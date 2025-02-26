Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Review: Do I even need a regular oven anymore?

Drowning in kitchen gadgets? The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer frees up counter space with 11 functions—yes, even for baking cookies—making your oven almost obsolete!

Cook food up to 30% faster!

I live in a city apartment with my husband and 2 kids. And while I wouldn’t say we’re cramped, storage always on our minds. Whether we’re buying bikes for the kiddos or a coffee maker for us, if we can’t make space for it, it’s a no-go. So, I when I got the chance to spend some time with the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer—a more compact version of Breville’s Pro air fryer—I was intrigued. For city dwellers like me, it packs a ton of cooking functions into a space-thoughtful design. Curious if it’s worth it? Keep reading my Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer review to find out.

And why should you trust me? I’ve spent over 5 years reviewing gadgets, plus I have a background in the food industry and ran a cooking blog for several years. If you’re looking for the best cooking gadgets, I’ve got you covered.

Now, let’s see if this space-saving air fryer is worth it!

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: Design & Build

My city apartment kitchen is a decent size, but counter space? That’s another story. Our rice cooker, stand mixer, and espresso machine already have their VIP spots, so squeezing in an air fryer/toaster oven felt like a tall order.

Luckily, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer isn’t a space hog. At 18.9″ L x 15.9″ W x 10.9″ H, it’s about the size of a standard microwave—and it fit perfectly in the spot our current air fryer occupies. No need to sacrifice precious prep space!

True to Breville’s style, this oven is all about a premium look. The stainless steel build looks sleek, and everything—doors, dials, buttons—feels solid and well-made.

And can we talk about the color options? In the US, it comes in 12 different shades (like Black Truffle and Damson Blue Brass), which is a nice touch since the Pro model doesn’t offer that kind of variety. Love a kitchen gadget that lets you match your aesthetic!

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer with cooked food

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: 11 Cooking Functions

But this gadget isn’t just something to look at. It packs 11 cooking functions in one design—a city slicker’s dream. Yes, there are settings for broil, bake, toast, bagel, roast, warm, pizza, air fry, reheat, cookies, warm, and slow cook.

It basically replaces my oven, slow cooker, toaster, and air fryer—which could have saved us so much space (and money) if this had been available 10 years ago. But that’s life.

In my time with the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, I loved that I was able to toast bagels for breakfast and and roast a chicken in the same. It’s super versatile, perfect for today’s home cook. Let me break down some of my favorite features below.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer front view

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: Performance

All the sleek design and fancy features in the world don’t mean much if the food doesn’t turn out great. Fortunately, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer delivers where it matters most—flavor. I examined it across 4 key functions: toast, air fry, bake, and roast. Here’s how it performed.

Toast

First, let’s talk about the toast feature. I can toast up to 6 slices of bread in the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer. That’s enough for me to serve my family and enjoy a warm slice myself before I have to get up and start toasting more bread.

What’s more, I can select a darkness level between one and 7. It’s a good variety for my family—the kids and I like our bread barely toasted, while my husband goes for nearly blackened slices (to each their own). By adjusting the darkness, everyone is happy!

Air Fry

On to my favorite feature, the dedicated Air Fry setting. I love that the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer has this built in, negating the need for a separate air fryer. It lets me crisp up fries, chicken nuggets, and veggies faster and with less fat than traditional cooking methods.

The only downside to the Air Fryer function is that you can only cook using a basket and drip tray. So if you’re cooking something that drips oil like French fries, the oven will get a little smokey. It’s not a lot of smoke, but something to be aware of.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer without food

Roast

The roast function, too, is impressive. I could use it to bake a whole chicken and veggies + hasselback potatoes in about 55 minutes. For a family of 4 or even 2, this is gold—it means I can set the kids up with their homework, put the chicken on, and have a meal ready by the my husband comes home. Low-stress weeknights? Yes, please.

The results? Expect juicy chicken with a deliciously crispy skin and vegtables that are soft and intensely sweet—like you’d expect from an hour+ roasting time in a traditional oven. Only in the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer, the cooking time is 30% faster.

Between homework, dance lessons, and sports practices, my family is on a tight schedule, Monday–Friday. It’s nice to know I can rely on one appliance to cook us a wholesome dinner—in way less time than usual.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer’s accessories

Bake

My kids ask me if we can bake pretty much every weekend. But I tell them “no,” because we have stuff to do. You need to be at home to bake, and the environment has to be peaceful—or the recipe won’t turn out right. Trust me.

But with the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer’s Bake function, I’m more inclined to say “yes”, even on (gasp) weeknights! That’s because in the Bake function, the appliance is a wonderfully efficient convection oven.

Cakes bake almost 20 minutes faster in this gadget, and I can expect the same caramelized sugar results as I do from a traditional oven. I believe it is the small interior of the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer that leads to better, more consistent results.

So, I don’t mind taking an hour here and there to whip up something tasty with my daughters. They can take the treats to school instead of buying from the school’s vending machine. Did the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer just up my mom game? Why yes, it did.

Care & Maintenance

Gadgets with components that are hand-wash only frustrate me to no end (I’m pointing at you, KitchenAid Stand Mixer). Those parts will end up in my dishwasher, and I’ll have a hulking appliance in my kitchen that I can’t use for half a year—until I get my act together to order the expensive replacement.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer helps me avoid this scenario. All of its parts are dishwasher safe. So I don’t have to wash them by hand or worry about them making their way into the dishwasher—phew! Additionally, the interior parts are easy to clean, and the grease tray collects fallen oils, and is easy to remove and wash in the sink.

Price & Availability

You get what you pay for. And nowhere is this more true than with Breville products. They are truly premium—I’ve never used a Breville product I didn’t like. But appliances from this brand are expensive. The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer itself costs $345.95, making it one of the priciest air fryers I’ve seen.

But, I’ll venture that it’s not just an air fryer. As we’ve seen, it’s also a toaster, oven, and slow cooker. So, if you’re moving into a new home and don’t want to buy all the typical kitchen trimmings, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer can actually save you money.

If you already own a complete kitchen, then yes, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is a splurge. But, if you’re like me and need to streamline your cooking and deliver tasty results (my family could be food critics on Top Chef, seriously), this gadget is a worthwhile investment.

It’s currently available on Amazon for $345.95. Breville sells if for the same price on its website. One thing to note—Amazon doesn’t have all the color options, so if you’re set on a unique colorway, you’ll have to order through the company. Walmart, Target, and Best Buy also stock the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer.

Should you buy the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer?

If you’re after a true kitchen helper—and money is not an issue—then I wholeheartedly recommend the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer. It does it all—toast, air fry, bake, roast, and more. It’s a real upgrade for apartment dwellers like me who need to maximize their counter space. Families, busy professionals, and anyone who wants to cook more at home without the hassle will love it too.

That said, it’s not exactly cheap. If budget is a concern, there are more affordable air fryer/toaster oven combos out there that can get the job done. They might not last as long or deliver the same top-tier performance, but they’ll still offer versatility in the kitchen.

For me, though? The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer has earned its place in my kitchen lineup. It saves me time, simplifies meal prep, and delivers consistently delicious results—plus, it looks sleek while doing it. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, then it’s a solid investment.