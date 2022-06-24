10 essential gadgets for pet parents to pamper their furbabies with

Looking for ways to treat your pet like royalty? Check out the pet tech below. From self-cleaning litter boxes to a pet door with AI facial recognition, they're essential for any pet owner.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera in use

Your pet bestows you with unconditional love every day. While they’re happy with an extra belly rub or a new toy, check out today’s digest about gadgets for pet parents to give them the appreciation they deserve. These high-tech gadgets give them star treatment around the house.

Sure, your cat uses the litter box, but that doesn’t mean they find it pleasant. Ensure it’s always clean and fresh with any of the self-cleaning litter boxes below.

And your pet will never feel lonely with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite in the house. This stylish pet cam keeps you connected to your furry pal wherever you are. We love the 2-way talk and treat dispenser features.

Show your pet how important they are with any of these high-tech pet gadgets.

1. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker gives your cat or dog the right amount of food at the correct time when you’re away.

Feeder-Robot by Whisker with a cat

Feed your furbaby on time, even when you’re away from home, with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. It lets you set portion-controlled meals on a schedule from the app or unit.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

2. The FitBark 2 dog activity monitor

FitBark 2 on a dog

Pamper your dog with long walks and restful sleep you can monitor with the FitBark 2 dog activity monitor. With it, you help your dog meet their exercise targets. Even better, it syncs with your Apple Watch, Fitbit, or other activity trackers.

Get it for $68.15 on the official website

3. The Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera

Petcube Bites 2 Lite YouTube video

The days of leaving your pet home alone all day are over with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite smart HD pet camera. It offers 24/7 livestreaming, Smart Alerts, and 3-day video history. Moreover, 2-way audio lets you talk and hear each other while the treat dispenser keeps your pet happy, making it one of our favorite gadgets for pet parents.

Get it for $124.99 on the official website.

4. The Petvation AI-powered pet door adds a smart entrance with facial recognition just for your pet, ensuring only they enter your home.

Petvation on a door

Give your pet VIP access to your home with the Petvation AI-powered pet door. It features advanced facial recognition technology that can tell the difference between your dog and the neighborhood cat. Also, the auto-pinch sensor ensures no whiskers or tails get caught upon entry and exit.

Preorder it for $169 on Kickstarter

Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker with a cat

Keep Mittens clean every time she visits the litter box with the Litter-Robot 3 Connect by Whisker automatic litter cleaner. This cool litter box sifts the litter after every use and has a self-adjusting cat sensor that gives the box an open-air feel. Then, a MoonGlo NiteLite helps them find their way in the dark, making it one of the best gadgets for pet parents.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

6. The eufy Dog Camera D605 is like having a pet sitter at home, sending you alerts for every bark, meow, or unexpected movement.

eufy Dog Camera D605 video

You can check in on Cookie any time with the eufy Dog Camera D605. This smart pet cam gives you a 360° view along with smart tracking. What’s more, it even lets you talk to your pet or dispense a treat, which is why it made our list of essential gadgets for pet parents.

Get it for $199.99 on Amazon.

7. The EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum

EyeVac Pet in a house

Your pets like a clean living space just as much as you do. And the EyeVac Pet touchless vacuum makes removing pet hair, crumbs, and dust a breeze with its 1,400-watt motor and infrared sensors. Additionally, it boasts a small footprint, making it a great gadget for pet parents.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

8. The PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain circulates your pet’s water with oxygen, keeping it fresh and clean tasting all day long.

PETKIT Eversweet 2 in a living room

Persuade your furbaby to drink more water with the PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain. It circulates oxygen into your pet’s water for a better taste. Then, an LED light lets you know when it’s time for a refill, while the quadruple filtration system keeps the water clean.

Get it for $34.99 on Amazon.

9. The LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser device

LumaCare Ark on an animal

The LumaCare Ark therapeutic laser device is splurgy, but if your animal friend has been hurt or suffers from arthritis, it’s a great way to help them feel better. In fact, its Cold Laser therapy system works on injured tissue from 2 directions simultaneously, providing faster relief. That’s why we included it on our list of essential gadgets for pet parents.

Get it for $2,490 on the official website.

10. The PETKIT Pura X self-cleaning cat litter box detects your cat’s presence with 12 sensors and has a smart odor removal system.

PETKIT Pura X in white

Say goodbye to smelly litter boxes when you give your cat the PETKIT Pura X self-cleaning cat litter box. This self-cleaning litter box automatically cleans after your cat visits and works with multiple cat litters. What’s more, the purifying liquid eliminates unpleasant odors.

Get it for $503 on Amazon.

Treat your always-there friend like the prince or princess of the house with these essential gadgets for pet parents. What gadgets do you and your furbaby love? Let us know in the comments.

