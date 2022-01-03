Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup at CES 2022–NFT management, matte screen, and so much more

Mark Gulino on under Tech News , Byunder

Samsung is breaking out into 2022 with a whole new lineup of brilliant displays. These art-inspired TVs pack all the latest cutting-edge technology and will look amazing on literally any wall. From anti-reflective matte screens and NFT support, to MICRO LEDs and 8K QLEDs, you'll want to set eyes on these sleek new screens. Read on to learn more!

Samsung’s new TVs mix art with advanced new displays

Samsung is kicking off the new year with a brand new lineup of advanced TVs. These new models will include MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, all of which will include an array of next-gen image quality and new ways to customize them. There will also be enhanced sound technology, improved smart features, on-screen multitasking, NFT management, video calls, and a slew of other capabilities. With these newly unveiled products, consumers will have some attractive new displays to choose from as they shop this year. Want a closer look? Let’s take a gander at these cool new TVs from Samsung.

Samsung MICRO LED TV

MICRO LED TVs will offer 3 sizes and state of the art display technology

The first in the new Samsung TV lineup is the new MICRO LED TV. This model will be available in 110, 101, and 89-inch sizes. 25-million micrometer LEDs will provide stunning best-in-class picture quality by bringing incredible depth, clarity, color, and contrast. In fact, it will also include an impressive 20-bit greyscale depth. This allows the display to produce even greater detail and range of brightness which ultimately results in a truer HDR experience.

Adobe color gamut and 100% DCI add to the MICRO LED TVs jaw-dropping visuals by providing an amazing color spectrum, all displayed upon a screen-to-body ratio of more than 99%.

There are also a few handy features too. These will include an Art Mode, Multi-View, and Dolby Atmos. Art Mode transforms the display into an art or photography gallery. It even comes with two exclusive art pieces from Refik Anadol, a popular designer and artist. The multi-View feature allows users to simultaneously display content from more than one source, including ports. Not only that, but it can do it in full 4K at 120 FPS. Lastly, Dolby Atmos provides immersive surround sound and spatial audio.

It goes without saying that the Samsung MICRO LED TVs are going to be among the best you can get in 2022.

MICRO LED TV from Samsung is wall mountable

Neo QLED feature intelligent processing and wildly enhanced audio

The next TV in Samsung’s new lineup is the 2022 Neo QLED. It will feature beautifully eye-popping 8K detail with advanced image quality, Quantum Mini LEDs, and enhanced contrast mapping (with BLU). A new technology called Shape Adaptive Light will help its Neo Quantum Processor as it interprets shapes and lines on-screen. This also helps it to better control the brightness and accuracy of those elements. All of this contributes to a greater HDR experience.

Other features include a Real Depth Enhancer and EyeComfort mode. The Real Depth Enhancer helps provide more effective realism by creating a truer sense of depth. The EyeComfort mode uses a combination of sensors and intelligent processing to adjust things like brightness, tone, and blue light levels based on time-of-day and ambient lighting. Pretty handy if you ask us.

What about the sound quality, you ask? No worries. The Neo QLED’s got you covered with huge audio upgrades. For example, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) allows the audio to follow along with on-screen movements while Dolby Atmos adds dynamic multi-channel support. You won’t want to miss it.

Official Promo for Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Lifestyle TVs are perfect in-home galleries with anti-glare matte displays

Wondering what else Samsung has in store for its new 2022 TV lineup? Look no further than its award-winning Lifestyle TVs. The latest 2022 models bring gorgeous, yet minimalist aesthetics that seamlessly transition between being a TV or blending quietly into the background. Each of the three versions includes a new matte display technology that reduces glare, fingerprints, and reflections. That’s just the beginning, of course.

The three models that will be offered are The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero. The Frame will bring the most realistic gallery experience because of its matte screen design. It will come in sizes of 32 and 85-inches. The Serif, which also features a matte display, will function similarly, yet have the most premium aesthetic, along with a 43 and 65-inch option. Finally, The Sero will offer the best viewing experience. It will not only feature the matte display but will be usable in vertical or horizontal orientations and support Multi View mode.

Samsung “The Frame” TV looks like artwork

Redesigned Smart Hub will feature NFT support and Gaming Hub

But wait, there’s more! Samsung is also adding a redesigned Smart Hub too. This will provide even more efficacious content curation along with some other nifty features. For example, an NFT platform will allow you to find, purchase, and trade digital artwork, while the new Gaming Hub can hook gamers up with streaming gaming services like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now. There will also be Smart Calibration tools and a Watch Together mode as well.

A redesigned version of Samsung’s Smart Hub is coming

Samsung is ready to bring you the next evolution in TVs

It looks like Samsung is already charging into 2022 on a high note by reigning in exciting new display technology and improving its TVs on-board software. The only drawback for consumers might be the pricing (we don’t have exact numbers just yet), but with any luck, they won’t be too far out of reach. Either way, new technology is always a great thing because with time it only becomes more accessible and affordable. Hopefully, it won’t be long before we can all have such incredible displays hanging on our walls.

What do you think of the new Samsung 2022 TV lineup? Drop us a comment below to share your opinion!