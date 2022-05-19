Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 19, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to improve your coffee-making skills? From a sleek manual espresso maker to a pour over kettle with a thermometer, these coffee gadgets level up your java.

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Smeg DCF02 coffee machine in white

You hand grind your coffee beans and heat water for pour over every morning. The results are amazing, but you want to branch out and try other coffee-brewing methods. We’re here to help with these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories. They enhance your coffee smarts and even save time.

Related: Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets

If you want to go beyond pour over, try your hand at a manual espresso extraction with the Flair 58. The electric preheating system warms up quickly and has 3 settings, creating rich, smooth espresso.

And to take your pour over to the next level, get the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. Its gooseneck design won’t oversaturate your grounds, and the built-in thermometer brings your water to the ideal temperature.

Be your own barista with these coffee gadgets and accessories.

1. The Smeg DCF02 coffee machine has a cozy 1950s design and an aroma intensity selector, letting you customize your brew strength.

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Smeg DCF02 with coffee and treats

Some prefer an intense brew while others go for a more delicate flavor. Brew to your favorite strength with the Smeg DCF02 coffee machine. It makes up to 10 cups of coffee and the keep-warm function warms the coffee pot for up to 40 minutes.

This coffee maker’s price is TBA. See a list of retailers on the official website.

2. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker uses both the K-Cup pods and ground coffee, giving you more options.

KEURIG K Duo
KEURIG K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker with coffee

While brewing coffee from pods is convenient, they tend to run out. And in those instances, a coffee maker like the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker is godsend. It supports both pods and ground coffee, brews in multiple sizes, and has a heating plate.

Get it for $196.49 on Amazon.

3. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle has a lovely gooseneck shape, and it’s not just for aesthetics; it delivers an optimal pour for a smoother flavor.

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Soma Stainless Steel Kettle on a countertop

For the best pour over results, your parameters have to be just right. The Soma Stainless Steel Kettle makes them easier to coordinate with its gooseneck shape, allowing for a controlled and even pour. Then, the thermometer ensures you have the correct temperature. It’s one of our favorite must-have gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $70 on the official website.

4. The KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine creates espressos with a rich crema, and the milk frother preps luxuriously thickened milk.

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in use

If you can’t get through an afternoon without an espresso or espresso-based drink, add the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine to your coffee routine. Its 15-bar Italian pump dispenses barista-level expresso, and you can even adjust the frothed milk’s texture.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

5. The Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker simplifies French press coffee. That way, you can sip it every single morning.

Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow Clara French Press at breakfast

Yes, you can make French press coffee in the morning, even in a rush, with the Fellow Clara French Press user-friendly coffee maker. Simply fill the grounds up to the coffee mark and the hot water to its line. Thanks to the mesh filter, you won’t have to worry about sludge entering your cup.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

6. The KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder has 70 different grind settings, letting you adjust your grind texture to a range of brewing methods.

KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder
KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder in a kitchen

Get the ideal grind for your brewing method with the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder. It delivers 70 accurate settings for anything from espresso to cold brew. Plus, the Automatic Smart Dosing Technology adjusts the grind time according to the shots or cups desired, making it one of our favorite must-have coffee-making gadgets and accessories of 2022.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Weber Workshops Blind Shaker coffee grinding tool practically cleans up after itself and reduces static and channeling for better espresso.

Weber Workshops Blind Shaker in a YouTube video

Say goodbye to messy countertops and powder-coated grinders when you have the Weber Workshops Blind Shaker coffee grinding tool. It’s designed to reduce static, increase extraction yield, and minimize channeling. Best of all, the smooth interior prevents grounds from sticking.

Get it for $78 on the official website.

8. The Flair 58 manual espresso maker unlocks the full potential of at-home extractions with its sturdy frame and lever. Plus, it looks pretty artisanal.

Flair 58
Flair 58 extracting espresso

Extract more flavor from your home-brewed espresso with the Flair 58 manual espresso maker. Its brew head features 3 heat settings, giving you preheat and thermal control with every shot.

Get it for $575 on the official website.

9. The Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker delivers less acidic flavor than hot brew coffee makers. Plus, it locks in freshness for up to 2 weeks.

Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker in a video

Have homemade cold brew coffee on hand all summer long with the Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker. It makes the brewing process easy while the stainless steel and BPA-free silicone materials ensure long, safe use. It’s one of our favorite must-have coffee gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $35.99 on Amazon.

10. The Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups feature a double wall of ceramic. Their minimalist style shows off your handcrafted espresso and latte art.

Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups
Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups in color options

If you want to pair your new creations with mugs worthy of your effort, we suggest the Fellow Monty Milk Art Cups. Their streamlined desigh is the ideal canvas for your latte art. Meanwhile, the interior base curve gives your crema a slight lift. How cool is that?

Get it for $27.50 on Amazon.

Your new favorite coffee spot is at home when you have these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories. Do you own any already? Tell us about your experience!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset..
Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, this liquid-free party game doesn’t require you to fill your cups with beer or water. Beer pong..
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. You can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version..
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket. But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This..
Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the reverse 3-wheeler that folds in 1 second and adapts to any terrain

Buy an eBike that’s easy to transport, stable to ride, and folds in 1 second: the Afreda S6 foldable reverse 3-wheeler. With 2 riding modes, this electric 3-wheeler offers transportation for anyone, anywhere. If you’ve ridden a lot of eBikes,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get ready for summer with these awesome gadgets

Memorial Day is in 2 weeks, and you know what that means: summer is almost here. And, of course, you want to enjoy the longer, sunnier days to their fullest. That’s where these awesome gadgets for summer 2022 come in..
The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming and office keyboards for your setup in 2022

Your keyboard is pretty essential. It’s practically your digital voice, and you use it just as much as your mouse and monitor. So you want it to be quick, comfortable, and loaded with features. Luckily, the best gaming and office..
These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These 3-in-1 headphones also work as a neckspeaker & wireless speaker

Enjoy your music anywhere with the Neckphone TRi. These 3-in-1 headphones transform into a neckspeaker and wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Open Directional Non-Invasive Sound tech lets you listen to the neckspeaker without disturbing others. Think headphones offer only 1 listening..
Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Board games of the week: Age of Steam Deluxe, Fliptown, Through Ice & Snow, and more

It’s a great time to be bored because we’re coming at you with our weekly list of board games. These boredom-crushing board games will provide the fun you’re looking for. Call over a couple of friends, order a pizza, and..
Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes..
Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Add a city skyline to your living space with the CITYFRAMES 3D city miniatures

Enhance your living space with city skylines from around the world when you have the CITYFRAMES 3D city models. These miniatures recreate over 50 of the world’s greatest cities and use 100% biodegradable material. Have an empty wall that needs..