Cool gadgets for him you can buy this holiday season

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

He's always there for you, no matter what. So this holiday season, treat the man in your life to something cool. We've got a whole list of items to suggest.

Cool gadgets for him you can buy this holiday season

If you’ve got an incredible brother, partner, dad, etc., on your holiday shopping list, you’re reading the right article. These cool gadgets for him are pretty special, just like the guy you’re gifting.

Related: The ultimate tech gadget gift guide for the holidays

Is he a tech nerd? Then get him the Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They let him capture photos while connecting him to his surroundings in a sci-fi-like way.

For your coffee-loving man, the KitchenAid espresso machine below will help him churn out café-quality drinks right in his own kitchen. Check out these cool gadgets and more in the list below.

1. The Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses keep him connected to his surroundings while he takes calls and more.

Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories on a person

Gift him a high-tech toy with the Facebook Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They have a dual 5 MP camera that auto-adjusts to environmental light. Plus, they play music and calls that only he can hear.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

2. The DJI Mini SE compact camera drone weighs less than most smartphones, so it can fly for up to 30 minutes when fully charged.

DJI Mini SE in a person’s hand

If he’s into photography and videography, the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone is one of our favorite cool gadgets for him. This drone is lightweight and compact, so it’s easy to travel with.

Get it for $299.

3. The Razer Enki gaming chair keeps him comfortable during gaming marathons with an integrated lumbar arch for a natural position.

Razer Enki with a man gaming

For the man who games, the Razer Enki gaming chair is a thoughtful, splurgy gift. It keeps his back in the correct position, and the plush cushion supports his neck and head.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

4. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch has trackers to help him monitor his blood oxygen levels, stress, heart rate, and sleep patterns.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on a wrist

Support his health with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. It tracks a plethora of health areas and comes with over 150 sports modes. There’s even a GPS tracker that monitors new running routes.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

Master & Dynamic x Lamborghini MW07 with case

Another cool gadget for him is the Master & Dynamic x Lamborghini MW07 Plus earbuds. With ANC, Ambient Listening modes, and Bluetooth 5.0, they have all the features he wants.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam in a hand

Help him take incredible videos and photos with the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam. It’s waterproof up to 10 meters and snaps easily onto accessories via magnets.

Get it for $519 on the official website.

7. The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill folds easily for road trips or camping. That way, he can show off his grilling skills anywhere.

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill outdoors

Any man can appreciate the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill. It has a wide grilling area and uses gas efficiently. Plus, the low-to-high temperature ranges let him cook a variety of foods, making it another cool gadget for him.

Get it for $325 on the official website.

KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine frothing milk

Specialty coffees are all the rage, and, if the guy in your life has been swept up in the craze, the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine is a great choice. It has a 15-bar Italian pump and includes a milk frother.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

9. The JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless on a gamer

Aid his gaming efforts with the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless gaming headset. It puts him in the center of the action, letting him hear soft footsteps. And the directional voice-focus boom mic allows him to communicate clearly with his team.

Get it for $99.95 on Amazon.

10. The Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) snaps to his phone with magnets, keeping it propped up. It also charges at 7.5 watts.

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) in a car

Keep him safe while driving with the Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo). It props his smartphone in a secure, upright position so he can take calls and see directions.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

The guys in your life deserve something special. And we think he’ll love anything on this list of cool gadgets. Which of these products are you adding to your shopping list? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

Check out our web story here.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜