CES 2022 day 1: Samsung & Netgear announce NFT support, Razer Blade, Odyssey Ark & more

It's the busiest tech season of the year: CES 2022. Like every year, we cover all the major tech announcements from the show, along with a daily overview of the best products. So, what's new this year? Let's check out the highlights from CES 2022 day 1 below.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors were released on day 1 of CES 2022

If you are into tech as much as we are, you know that CES is the one tech event we swear by every year. And we’ve just completed CES 2022 day 1. It’s not just about the new products that we get to explore but also the futuristic technologies we didn’t know would actually come true.

Take the Kohler Stillness Bath, for example. Last year, this was unveiled as a concept. Now, in 2022, it will actually be for sale. It’s a smart bathtub that can actually emit fog by itself and comes at a whopping price of $8,000.

With that said, let’s start our CES 2022 journey with some of the most exciting and admirable gadgets we’ve seen so far. Just like any other year, we have bizarre yet cool products on the list, which only makes you wonder how far technology has come.

In addition, this year is also about technologies that are going to change the way we accept the future. Including Samsung and Netgear announcing NFT support, the Metaverse, and the next-level smart home standard Matter, CES 2022 is definitely going to surprise us.

1. OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear supports touch, voice, head movement & hand motion interactions.

OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear product design

Invest in a revolutionary piece of tech: the OPPO Air Glass AR eyewear. One of our favorites from CES 2022 day 1, it’s equipped with advanced technology, the Spark Micro Projector and cutting-edge Micro LED, this eyewear supports four different user interactions through voice, touch, and head movement and motion. As a result, you can access information faster and easier rather than reaching for your phone.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

2. LG StanbyME battery-powered TV includes a height-adjustable stand you can move around.

LG StanbyME battery-powered TV product demo

Watch TV anywhere—in the bath, in the corner of a room, etc.—with the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV. Without any cords to restrict you and a wheelable, height-adjustable stand, you can watch content for up to 3 hours in a location of your choosing. It’s the solution to TV freedom! The LG StanbyME, which has a 27-inch screen, features a touchscreen interface.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

3. Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam attaches anywhere on your monitor for videoconferences.

Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam on a work desk

Upgrade work calls with coworkers with the Dell Concept Pari magnetic webcam. It seamlessly connects anywhere on your laptop or computer screen to enable others to see you clearly during videoconferences. Magnetizing itself to surfaces, you can maneuver its position to suit you. Among the best products from CES 2022 day 1, place it directly onto your screen to maintain eye contact with a coworker while you talk.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

4. LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance cultivates vegetables, herbs, and flowers in your home.

LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance in the living room

Enjoy fresh veggies and beautiful flowers the easy way with the LG tiiun indoor gardening appliance. It provides all of the benefits of an outdoor garden without the worries of climates, maintenance, or pests. The LG tiiun features 2 shelves that can accommodate up to 6 all-in-one seed packages and various seed kits. Best of all, each seed package contains 10 holes for seed germination, enabling you to create home-ground goodness in just 4–8 weeks.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

5. Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike has a curved HD touchscreen that rotates a full 180 degrees.

Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike product design

Exercise at home like never before with the Echelon EX-8s Connect Bike. Giving you a fully connected fitness experience, it has a curved HD touchscreen that makes you feel like you’re inside the cycling studio. Or it’ll immerse you in one of your scenic rides. Alternatively, you can rotate the display up to 180 degrees so you can use it to view cross-training workouts.

You can preorder this connect bike for $2034.98.

6. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor can easily turn on its side.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor design

If you’ve come across a curved monitor before, the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K curved monitor is definitely going to draw your attention because of its innovative design. This 55-inch monitor comes with a stand, using which you can actually flip the monitor vertically. Additionally, the panel features quantum dot color and Mini LED backlighting.

Pricing and availability of this product from CES 2022 day 1 is yet to be announced.

7. Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame gives art, photos, NFT & crypto-art a lifelike form.

Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame on a wall

Show off your NFTs and crypto-art in the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. With Async Art compatibility, it showcases programmable NFT artwork, which updates your Meural throughout the day. It comes in 16″ by 24″ and 19″ by 29″ sizes as well as black, white, dark wood, and light wood. Moreover, it lets you curate your artwork based on style, season, time of day, or mood.

You can get yours for $399.95.

8. Launched on CES 2022 day 1, the Samsung Eco Remote 2022 charges using radio waves from your Wi-Fi router to stay powered.

Samsung Eco Remote 2022 in black

Turn your router’s radio waves into energy with the Samsung Eco Remote 2022. Instead of allowing your router’s energy to go to waste, this gadget uses the waves emitted to stay powered. Or opt for wired charging via its USB-C port for a more traditional way of powering this remote. Furthermore, you can also charge the Samsung Eco Remote 2022 using solar energy thanks to the solar panel on the rear of the remote.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

9. Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 models

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go.

Pricing for these laptops from CES 2022 day 1 starts from $1999.99.

10. LG Display Media Chair combines a 55-inch OLED TV display with a reclining chair.

LG Display Media Chair in use

Watch TV and relax at the same time with the LG Display Media Chair. Featuring a 55-inch OLED TV with a comfortable recliner, it provides an intimate, personal viewing experience. The screen sports a curvature radius of 1,500R for a viewable angle for watchers. All the while, the LG Display Media Chair from CES 2022 day 1 boasts LG’s built-in sound technology, Cinematic Sound OLED.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

11. LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution is also an effective fan and heater.

LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution in the house

Adding an air purifier to your home is ideal, but the LG PuriCare AeroTower home air care solution is so much more. In fact, it’s also a heater and a fan. With a stylish form factor, it provides you with personalized comfort. Ideal for year-round use, it delivers 360º pure, clean air in 3 modes: Heating, Fan, and Diffusion. The first creates a blast of warm air up to 30º C (86º F) maximum. This increases your room’s temperature by 5º C (41º F) in fewer than 10 minutes.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

12. Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations have up to 3000Wh of solar input.

Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power station product design

Stay warm all winter long with the Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations launched on CES 2022 day 1. The NA300 boasts an innovative 3,000Wh sodium-ion battery. What’s more, the sleek, wheeled design looks good anywhere you place it and is easy to move from room to room. It also features 4 20A plugs and one 30A L14-30 output port with a 3,000Wh pure sine wave inverter.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

13. ICON. AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror works with Alexa and has a beautiful design.

ICON. AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror on the wall

Add elegance to your home with the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR smart acoustic mirror. This wireless voice-activated speaker looks like a decorative mirror but it connects with Alexa and plays room-filling audio. What’s more, you can connect to it from your mobile devices thanks to Bluetooth. That way, you can listen to everything from podcasts to your Spotify playlists. Meanwhile, this mirror provides an immersive, hands-free experience with AI assistant and smart home capabilities.

Pricing and availability of this product from CES 2022 day 1 is yet to be announced.

14. LG Over-the-Range Smart Microwave Oven uses LG’s Steam Cook technology for tastier food.

LG Over-the-Range Smart Microwave Oven in a kitchen setup

Add the LG Over-the-Range Smart Microwave Oven, launched on CES 2022 day 1, to your kitchen to enhance your meal prep. This kitchen gadget uses LG’s Steam Cook technology to ensure anything you heat up is juicy, healthy, and tasty. What’s more, the slide-out ExtendaVent helps remove smoke and cooking smells from the kitchen. Then, the EasyClean interior simplifies cleanup with its advanced coating, which keeps grease and food from sticking on the walls.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

15. Samsung Frame TV 2022 features anti-glare, anti-reflection, & anti-fingerprint properties.

Samsung Frame TV 2022 in a living room setup

From CES 2022 day 1, the Samsung Frame TV 2022 expands your TV experience. Boasting low-reflection panel technology and an embossed Matte Display, it offers anti-glare, anti-reflection, and anti-fingerprint properties. By avoiding fingerprints and smudges, you can enjoy your favorite artwork when the TV is in idle mode. Moreover, the Samsung Frame TV 2022 features a new Smart Hub to guide you into your favorite shows or assist you with finding new content.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

16. Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device controls how your bathtub fills via voice command.

Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device with a touchscreen

Sink into a freshly prepared bath without lifting a finger with the Kohler PerfectFill smart bathing device, launched on CES 2022 day 1. Featuring built-in voice assistant, you can control how your bathtub fills, heats, and drains via voice command. The Kohler PerfectFill will add ease and convenience to your life (imagine running a bath for your child while you’re downstairs cooking dinner). Consisting of a drain kit and a digital valve that work together, it’ll run your preferred depth and temperature.

You can get yours for $2,700.

17. L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device has an oscillating brush for coverage.

L’Oréal Colorsonic handheld hair color device product demo

Color your hair at home easily with the L’Oreal ColorSonic handheld hair dye device. It dispenses the correct amount of color and applies it to the hair using a nozzle of moving brushes. This brush oscillates 300 times per minute, covering your hair quickly. And since it’s been tested against leaking, dripping, and oversaturation, this is a gadget you can rely on.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

18. Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds, launched on CES 2022 day 1, are Matter ready and have motors that support Thread.

Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds in use

Add style and simplicity to your home decorating scheme when you choose the Eve x Coulisse smart MotionBlinds. These smart shades from CES 2022 day 1 have motors that support Thread for easier installation, automation, and control. The MotionBlinds are also Matter ready, so they are pretty much future proof and work with Apple HomeKit technology. So you can operate them right from your iPhone.

Get yours now for $400.

19. Withings Body Scan connected health station records a 6-Lead ECG & assesses nerve activity.

Withings Body Scan in use

Take your health into your own hands with the Withings Body Scan connected health station. A revolutionary gadget, it can actually record a 6-lead ECG. This means it can assess your nerve activity and heart rhythm. These measurements detect arrhythmias and heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation. This helps you take proactive control over your health. It does this with its 4 weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes in the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle.

You can get this CES 2022 day 1 gadget for $299.95 soon.

20. One of the best from CES 2022 day 1, the LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series has 6 sizes and OLED evo technology for realistic images.

LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series in a living room setup

Upgrade your movie and gaming nights when you add a TV from the LG G2 OLED TV series 2022 to your home theater. This series includes quite a range of sizes, 7 to be exact. Get one in either the 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, and 97-inch models. That way, you have a TV that fits your room. Meanwhile, the OLED evo technology provides increased brightness for true-to-life images with clarity. Also, LG’s new α 9 Gen 5 processor powers the Brightness Booster technology to improve heat dissipation.

Pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

And, that was it for CES 2022 day 1. Until we come back with Day 2’s highlights, share your favorites with us in the comments below.

