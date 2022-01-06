CES 2022 Day 2–Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, package-protecting doorbell, and more

Madhurima Nag on under Daily Digest , Byunder

It's day 2 at CES 2022 and we've been seeing a lot of innovative gadgets and tech as usual. From a spoon that can elevate your taste to assistive robots that can do all kinds of things at home, this year's CES brings us tech that doesn't look too far fetched anymore. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the interesting tech from day 2 in our daily digest right below.

CES 2022 Day 2 highlights

The second day of CES 2022 is here and we can’t wait to share our favorite gadgets of the day below. From the latest LG TVs to Samsung’s brand new Home Hub, it seems like we are in for a smart home revolution this year. Along with this, there are also robots that can actually assist you in your home tasks as well as spoons that can truly elevate your taste.

Related: CES 2022 day 1: Samsung & Netgear announce NFT support, Razer Blade, Odyssey Ark & more

Apart from smart homes, CES 2022 also includes a lot of gaming gadgets as usual. From OLED gaming monitors to power-packed Wi-Fi 6e routers, check out our most favorite picks from day 2 today.

1. LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display includes a built-in camera, microphones, & a speaker.

LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display in use

Make videoconferences stress-free with the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display. Featuring a 43″ screen, a camera, microphones, and speakers, it’s simple to connect with coworkers, remotely. Moreover, the LG One:Quick Flex features In-Cell touch technology turns ideas into reality. For example, the dedicated touch pen allows you to make notes and draw and save files digitally.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

2. Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard controls and customizes your SmartThings gadgets.

Samsung Home Hub

Customize your connected home experience with the Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard. It runs the AI-based SmartThings service, letting you control everything from one device. That’s right; this gadget can manage gadgets falling under Samsung’s Clothing Care, Cooking, Pet, Energy, Air, and Home Care Wizard, allowing for smooth operation of your home.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

3. Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots move all kinds of things around your home.

Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots product demo

Need help around the house? The Labrador Caddie and Retriever assistive robots are here to provide it. These two robots move things around your home so you don’t have to. They are an extra pair of hands right when and where you need them to move large loads and keep small items in easy reach. Offering you personalized assistance, they follow a set of routes and stops in your home.

The product is going to be available soon for $1500.

4. eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual has a downward-facing camera, preventing package theft.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual in black

Keep a watchful eye on your deliveries with the eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual. This useful smart home gadget comes with a 2K front-facing camera and a 1,080 p downward-facing one. The downward-facing camera informs you of package arrivals and helps you monitor them. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera gives you a 160-degree field of view.

The product is going to be available soon for $259.99.

5. TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router has antennas that move towards the ideal signal.

TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router in black

Speed up your Wi-Fi with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6e router. Impressively, its antennas actually rotate to provide optimal performance based on your location and usage. In fact, they help you find the ideal coverage using two modes that enhance weak signals. Mode 1 provides a directional boost, while Mode 2 allows a one-click optimization.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

6. Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control lets you switch it on and off with hand motions.

Moen smart faucet in use

Practice good hygiene with the Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. Featuring touchless technology, you can control the temperature and water flow using simple hand motions. In fact, this unique technology makes it quick and easy to select the exact temperature you need. So you can choose from hot, warm, or cold water with a simple swipe of the hand over the sensor. You can even set default temperatures based on your own personal preferences.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

7. JBL Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker gives you 360° sound and a colorful LED light show.

JBL Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker in use

Jazz up your parties with the JBL Pulse 5 Portable Bluetooth speaker. It features JBL Original Pro Sound in 360 degrees for a sound that surrounds you. What’s more, a vibrant 360-degree LED light show helps bring your music to life with customizations and themes. Plus, you can control them via the JBL portable app. What’s more, this to-go mug sized cup lasts for 12 hours on just one charge.

The product is going to be available soon for $281.86.

8. Cync Outdoor Smart Camera keeps your family safe and provides you with peace of mind.

Cync Outdoor Smart Camera in black

Feel safer at home alone or get peace of mind when you leave your property unattended with the Cync Outdoor Smart Camera. Available in a wired or battery/solar-powered option, you can choose the setup that’s best for your home. Moreover, the Cync Outdoor Smart Camera delivers high-quality footage during the day and night.

The product is going to be available soon for $99.99.

9. TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses have a portable and slim profile for stylish comfort.

TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses in use

Wearables offer great tech, but they’re only as good as they look. That’s why the TCL NXTWEAR AIR smart glasses are pretty great. They have a portable, light, and slim frame that looks awesome. The front lens is exchangeable, and they have exceptional display technology. They’re 30% lighter and much more comfortable than previous generation glasses, delivering an opportunity for entertainment and productivity.

Pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

10. SpoonTEK taste-elevating spoon can actually enhance the flavor of any food you eat.

SpoonTEK taste-elevating spoon in white

Heightening your taste, the SpoonTEK taste-elevating spoon changes the way you experience food. In fact, this utensil excites your taste buds and improves aftertaste, too. And it works using your body along with two electrodes, one of which is on the bottom of the handle—and the other is on the spoon’s bowl. So when you hold this taste-elevating spoon and put food in its bowl, a mild electric current runs through the SpoonTEK.

You can get yours for $29.

11. Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch lets you take calls at the push of a button.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch in use

Blend fitness into your life with the Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch. This health gadget lets you take and make calls right from your wrist. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, or Bixby. That way, you can use your phone’s voice assistant to ask questions, send texts, manage smart home devices, and more.

You can get it for $449.99.

12. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router offers a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps.

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router in black

Speed up the internet in your workspace—whether that’s at home or in the office—with the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi router. Delivering a combined Wi-Fi speed of 7.8 Gbps, it minimizes delays to enhance productivity. Moreover, this tri-band Wi-Fi router also features a 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications. I

The product is coming soon for $399.99.

13. Cync 2022 smart bulb collection includes 11 styles from filaments to candelabras to globes.

Cync 2022 smart bulb collection in the house

Brighten up your home or office with the Cync 2022 smart bulb collection. Including 11 new products, the series offers a variety of styles. In fact, you can go for filament bulbs in several shapes and sizes like candelabra, globe, and general-purpose bulbs. Furthermore, you can select white or full-color lighting depending on your space and aesthetic. Equipped with Wi-Fi unlocking, they give you a bunch of great features like voice control and scene scheduling.

The product is coming soon for $11.99.

14. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in helps you manage your home and connect.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with touchscreen display

Add smarts to your home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. This smart home gadget keeps Alexa t at your side, so you can ask her to set alarms and reminders or add products to your Amazon cart. What’s more, the assistant can even help you manage your smart home, connecting to devices like lights, plugs, and others. Even better, the bright display shows you the weather and time in a way that’s easy to read.

The product is coming soon for $59.99.

15. Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch is fashionable and tracks your health and fitness.

Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch in use

Be more stylish while prioritizing your health and fitness with the Garmin Vivomove Sport health smartwatch. Combining the traditional look of an analog watch with a fitness watch, it’ll keep up with your daily demands. Furthermore, the Garmin Vivomove Sport features a hidden touchscreen display to reveal important data with a swipe. Focusing on your well-being, it offers a plethora of apps like yoga, walking, cardio, mindful breathing, and more.

You can get it for $179.99.

16. Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker works with Apple Find My app to find your wallet.

Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker in black

Stay calm when you’ve misplaced your wallet with the Chipolo Card Spot wallet tracker. This EDC gadget adds the Apple Find My app to your wallet. That way, you can find its location on a map and follow its sound if it’s nearby. Otherwise, activate Lost Mode in the Find My App.

Preorder yours for $35.

17. Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are pixel-perfect with a micro-texture coating.

Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors

By putting OLED panels in their gaming display, ASUS has made the Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors perfect for immersive, fast-paced action. The series include two models – the 42” ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ and the 48” ROG Swift PG48UQ. These monitors offer true 10-bit color, covering 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant, lifelike images.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

18. Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector illuminates vivid images at 2,400 ANSI lumens.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector on a table

Take gaming or movie nights to new heights with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector. Illuminating images in 4K resolution and with 2,400 ANSI lumens, it produces high-quality content. While this Anker 4K projector isn’t compatible with Netflix, it works with Android TV. It also comes with a 4K streaming dongle to transfer content from your phone onto a wall or screen.

The product is coming soon for $2199.

19. Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor features a 175 Hz refresh rate and vibrant colors.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor

Feel like the action is jumping off the screen with the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor. Boasting a 34-inch display with infinite contrast ratio, gaming sessions have never been more immersive. In fact, the vibrant, consistent colors—all within a sleek, stunning design—make you feel like you’re a part of the action.

The pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

20. LG OLED evo Gallery Edition brighter TVs offer higher brightness & better picture quality.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition brighter TVs

Make your television a true statement piece when it’s one of the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition brighter TVs. Delivering higher brightness and heightened picture quality, it boasts self-lit pixels. These have a Brightness Booster and AI algorithms powered by the α9 Gen5 AI processor. This processor ensures that the display is brighter than before. Producing deeper shades of black and brighter highlights, this television provides incredible detail and color.

The pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

So, which one of these products do you like the most? Share with us in the comments below.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜