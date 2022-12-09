Chips is a mobile game that rewards you for positive behavior

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 9, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Tired of playing violent games? Go for one that actually rewards good moral conduct with Chips. This play-to-earn metaverse game hopes to better society.

Chips is a mobile game that rewards you for positive behavior
Chips helps improve society

Get rewarded for positive behavior when you play Chips, a new mobile play-to-earn game from the Wagyu Club. This fun game lets users play, earning and receiving rewards when they do a good deed.

In video games, kind behavior isn’t rewarded nearly as often as violence. That’s something lifelong gamers Wynton Williams and Kenneth Livingston hope to change with their new mobile game, Chips.

Let’s check it out!

Roam an open world in this positive mobile game

In Chips, your task is to explore the open world and participate in various activities. As you partake in them, you’ll undoubtedly meet challenges where you need to make the correct choice or do something for the good of society.

Doing so will earn you points you can use in the game. So instead of playing just for the joy of winning, you actually earn points that take you farther in the game.

Chips informational video

Go for a game built on the blockchain

Impressively, Chips was built and verified on the Cardano blockchain. Featuring 257 transactions per second, it’s faster than Ethereum.

In the long run, the creators believe that using a blockchain with less network traffic will be cost-effective and reduce energy consumption.

Chips
Chips has an engaging interface

Check out the game coins

This mobile play-to-earn game includes 2 game coins—the Chip coin and the Crumb token. The Chip coin is the governance token in the Chips metaverse. Its functionalities are linked to DAO operations.

Then, the Crumb token is the in-game monetary asset. It can be minted only through gameplay and rewards game players for completing mini-games.

Chips in use

Stake Chip coins to earn Crumb

Moreover, you can stake Chip coins to earn Crumb tokens passively. The game allows users to Fry Crumbs, Bake Crumbs, or Transfer Chips.

One Chip coin equals 10 Crumb tokens. Since you win digital points, the gameplay has a whole new meaning.

Chips earn to play mobile game
Chips in a lifestyle photo

Create your avatar to play

When interacting in the metaverse, you do so via an Avatar. And Chips is no different. The game offers a wide range of hair and skin colors. That way, your avatar can resemble you or look completely different.

Chips metaverse video

Play this crypto game on both iOS and Android

It doesn’t matter whether you use an iPhone or an Android; you can play this mobile play-to-earn game. That’s right; Chips is available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Though the app is free to download, most revenue generates through in-app ad placements and in-app purchases.

Read our verdict on Chips

We love the idea of a high-quality game that rewards players with cryptocurrency for good deeds and upstanding moral conduct. Moreover, the open gaming style and ability to stack Coins make the game enjoyable to anyone who plays crypto games.

Want to help Chips come to life? Pledge $100, the Good Samaritan Deal, on Kickstarter. Do you play any blockchain games that you love? Tell us about them in the comment section.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—must-have home gadgets and accessories to buy under $200

Are you stuck for gift ideas? These home gadgets and accessories to buy for $200 or less make solid choices. Because everyone loves things that make their home warmer, more convenient, and more beautiful. Plus, these products will set you..
Encourage your child’s reading skills with The Reading Club story-making app
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Encourage your child’s reading skills with The Reading Club story-making app

Bond with your child while practicing their reading skills with the Reading Club app. This innovative story-making app lets you and your child create and use your own stories for reading practice. How cool is that? Beginner readers need lots..
Useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful and productive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful office gadgets that make your workspace beautiful and productive

Shopping for office gadgets can be tricky. You want all the latest tech and functionality. But you also want your peripherals to look sleek and professional. Sometimes, these areas don’t mesh well. Unless you’re talking about these useful office gadgets..
Your kids learn hands-on engineering basics with the Lectec LS DIY electric skateboard
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Your kids learn hands-on engineering basics with the Lectec LS DIY electric skateboard

Get your kids outdoors and building with the Lectec LS build-it-yourself electric skateboard. This DIY electric skateboard for kids aged 7–12 is easy to build and has all the necessary parts and tools. Want to give your child a hands-on..
Take extra screen space anywhere with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take extra screen space anywhere with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor

Work in on-the-go comfort with the Spectrum Nano portable monitor. This lightweight, portable monitor features a 5,000 mAh built-in battery and an intuitive 10-point touchscreen, enhancing productivity. Do you take your work with you everywhere? Maybe you game on the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best gadget gifts for coffee nerds

So, you’ve got a coffee nerd on your holiday shopping list. Maybe it’s your partner who grinds their own coffee beans every morning or your colleague who just bought a manual espresso machine. But if you’re not a coffee nerd..
Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have sports gadgets that keep your workouts fun

So you’re in a workout rut. Maybe you run the same route every morning before work or hit the rowing machine every afternoon. While your discipline is admirable, doing the same exercise day in and day out is boring for..
Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Nandme electric toothbrushes deep clean and whiten teeth affordably

Upgrade your brushing routine with a Nandme electric toothbrush. It offers the same benefits as major brand electric brushes and comes with 12 toothbrush heads. Let’s learn more about this company’s strategy in a market dominated by large corporations. Currently,..
New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New tech gadgets you can buy sooner than you’d think

Have you waited all year for the Meta Quest Pro or the DJI Mavic 3 Classic? Well, they’re finally here, and so are a slew of other unbelievable products. These are new tech gadgets you can buy now or that..
The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate holiday gift guide: best stocking stuffer gadgets to buy for under $100

Everyone loves stocking stuffers. Small and useful, these Christmas bonus gifts offer an extra opportunity to show you care. So we rounded up the best stocking stuffer gadgets for under $100 to help you find great ones—and stay on budget...
Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eScooters and eSkateboards to buy for daily commuting

Live and work in a city? Then the best eScooters and eSkateboards for daily commutes make life easier, helping you get from point A to point B faster. Say goodbye to traffic jams and expensive parking fees forever. Related: Holiday..