My honest take on the must-have car accessories for spring (only the good stuff)

70mai

Spring is here—and for me, that means it’s time to stop ignoring my car like I did all winter. Yes, warmer weather brings floral-scented breezes and sunshine playlists—and it also means more road trips, errands, and way more reasons to actually use those car accessories for spring you’ve been eyeing.

Over the past few weeks I’ve been digging through a ton of new car accessories (yes, way too many tabs open), and I’ve narrowed down the list to the ones that actually make driving easier, safer, or just more fun. As always, it’s only the stuff that’s honestly worth your money and perfect for spring driving season (think: staying organized, charging up on the go, keeping interiors clean).

Whether you’re planning weekend getaways or just want your car to finally feel like a smart space and not a cluttered box, these are the must‑have car accessories you’ll want to actually add to your cart first. Let’s dive in!

Best Car Gadgets for Spring 2026

70mai 70mai A810S 4K Dual Dash Cam If I had to recommend one upgrade that instantly makes your car feel smarter and safer, it’s this dash cam. This is for anyone who drives regularly—especially commuters or parents who want peace of mind. I love that it records in true 4K in the front and 1080p in the rear, so you can actually read license plates and capture real detail. The night vision is insanely good (like, surprisingly clear even on dark roads), and the AI motion detection + 24/7 parking mode means your car is basically monitored even when you’re not in it. Customers love the sharp video quality, even at night. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for 41% off Use code: GFA810S119 $ 199.99 $ 119.00 -40.5%

Denvix DENVIX Tire Inflator This is one of those things I didn’t think I needed… until I realized how useful it actually is. It’s ideal for road trippers, parents, or anyone who hates dealing with gas station air pumps! I keep this in my trunk, and the fact that it can inflate a tire in just a few minutes is honestly kind of impressive. The 15,000mAh battery also doubles as a power bank, which makes it even more practical for emergencies. People have literally said, “Saved me on the side of the road”. Get it for $ 99.95 $ 89.99 -10%

Baseus Baseus 163W Retractable Car Charger If your car constantly looks like a cable explosion (same), this fixes that. This is perfect for tech-heavy drivers, or families with kids whose devices are always at 1% upon entering the car. I love that it has retractable cables built in, so you don’t have cords everywhere. Also—163W is no joke. You can literally charge a laptop, phone, and tablet at the same time. Who says you can’t rely on a car charger? Get it for $ 49.99 $ 35.99 -28%

Belkin Belkin Wireless Magnetic Car Vent Mount This one is for anyone who hates plugging in cables every time they get in the car (me). Yes, it’s perfect for iPhone users or anyone who wants a clean and minimal car interior. You just snap your phone on, and it starts charging instantly.I also love that you can switch between portrait and landscape, which makes navigation way easier. Meanwhile, it’ll charge your phone via Qi2 fast charging. Customers say the magnet is strong—phones don’t fall off. Get it for $ 47.99 $ 39.99 -16.7%

70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 The 70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 is a triple-channel setup that captures front, rear, and cabin footage in crisp 4K, so nothing slips through the cracks—day or night. With smart features like Night Owl Vision™, 4G remote monitoring, and buffered emergency recording, it keeps every drive sharp, secure, and always within reach. Get it for $ 409.99 $ 299.98 -26.8%

Govee Govee Car LED Lights This one is purely for the vibe—and I’m not even sorry. If you like ticking out your car, this is for you. First, you can customize the lighting, there are 16 million colors to choose from. Also, you can sync them to music (which is such a mood on night drives). I, personally, love the app control; it just makes control so seamless. People love how the lights make their car look at night and the bright, atmospheric colors Get it for $ 19.99 $ 16.99 -15%

70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni The 70mai Dash Cam 4K Omni brings full 360° coverage with a rotating lens and dual-channel 4K recording, so you capture every angle with sharp, HDR clarity. With AI motion tracking, enhanced night vision, and 4G connectivity for real-time alerts and live view, it keeps your car protected and always within reach. Get it for $ 349.99 $ 259.98 -25.7%

MOTORBUDDY MOTORBUDDY 2-Pack Safety Hammer Not exciting—but absolutely something I’d keep in my car. This is for safety-conscious drivers, parents, or anyone who wants emergency peace of mind. It can cut a seatbelt or break a window if needed, which is one of those things you hope you never use—but will be glad you have. Its standout features include: dual-function tool, high-visibility design, durable steel construction. Get it for $ 18.99 $ 15.95 -16%

HOTOR HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid I didn’t realize how much random trash was living in my car until I got this—and now I can’t go back. Road trippers, parents, commuters, this one’s for you. I love that I can just hang it on the back of a seat or the center console and instantly make my car feel cleaner. The magnetic snaps are such a small but genius detail—swapping out trash bags takes seconds. Get it for $ 12.99 $ 9.49 -26.9%

Final thoughts on Car Gadgets for Spring

For me, the best car gadgets really come down to a few things: making my drives easier, keeping my car tidier, and adding a bit of comfort (or fun) along the way. And honestly, even adding just one or two of these can make your car feel so much better—especially going into spring when you’re out and about more.

If I had to narrow it down, I’d say the dash cam, CarPlay screen, and tire inflator are the upgrades that give you the biggest return right away. But the smaller things—like the trash can or charger—are the ones you end up appreciating every single day.

Either way, this is one of those upgrades where you’ll notice the difference immediately—and once you have them, you won’t want to drive without them. ✨