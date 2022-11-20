Coolest board games to buy for winter family nights

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 20, 2022

Winter is on its way. Have fun indoors while it snows outside with any of these cool board games for families.

The New York Times Wordle: The Party game in use

Winter isn’t far off. Prep for it now by stocking your closets with the coolest board games to buy. They make nights when the whole family is stuck inside fun and enjoyable. You can play Wordle as a group, humorously relive 2020, rescue cats from an island, and more.

For good fun on cold nights, play The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. This game adapts Wordle to a group, and everyone will have fun trying to guess the word in the fewest attempts.

Or, you could transport yourselves to national parks in Trekking: The National Parks. Created by National Park enthusiasts, you can discover the joy of American nature in this game suitable for ages 8+.

Entertain the family and have fun together with these cool games.

1. The New York Times Wordle: The Party game makes the solo game perfect for groups. It’s designed for ages 14 and up.

The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game pieces

Enjoy the best of Wordle with your friends when you buy The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. You play in groups of 2–4 people and take turns guessing the 5-letter words in the fewest attempts.

Get it for $19.82 on Amazon.

2. The JOYO smart board game offers families tons of screenless yet high-tech fun. The game’s AI sensors keep the games engaging.

JOYO smart board game design

Bring AI into your family’s winter game nights with the JOYO smart board game. This game uses intelligent sensors that scan and analyze hidden code on the game board to display the correct rules and options. Complete with 6 games, everyone will enjoy the themes and content.

Get it for $79 on Indiegogo.

3. The Presidential Old Maid political decks help everyone practice getting along with humorous drawings of presidents from both parties.

Presidential Old Maid political decks design

Do politics make your family tense? Defuse it with Presidential Old Maid political decks. Created to help families and friends connect, these cards feature funny caricatures of presidents on both sides. Players will learn the names of all US presidents and the order they came in. It’s one of the coolest board games to buy.

Get it for $14.99 on the official website.

4. The LACORSA Grand Prix Game replicates the drama and tactics of grand prix racing. The rules are simple, but the strategy is challenging.

LACORSA Grand Prix Game design

Treat your family and friends to LACORSA Grand Prix Game. This gorgeous game embodies the spirit of the race and takes just minutes to learn. Your family will have fun bluffing, planning, and competing.

Get it for $39.20 on the official website.

5. The 2020BULLSH!T party game for the survivors of 2020. It gets everyone laughing at the hard times, so they can move on.

2020BULLSH!T party game card deck

2020 was a hard year for everyone. Laugh about it with the 2020BULSH!T party game. Simple to play, you’ll have to select humorous cards that match the Judge’s sense of humor to win.

Get it for $40 on the official website.

6. The Trekking: The National Parks board game shares the joy of American parks. Its a great choice for tweens, kids, and adults.

Trekking: The National Parks board game setup

Do you and your family love national parks? Then Trekking: the National Parks is one of the coolest board games to buy for your winter family nights. It takes you on a trip through the national parks, teaching you about America’s natural wonders.

Get it for $50 on Amazon.

7. The Isle of Cats has you and your family saving cats on an island as you manage resources and explore.

The Isle of Cats board game setup

Have fun rescuing cute felines and finding treasure as you play the Isle of Cats. This competitive card-drafting game relies on cat-placement and resource management. There are 2 versions, 1 for ages 12 and up and another for ages 8 and up.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

8. The Ticket to Ride Board Game is fast-paced and strategic. Players connect North American cities over a 20th-century map.

Ticket to Ride Board Game in use

The whole family will enjoy the Ticket to Ride Board Game. Fast and easy to learn, this adventure game takes players across 20th-century North America as you compete to connect the cities.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

9. The Throw Throw Burrito dodgeball card game involves throwing squishy burritos at your family. It’s easy for everyone to learn.

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens board game

Get off the couch by playing the Throw Throw Burrito dodgeball card game. You earn points by collecting cards but can lose them if you get hit by a burrito. It’s one of the coolest board games to buy right now.

Get it for $24.99 on Amazon.

10. The Weird Little Elf Christmas game is ideal for holiday gatherings. A light social deduction game, even young kids can participate in it.

Weird Little Elf Christmas game game demo

Looking for a game even the youngest family members can play on Christmas? The Weird Little Elf Christmas game is it. In this game, 1 player is Santa and he must find the mischievous elf who has snuck into the workshop, trying to sabotage Christmas.

Get it for $12.95 on the official website.

Treat your family to fun-filled, competitive game nights with the cool board games on this list. Which ones will you go for? Let us know!

