worry about pressing any buttons or performing any actions for it to start working again.

How does this privacy device recognize the wake word?

You might be wondering how the PriVeta Home recognizes its wake word without an internet connection. According to the company, the product uses built-in offline speech recognition software.

So all of the technology is on the device; it doesn’t record anything or send things over the internet.

Want a smart speaker but have privacy concerns?

If you haven’t bought a smart speaker because you’re concerned about privacy, this Amazon Echo privacy device could be the solution.

Echo devices can indeed store voice recordings and Amazon employees can even hear your Alexa conversations. While Amazon has made some improvements, you may want to take matters into your own hands.

Luckily, the PriVeta Home ensures your privacy while still letting you enjoy the conveniences of a smart speaker.

Which Echo models does this gadget support?

For the moment, the PriVeta Home only works with Amazon Echo smart speakers. It’s compatible with the Echo Plus 2nd Gen, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Clock, and Echo 3rd Gen.

Read our final thoughts

If you’re concerned—or feel creepy about—Amazon listening in on your conversations, you don’t have to put up with it. The PriVeta Home lets you jam Alexa’s mic, keeping the words you share at home, private.

Meanwhile, you still get easy access to your voice assistant when you deactivate the jamming feature. All it takes is one extra step, and you can use Alexa as usual. Add this Amazon Echo privacy device to your home for security and convenience.

Preorder the PriVeta Home for $105.18 on Indiegogo. How do you protect your privacy from prying smart speakers? Let us know!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Techlok Solutions LapLok anti-theft system for laptops brings steel construction and an alarm

Anyone who finds themselves working on the fly—in coffee shops or other public places—knows the fear of stepping away from your laptop only to have it stolen. There are even cases where people have had devices snatched right out from..
The best ultrawide monitors for productivity
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Work can be intense. But tackling multiple projects, large datasheets, and power-hungry programs is nearly effortless on an ultrawide monitor. Because when you display all those PDFs and documents on a wider screen, there’s no detail you won’t catch. So..
Top board games of the week: The Flood, Arora, Micro Cosmos, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: The Flood, Arora, Micro Cosmos, and more

Ready to kick boredom to the moon? We are because we hate being bored. But like we always say, a great way to inject a little fun into your weekend is with a good board (or card) game. So what..
Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Build your dream home gym with these gadgets and accessories

You won’t need to belong to the YMCA or local fitness club for a full workout when your dream gym is right at home. These days, home gym equipment is so excellent that you can take a class led by..
huupe smart basketball hoop has an interactive display with training programs and stat tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

huupe smart basketball hoop has an interactive display with training programs and stat tracking

There are all kinds of cool smart products these days, from home automation gadgets to water bottles that use smart functions or integrate app support. Smart workout equipment is a whole world in and of itself. Well, now there’s a..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Sony LinkBuds S offer spatial audio, Alexa support & voice pickup technology
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony LinkBuds S offer spatial audio, Alexa support & voice pickup technology

Walk into any Best Buy, and there’s no shortage of great earbuds to choose from. Among the top brands you’ll find yourself looking at, Sony is likely to be one of them. This is because of its fantastic track record..
This smart cooling mattress adjusts to your position while you sleep thanks to its biometric sensors
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This smart cooling mattress adjusts to your position while you sleep thanks to its biometric sensors

Customize your sleep with the Ghost SmartBed 3D Matrix. This smart cooling mattress uses sensors to read your body pressure and adjusts to your unique shape as you sleep. And with 3 settings, it lets you set the position you..
The best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month

Great tech can set you back a few, but these gadgets won’t. Available from top-tier companies, they’re some of the best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month. Give them to yourself or someone you love for reliable..
Weekend Digest: The best beach gadgets and technology you must see in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best beach gadgets and technology you must see in 2022

What’s more synonymous with summer than the beach? On those warm days when you’re looking to soak up the sun, use the ocean to cool down, lounge around, or play some games, there are plenty of gadgets to add to..
The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022

Summer is a great time to buy tech because companies release a slew of new products. These are some of the coolest gadgets to buy yourself in summer 2022. Take them to the beach, on a road trip, or on..
Must-have power stations for outdoor adventures and camping trips
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have power stations for outdoor adventures and camping trips

Planning a camping trip or an RV adventure this summer? Enjoy refrigerated food, freshly brewed coffee, and more right at the campsite when you bring any of these must-have power stations for outdoor adventures. They’ll keep you on the grid,..