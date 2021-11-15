Cool pet gadgets you can give pet parents this holiday season

Know a proud pet parent? Give them something special for their furry baby this holiday season when you go for any of the cool pet gadgets below.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera in use

Pet parents dote on their furry kids. And you can show you care by giving your pet-owning friend or loved one any of these cool pet gadget gifts. From litter boxes that track Kitty’s health to pet doors that open when a pet approaches, these products are pretty impressive.

For an all-around great pet gadget gift, check out the FitBark 2. It’s a dog activity tracker that monitors exercise, sleep, and more for a complete picture of Fido’s health.

Otherwise, get them something that keeps pets entertained in their absence, like the cat hunting toy or the automatic treat ball below. Go the extra mile for the pet parents in your life by treating their fur kids to something they’ll love in the list below.

1. The Petcube Cam pet monitoring camera has small form factor and a virtual vet feature, making those tricky checkups a little easier.

Petcube Cam in white

Pet parents love anything that makes those dreaded vet trips simpler. And with the Petcube Cam pet monitoring camera‘s virtual vet feature, they can have some checkups right at home. Meanwhile, it captures 1080p HD footage and has night vision.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

2. The FitBark 2 dog activity monitor

FitBark 2 on a dog

Give your pet-owning friend a window into their pet’s health with the FitBark 2 dog activity monitor. It’s a fitness wearable for dogs and even detects skin conditions, anxiety, and mobility problems. What’s more, it syncs with an Apple Watch, Fitbit, and other trackers.

Get it for $67.83 on Amazon.

3. The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder dispenses controlled portions, preventing overeating and ensuring pet health.

PETKIT Fresh Element Solo with a cat eating

Another cool pet gadget for your friends is the PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder. It releases portioned amounts of food, keeping dogs and cats from overeating. Then, the three-lock system keeps any type of food fresh.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

4. The Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag keeps the Apple tracking device secure and protected. It also comes in a pack of 2.

Belkin Secure Holder on a dog

Help loved ones keep track of their pet with the Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag. This cool pet gadget gift twists and locks, keeping the AirTag secure. Its raised edges prevent scratches.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website

5. The PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain has its own circulating system, adding more oxygen to a pet’s water bowl for a fresher taste.

PETKIT Eversweet 2 on a coffee table

Dog and cat water bowls can get dirty fast. Luckily, the PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain keeps water clean thanks to its high-quality circulation and filtration system. Also, a handy window shows how much water the pet has consumed.

Get it for $32.99 on Amazon

6. The TrickyPaw cat hunting toy keeps felines entertained at home. Pet parents can control the game via the companion app in real time.

TrickyPaw with a cat playing

The TrickyPaw cat hunting toy made our list of cool pet gadget gifts because it stimulates feline vision, touch, and hearing for all-day fun. Plus, it connects with an app that lets owners control the game from their phone.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

7. The TREATOI smart automatic treat ball is an interactive ball dispenser with treats. It keeps pets entertained all day long.

TREATOI with treat balls

Pet parents can keep their little ones happy, even while they’re away, with the TREATOI smart automatic treat ball. It dispenses five treat balls at specific times during the day and engages all five senses.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

8. The Tractive pet GPS tracker

Tractive on a dog in the snow

The Tractive pet GPS tracker is another of our favorite cool pet gadget gifts. It provides impressive LTE GPS tracking worldwide. Plus, the Live mode offers updates every two to three seconds.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The SureFlap Automatic Microchip Pet Door works with a pet’s microchip to open when they approach, ensuring safety.

SureFlap Automatic Microchip Pet Door and a dog

Gift a pet-owning friend an updated take on the pet door with the SureFlap Automatic Microchip Pet Door. It gives pets their freedom while keeping other furry animals, like rabbits, squirrels, etc., out. And that’s why it made our list of cool pet gadget gifts.

Get it for $230 on the official website.

10. The Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite in a video

Keep pet parents connected with their four-legged friends when you give them the Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera. It’s a full-fledged pet cam and lets owners dispense treats remotely or on a schedule.

Get it for $124.95 on the official website.

Make the pet parents in your life happy this holiday season with any of these cool pet gadget gifts. Which ones would you love to give or receive? Let us know in the comments.

