Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories

Want to improve your coffee-making skills? From a sleek manual espresso maker to a pour over kettle with a thermometer, these coffee gadgets level up your java.

Smeg DCF02 coffee machine in white

You hand grind your coffee beans and heat water for pour over every morning. The results are amazing, but you want to branch out and try other coffee-brewing methods. We’re here to help with these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories. They enhance your coffee smarts and even save time.

If you want to go beyond pour over, try your hand at a manual espresso extraction with the Flair 58. The electric preheating system warms up quickly and has 3 settings, creating rich, smooth espresso.

And to take your pour over to the next level, get the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. Its gooseneck design won’t oversaturate your grounds, and the built-in thermometer brings your water to the ideal temperature.

Be your own barista with these coffee gadgets and accessories.

1. The Smeg DCF02 coffee machine has a cozy 1950s design and an aroma intensity selector, letting you customize your brew strength.

Smeg DCF02 with coffee and treats

Some prefer an intense brew while others go for a more delicate flavor. Brew to your favorite strength with the Smeg DCF02 coffee machine. It makes up to 10 cups of coffee and the keep-warm function warms the coffee pot for up to 40 minutes.

This coffee maker’s price is TBA. See a list of retailers on the official website.

2. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker uses both the K-Cup pods and ground coffee, giving you more options.

KEURIG K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker with coffee

While brewing coffee from pods is convenient, they tend to run out. And in those instances, a coffee maker like the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is godsend. It supports both pods and ground coffee, brews in multiple sizes, and has a heating plate.

Get it for $196.49 on Amazon.

3. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle has a lovely gooseneck shape, and it’s not just for aesthetics; it delivers an optimal pour for a smoother flavor.

Soma Stainless Steel Kettle on a countertop

For the best pour over results, your parameters have to be just right. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle makes them easier to coordinate with its gooseneck shape, allowing for a controlled and even pour. Then, the thermometer ensures you have the correct temperature. It’s one of our favorite must-have gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in use

If you can’t get through an afternoon without an espresso or espresso-based drink, add the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine to your coffee routine. Its 15-bar Italian pump dispenses barista-level expresso, and you can even adjust the frothed milk’s texture.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker simplifies French press coffee. That way, you can sip it every single morning.

Fellow Clara French Press at breakfast

Yes, you can make French press coffee in the morning, even in a rush, with the Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker. Simply fill the grounds up to the coffee mark and the hot water to its line. Thanks to the mesh filter, you won’t have to worry about sludge entering your cup.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

6. The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder has 70 different grind settings, letting you adjust your grind texture to a range of brewing methods.

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in a kitchen

Get the ideal grind for your brewing method with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder. It delivers 70 accurate settings for anything from espresso to cold brew. Plus, the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology adjusts the grind time according to the shots or cups desired, making it one of our favorite must-have coffee-making gadgets and accessories of 2022.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Weber Workshops Blind Shaker coffee grinding tool

Weber Workshops Blind Shaker in a YouTube video

Say goodbye to messy countertops and powder-coated grinders when you have the Weber Workshops Blind Shaker coffee grinding tool. It’s designed to reduce static, increase extraction yield, and minimize channeling. Best of all, the smooth interior prevents grounds from sticking.

Get it for $78 on the official website.

8. The Flair 58 manual espresso maker unlocks the full potential of at-home extractions with its sturdy frame and lever. Plus, it looks pretty artisanal.

Flair 58 extracting espresso

Extract more flavor from your home-brewed espresso with the Flair 58 manual espresso maker. Its brew head features 3 heat settings, giving you preheat and thermal control with every shot.

Get it for $575 on the official website.

9. The Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker delivers less acidic flavor than hot brew coffee makers. Plus, it locks in freshness for up to 2 weeks.

Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker in a video

Have homemade cold brew coffee on hand all summer long with the Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker. It makes the brewing process easy while the stainless steel and BPA-free silicone materials ensure long, safe use. It’s one of our favorite must-have coffee gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $35.99 on Amazon.

10. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups feature a double wall of ceramic. Their minimalist style shows off your handcrafted espresso and latte art.

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in color options

If you want to pair your new creations with mugs worthy of your effort, we suggest the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. Their streamlined desigh is the ideal canvas for your latte art. Meanwhile, the interior base curve gives your crema a slight lift. How cool is that?

Get it for $27.50 on Amazon.

Your new favorite coffee spot is at home when you have these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories. Do you own any already? Tell us about your experience!

