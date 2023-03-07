The coolest pet gadgets to buy for your furry friends

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Your pet is always there for you. Reciprocate by treating your furry guy or gal to some truly cool pet gadgets. Discover them in the blog!

Dyson Groom tool & brush in use

Want to treat your best friend to some new pet gadgets this spring? Then check out the coolest pet gadgets you can buy right now. These products keep pets stimulated and healthy, from a wireless fence to a USB-charged toy mouse.

Related: The best glamping gadgets to buy for summer 2023

Give your dog time off their leash without worry when you have the Halo Collar wireless fence. It keeps your dog inside boundaries anywhere and stays connected even in remote areas.

Then, your cat can enjoy all-day exercise with the Petlibro Pixie Mouse interactive cat toy. It’s small, fast, and challenges your kitty’s hunting skills, keeping her fit.

Raise healthy, happy pets with the cool pet gadgets below!

1. The Halo Collar wireless fence

Halo Collar in a video

Create as many as 20 GPS wireless fences for Fido with the Halo Collar wireless fence. A comprehensive dog safety gadget, it helps you boundary train and bond with your best friend.

2. The FluentPet Connect smart pet communicator

FluentPet Connect with a dog and owner

Let your dog or cat communicate with you using the recordable buttons from the FluentPet Connect smart pet communicator. It tracks when and how frequently they press specific buttons, then deciphers what your pet tries to say.

Garmin Delta SE in a video

Make dog training easier with the Garmin Delta SE dog-training collar. It includes a small, 3-button remote that offers 3 training methods—tone, stimulation, and vibration. And you can even use it to train up to 2 dogs at a time.

4. The Petkit Pura Max smart cat litter box

Petkit Pura Max with a cat

Upgrade Kitty’s bathroom when you buy the Petkit Pura Max smart cat litter box. Its cat-friendly design is spacious and has a lower entrance. Moreover, this gadget comes with a smart spray for odor control.

5. The Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1

Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1 with cat food

Improve your pet’s feeding routine with the Aqara Smart Pet Feeder C1. This pet gadget schedules your pet’s feeds and allows remote feeding. Moreover, the portion control feature only dispenses the amount of food your dog needs.

Dyson Groom and a person grooming a dog

Keep pet hair from spreading around your home with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. It removes loose hairs and dead skin from your pet before they fall, making grooming a quicker, easier process.

7. The Puzzle Feeder slower dog feeder encourages dogs to slow down while eating, avoiding digestive problems. Get it for $49.99 on the brand’s website.

Puzzle Feeder with dog food

Help your dog develop better eating habits with the Puzzle Feeder slower dog feeder. Its Broken Wave design can decelerate the speed at which your dog eats compared to regular feeding bowls.

8. The Petlibro Pixie Mouse interactive cat toy

Petlibro Pixie Mouse on a floor

The Petlibro Pixie Mouse interactive cat toy is small, fast, and stimulates your cat’s hunting instincts. It also helps keep her fit. Best of all, the device has USB charging, so you won’t have to replace disposable batteries all the time.

9. The Whistle Health dog tracker

Whistle Health on a dog collar

See your pet’s health on your smartphone with the Whistle Health dog tracker. Using AI, it can translate your pet’s behavior into health insights, letting you know if they’re scratching too much, not drinking enough water, etc. All the insights get sent to the smartphone app.

Feeder-Robot by Whisker in a lifestyle scene

Ensure your pet never misses a feeding with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. Created for cats and dogs, it lets you set portion-controlled meal schedules via the unit or app.

Keep your furry friend entertained and healthy with these cool pet gadgets. Which ones will you put on your wish list? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜