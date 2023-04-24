10 Smart board games and AI entertainment gadgets to buy for your family

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 24, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Make game night more fun than ever with these 10 smart board games and gadgets. From smart chessboards to clever poker sets, these products elevate your quality time together.

10 Smart board games and AI entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Square Off Swap AI-based Magical Chessboard in use

Are you tired of playing the same old board games, week in and week out? Well, you’re in luck because we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family. Whether you’re looking for a new way to challenge your mind or a fun activity for the kiddos, we have you covered.

First up on our list is the iChessOne foldable electronic chessboard. This wooden chessboard offers online chess server integration, internal memory, and full-piece recognition. With the multicolored LED lights, it’s easy to see your opponent’s moves.

Next, we have the JOYO smart board game. It uses AI technology to make games fun and engaging. The JOYO actually scans the game pieces to determine the rules of each game. So you don’t have to waste time memorizing them.

But that’s not all! There are still 8 more amazing games and entertainment gadgets below. Keep reading to discover them.

1. The iChessOne foldable electronic chessboard connects to the web and has a wooden design. Preorder it for about $438 on Kickstarter.

iChessOne
iChessOne during a game

Bring classic chess to the digital era with the iChessOne foldable electronic chessboard. Boasting a beautiful wooden board, this game also has online chess server integration and internal memory. What’s more, it enables you to play online with anyone in the world!

2. The JOYO smart board game is equipped with intelligent AI sensors that keep the games fun and interesting. It costs $99.90 on the brand’s website.

JOYO feature video

A total blast for families looking for some new fun, the JOYO board game uses smart AI technology with sensors. Plus, it comes with new games you likely haven’t played before. And you don’t have to worry about learning a bunch of new rules because JOYO scans the pieces and shows you how to play.

3. The Standard Poker Co. 2.0 smart home poker sets rely on RFID, Bluetooth, and more, updating your old card games. Preorder it for $279 on Indiegogo.

10 Smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Standard Poker Co. 2.0 on a table

Looking to spice up poker? Then check out the Standard Poker Co. 2.0 smart home poker sets. They’re loaded with Bluetooth and RFID technology and can come with up to 8 smart boards. Also, you get 300 casino-quality poker chips in 5 colors and a bunch of cool designs.

4. The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector brings you Wi-Fi-connected cinematic movie nights the whole family can enjoy. Buy it for $299.99 on Amazon.

Yaber Pico T1 unboxing video

The Yaber Pico T1 mini projector is a game-changer when it comes to watching your favorite movies and shows. This wireless projector connects to external speakers using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, immersing you in the action.

5. The Dog-E smart robot dog is a lifelike robot pet that senses your touch and voice. Preorder it for $79.99 on the official website.

Dog E smart robot dog
Dog-E with a child

Bring smiles to your kids’ faces with the Dog-E smart robot dog. It’s a great addition to any household, especially for those unable to accommodate a real dog. With lifelike movements and unique features, it’s a realistic pet experience.

6. The Masteek Light-Up Chess wireless LED chess set has pieces that illuminate when they’re on the board. Preorder it for $219 on Kickstarter.

Masteek Light Up Chess
Masteek Light-Up Chess during gameplay

If you or someone you love is into chess, consider buying the Masteek Light-Up Chess wireless LED chess set. This game is super cool. In fact, the pieces light up wirelessly using electromagnetic induction. So they illuminate when you put them on the board.

7. The Quell fitness gaming console lets your hero get stronger as you work out, immersing you in fun and exercise. Preorder it for $249 on the company website.

10 Smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Quell in use

The Quell fitness gaming console lets you game your way through fantasy worlds using your whole body. Punch, sprint, dodge, block, and more—all while getting a high-intensity, full-body workout.

8. The Picoo gaming console for kids gets even the youngest members of your family moving and having fun. Contact the company for a price quote.

10 Smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Picoo with kids

Help your kids get active and social with the Picoo gaming console for kids. This innovative device combines gaming and exercise, encouraging kids to play outside where they can strengthen motor and communication skills.

9. The MOVE38 Blinks System brings board games to the future with touch-sensitive interactive tiles. They’re currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist.

MOVE38 Blinks System
MOVE38 Blinks hexagonal games

The MOVE38 Blinks System is a unique and innovative way to blend analog and digital play. It offers a variety of games, plus each tile can teach the others how to play. This makes it easy for anyone to get started quickly.

10. The Square Off Swap AI-based Magical Chessboard comes with self-moving pieces and a built-in coach. Preorder it for $319 on the official website.

10 Smart board games and entertainment gadgets to buy for your family
Square Off Swap Magical Chessboard in use

Take your chess game to the next level with the Square Off Swap Magical Chessboard. Equipped with AI, this smart chessboard adapts to your skill level, making it the ultimate opponent. Moreover, the pieces move on their own, and you can play globally with anyone.

Board games and entertainment gadgets are a great way to bring the family together for fun and bonding. So grab your family and friends and get ready to have a blast with these smart games. Have you played any of them before? Tell us about your experience!

