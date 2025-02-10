Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?

Thinking about getting either the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer or the Pro, but not sure which one’s the right fit for your kitchen? I’ve got you covered! Today, I’m diving into the key features of each model to help you figure out which one suits your cooking needs best.

Which Breville air fryer is best for you?

A few months ago, I decided it was finally time to retire my old air fryer. Its scratched-up interior and limited “Air-Fry” only settings just weren’t cutting it anymore—especially for someone like me who spends their days writing about products. I knew what I was missing out on, and I wasn’t going to settle for less this time. I had my sights set on Breville, but when it came to choosing between the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer and the Pro model, I hit a wall. Which one made sense for me—and my tiny city kitchen? Today, I’m looking at the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro!

At first glance, the Pro seemed like the obvious pick. It’s loaded with new features and costs just $50 more than the standard model. But then I asked myself: Did I really need all those bells and whistles? And more importantly, did I even have the counter space for a “Pro” anything in my apartment?

If you’re in the same boat, debating between these two popular models, let me help you out. As someone who spends way too much time obsessing over kitchen gadgets, I’ll break them down—size, functionality, design, and price—so you can figure out which Breville air fryer deserves a spot in your home.

The Breville Smart Oven with a chicken

Why Breville air fryers?

Breville knows how to make a killer kitchen gadget. This Australian brand has a reputation for combining thoughtful, user-friendly designs with premium materials. In my experience, I’ve never met a Breville appliance I didn’t like.

Another bonus? These air fryers look great in any kitchen. They have this timeless, almost cozy charm that’s worlds away from the overly boxy, spaceship-esque designs I’ve seen in countless other air fryers. After working with so many of those bulky options, I knew I wanted something sleeker for my own space. And that’s exactly why Breville was my top pick.

Capacity

When it comes to size, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is the champ. It measures 21.4″ W x 17.3″ D x 12.7″ H, giving you a full cubic foot of cooking space. That’s enough room to handle 9 slices of toast, a 13″ pizza, or even a 14-pound turkey!

The Smart Oven Air Fryer, on the other hand, is a bit more compact at 18.9″ W x 15.9″ D x 10.9″ H. It can fit 6 slices of toast, a 13″ pizza, or a whole chicken.

Surprisingly, both models top out at a 13″ pizza. For all that extra size, the Pro doesn’t necessarily fit that much more food. That said, if you’re cooking for a big family, the Pro’s extra capacity could be a game-changer. Toasting 9 slices of bread at once, for instance, might just be the thing you need to get everyone fed and out the door on time.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro toasting bread

Number of IQ settings

In the battle of the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro, the Pro is the winner when it comes to cooking settings, 13 vs. 11. With the Pro, you get: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Roast, Pizza, Warm, Proof, Reheat, Air Fry, Cookies, Dehydrate, and Slow Cook—whew, that’s pretty much everything I’d dream of.

Meanwhile, the Smart Oven Air Fryer has a respectable 11 settings: Toast, Bagel, Roast, Broil, Bake, Pizza, Air Fry, Cookies, Reheat, Warm, and Slow Cook. It’s only missing the Dehydrate and Proof. If you don’t see yourself needing those, the standard model will work just fine.

Element IQ cooking

Both models are powered by Breville’s impressive Element IQ system, which uses smart algorithms to create the perfect cooking environment for each setting. But the Pro steps it up with additional PID temperature control and Sensing technology.

The Smart Oven Air Fryer keeps up, though. It features Dual Speed Convection, letting it toggle between Breville’s Convection and Super Convection modes. The result? Faster cooking, crispier results, and no soggy French fries in sight.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, interior

LCD display

This one’s a draw—both models have a Breville LCD display. This simple but smart display makes selecting your smart functionality a breeze. From it, you can also switch on/off the built-in oven light, which both models have.

So, no matter which air fryer you choose, you’ll be able to access the settings you need, quickly and easily. Oh yes, and see what you’re cooking thanks to the light.

Price—$399.95 vs. $349.95

There’s no getting around it, Breville products are expensive. Whether it’s their coffee makers or sparkling water machines, this brand’s items can easily cost double what you’d pay for other high-quality options.

When it comes to air fryers, you can find solid models in the $70 to $200 range. But the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer and Pro are in a league of their own, priced at $349.95 and $399.95, respectively.

It’s definitely a splurge, but in my opinion, worth it. I’d rather invest in a high-quality air fryer that looks great, performs well, and lasts for years than settle for a cheaper one that wears out quickly and needs replacing.

So, which one should you go for?

As for me, after weighing the pros and cons, I landed on the… drum roll, please… Smart Oven Air Fryer! Despite the Pro’s impressive features and larger cooking capacity, my kitchen just couldn’t handle such a giant.

And honestly? I’m glad I chose the Smart Oven Air Fryer. It’s perfect for my family of four. Since I don’t often dehydrate fruits or veggies and can handle proofing dough on my own, I didn’t miss those extra functions at all.

But, if you’ve got a big family and kitchen space to spare, the Pro version might be the way to go. It seriously makes cooking for a crowd a breeze, and everyone will be wondering how you pull it off so quickly and effortlessly!

Where to buy it?

Both the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer and the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro are available on Amazon for $349.95 and $399.95. Order yours today for faster, more convenient cooking!

Do you own one of these air fryers? Let us know how it worked out for you in the comments!