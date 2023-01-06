CES 2023 Day 2 favorites–Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station, and more

By Madhurima Nag on Jan 6, 2023, 12:49 pm EST under Daily Digest,

New tech and gadgets around the year have started pouring in at CES 2023 and we can't wait for more. Like Day 1, Day 2 has been amazing too. There were gadgets that blew our mind like the Displace TV or the Project Leonardo from Sony. You've got to check out the blog below for our favorites of Day 2.

CES 2023 Day 2 favorites–Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station, and more
Nanoleaf 4D in a home theater setup

Like CES 2023 Day 1, Day 2 has also been super entertaining in terms of new product announcements. There’s a TV you can literally stick on any surface, an accessibility gaming kit for PS5, and so much more.

Related: Check out all the latest products from CES 2023 in our category here.

In fact, we also found a lot of Matter-enabled smart home devices this year. Along with VR devices that will help you enhance entertainment even when you’re inside a car.

Now that makes today’s CES products even more interesting, don’t you think? Let’s check out the latest gadgets we swear by in the list below.

1. Samsung ViewFinity S9 Monitor has a 5K 27” screen optimized for creative professionals.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 Monitor in view

Take your creative workflow up a notch with the Samsung ViewFinity S9 Monitor. This monitor comes with a 5K 27” screen optimized for creative professionals. Additionally, it has a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution combined with its wide color gamut of 99% DCI-P3. In fact, the monitor also provides crisp and true-to-form details, and has an average Delta E ≦ 2[1] color accuracy.

2. Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 has customizable play options.

Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5 in white and black

Remove barriers to gaming with the Sony Project Leonardo accessibility controller kit for PS5. Its multiple customizations help users with disabilities play easily and comfortably for extended periods. Working with accessibility experts from organizations like Stack Up, SpecialEffect, and AbleGamers, Sony has designed this controller to work with 3rd-party accessibility accessories.

3. Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller lets you take your gaming session anywhere.

Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller design

Stop fighting with roommates and family members about who gets to use the big screen. Instead, look forward to the Dell Alienware Concept Nyx Game Controller becoming a reality. This edge gaming concept helps you easily access your gaming libraries across multiple devices and screens. That means you can take your gaming session around your home with ease.

4. SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub is also a temperature and humidity sensor.

SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub in white

Make the world of Matter comfortable to control for your smart home with the SwitchBot Hub 2 Matter-enabled smart home hub. This smart home hub looks a lot like the existing Switch Bot Hub Mini. In fact, this new hub looks like a combination of the Mini and Switchbot’s Meter Plus temperature sensor. It comes with the same built-in thermo-hygrometer to measure temperature and humidity.

5. LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV is a larger-than-life 97-inch OLED television.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV in the drawing room

Bring home a 97-inch larger-than-life OLED TV in the form of the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) TV. This TV comes with Zero Connect1 technology. It is a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. Additionally, the TV also includes a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals.

6. Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub gives interoperable control of multiple gadgets.

Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub in white by the bedside table

Simplify your smart home setup with the Samsung SmartThings Station smart home hub. It gives you simple control over multiple gadgets, including Matter devices. The hub is easy to set up using your Galaxy smartphone. Otherwise, you can onboard devices by scanning a QR code. Once your device connects to the hub, you can automate pre-set routines on the SmartThings app instead of trying to coordinate individual devices.

7. DisplaceTV wireless television operates with hot-swappable batteries & sticks to your wall.

DisplaceTV wireless television design

Meet the future of television: the DisplaceTV wireless television. With a totally wireless design, it has no cables, cords, ports, or mess. Additionally, it actually sticks to your wall because it’s so lightweight! Yep, it requires no mounting hardware and weighs less than 20 pounds. So you can even take it with you from room to room. Moreover, it operates with long-lasting hot-swappable batteries.

8. Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls set water temperature, pressure & more.

Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls product demo

Create a spa experience at home with the Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls. They simultaneously deliver different pressures, temperatures, and spray settings for each water outlet. All it takes is the press of a button. Showering with both warm and cool water provides hydrotherapy benefits similar to what you find at a spa. Moreover, the Anthem digital smart showering systems can manage up to six water outlets.

9. Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit offers camera-based television screen mirroring & synced lights.

Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit in use

Enhance your TV-watching experience when you have the Nanoleaf 4D lighting kit. With an engaging design, it actually syncs with what’s going on on your television. In fact, this dynamic lighting kit changes color and movement based on what happens on screen. And it does so thanks to the small camera, which points at the screen.

10. L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator uses printing tech for pro-like results.

L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator design

Get a professional brow shape in your own home with the L’Oréal Brow Magic eyebrow makeup applicator. It gives you a personalized eyebrow look based on your natural brow and facial features. This gadget is handheld and precise, using 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch printing resolution.

