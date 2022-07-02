Crypto gadgets and accessories are everywhere these days—which ones should you buy?

Lauren Wadowsky

Want to secure your cryptocurrencies and make them easier to use? Check out today's roundup. These are the crypto gadgets and accessories you should buy.

Material Bitcoin safe bitcoin wallet seed phrase protector product design

Crypto gadgets and accessories are everywhere these days. From cryptocurrency wallets to gadgets that facilitate NFT purchase and storage, there are so many to buy. These are the ones you should consider.

A cryptocurrency wallet that safeguards your NFTs, crypto, and tokens is a worthwhile investment. So are crypto wallets that secure your wealth with your fingerprint. Give yourself peace of mind about your digital assets and get these useful crypto gadgets and accessories.

1. The Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet

Ledger Nano S Plus side view

Get all the storage space you need with the Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet. It has a larger memory of over 100 installed apps. Meanwhile, you can even use it to send and sign NFT transactions with full transparency.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

2. The OPOLO high-security crypto wallet secures your cryptocurrency with a high-security, EAL6+ certified chip, preventing threats.

OPOLO in a YouTube video

Keep your crypto security robust but straightforward with the OPOLO high-security crypto wallet. With its EAL6+ certified chip, it’s impressively secure. Then, the large 3.2-inch touchscreen makes entering your passphrase, password, and address a breeze.

Get it for $313.44 on the official website.

D’CENT Biometric Wallet in use

Own multiple cryptocurrencies? The D’CENT Biometric Wallet probably supports them all. What’s more, the integrated fingerprint reader keeps everything secure, and the private key generator gives you a new key without additional software. It’s one of our favorite crypto gadgets and accessories right now.

Get it for $139 on the official website.

4. The Material Bitcoin safe bitcoin wallet seed phrase protector can withstand pretty much anything thanks to its 77-gigapascals modulus.

Material Bitcoin front view

Free of electrical components, no one will hack the Material Bitcoin safe bitcoin wallet seed phrase protector. Best of all, it’s practically indestructible, withstanding temperatures of over 900°C. Simply use the bitcoin address on the back to withdraw funds, check your balance, and more.

Get it for $93.30 on the official website.

5. The Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone

Solana Saga in a video

Tired of having to run out of meetings and conferences just to sign a crypto transaction? It can be a thing of the past with the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone. This smartphone runs Solana Mobile Stack for Android, which allows native Android web3 apps. Moreover, it has the Seed Vault, a security protocol for signing transactions.

Preorder it for $1,000 on the official website. The estimated shipping is early Q1 of 2023.

6. The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 advanced health watch runs Google’s WearOS, so you can use the Robinhood app to watch your cryptocurrency.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 in color options

See how your cryptocurrency is doing at a glance when you have the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 advanced health watch. It also supports contactless payments, runs the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, and has over 100 workout modes, which is why it’s one of our favorite crypto gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

7. The Arculus Key Card secure crypto & NFT cold storage hardware wallet protects your digital investments and uses 3-factor authentication.

The Arculus Key Card on a desk

Make managing cryptocurrencies and NFTs easier with The Arculus Key Card secure crypto & NFT cold storage hardware wallet. It communicates with the companion app using a secure NFC connection, so your private keys are never online. What’s more, it uses 3-factor identification.

Get it for $99 on Amazon.

8. The Trezor Model T advanced cryptocurrency hardware wallet lets you store bitcoin, tokens, passwords, and other keys worry-free.

Trezor Model T front view

Take charge of your crypto security with the Trezor Model T advanced cryptocurrency hardware wallet. It protects your digital currency and more from theft and lets you use them safely. Moreover, it connects your keys to the device, never coming into contact with the internet.

Get it for $280 on the official website.

9. The Coldcard signing device works with bitcoin only and is secure, storing your seed words in specially designed chips.

Coldcard top view

Another great crypto security gadget, the Coldcard signing device, makes your transactions easy and fast thanks to its full-size numeric keypad and bright OLED screen. Furthermore, it’s affordable, which is why it’s one of our favorite crypto gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $109.97 on the official website.

10. The BIU-BOOM crypto wallet storage box for Ledger Nano X & S features 6061 aviation aluminum alloy, prolonging the life of your cold wallet crypto.

BIU-BOOM with Ledger devices

Airtight, waterproof, and drop resistant, you won’t have to worry about your Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X when they’re in the BIU-BOOM crypto wallet storage box. Additionally, it has a lightweight, durable construction and attaches to keychains and D-rings.

Get it for $17.99 on Amazon.

Overall, there’s never been a better time to secure your cryptocurrency, and these gadgets are well-poised for the task. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

