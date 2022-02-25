The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more

It's 2022, and you don't have to rely on typical modes of transport anymore, not when there are so many cool personal vehicles out there.

Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards in use

Update your ride, no matter your destination, with some of the coolest personal vehicles in 2022. These electric scooters, go-karts, and more prove that you no longer have to rely on typical cars to get around and enjoy yourself.

Looking for a newer, more sustainable way to commute? Consider the TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter. We love its slim, quick-folding design and 18-mile range.

Or, if you like taking your driving skills off-road, check out the Offset Motorcycles OFR-M1. Its all-electric design provides up to 25 KW of power.

These personal vehicles certainly make your rides more unique, whether you’re going for a spin around town or an electric-powered race around your property.

1. The TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter

TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter in black

An eScooter isn’t something you have to lug around when it’s the TurboAnt M10 Folding Electric Scooter. It weighs just 29.8 pounds and folds quickly. Plus, it runs for 18 miles on a full battery.

Get it for $449.98 on the official website.

2. The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter looks tough, has a 200-watt battery, and is great for off-roading.

Razor Jeep RX200 on a sidewalk

The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter is a fun toy for your forays off-road. With 8-inch, air-filled tires and a heavy-duty frame, you’ll stay comfortable. What’s more, a twist-grip throttle and hand-operated rear disk brake provide quick control.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

3. The Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO offers electric racing fun for everyone with a top speed of 23 mph and a 15.5-mile range.

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO side view

Race the day away with a fully electric vehicle when you go for the Segway Ninebot Go-kart PRO. It’s one of the coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022 because it fits riders between 4’5″ to 6’3″, so you can race your teen. Collapsible, it fits in most trunks.

Get it for $2,199.99 on the official website.

4. The Offset Motorcycles OFR–M1 off-road electric bike offers impressive power. Discover the outdoors without carbon or noise pollution.

Offset Motorcycles OFR–M1 in use

Explore the outdoors while protecting it with the Offset Motorcycles OFR–M1 off-road electric bike. Its power peaks at 25 KW, and the mid-drive 3-phase motor delivers a dynamic, air-cooled design.

This product is available for preorder, and its price is TBA.

5. The NAON zero-one electric scooter looks sleek and makes your lifestyle low impact with its 140-kilometer range.

NAON zero-one electric scooter in a video

Make your commutes exceptional yet sustainable with the NAON zero-one electric scooter. It combines a premium design with exciting specs like a maximum speed of 100 km/hr, 7 kW of power, and a high-performance suspension system.

This gadget is priced at $5,550.04 on the official website.

6. The Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards

Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series on a dark floor

With elevated power, smarts, speed, and more, the Evolve Skateboards Hadean Series performance eSkateboards is a performance-driven eScooter. Its forged carbon chassis is handmade, and an air vent system keeps the internals cool.

Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

7. The ZETAZS Ranger Pro electric scooter is ideal for everyday commutes and folds and unfolds quickly at the press of a button.

ZETAZS Ranger Pro with riders on a street

Sleep a little longer while everyone else waits in traffic with the ZETAZS Ranger Pro electric scooter. With its triple safety features and an easy-to-carry design, this eScooter integrates easily into your life. Plus, it has a 30 km range and a 30 km/hr maximum speed.

Get it for $1,250 on the official website.

8. InMotion V11 electric unicycle is a pretty unique riding experience, letting you travel up to 34 mph.

InMotion V11 in a video

Get ready for a ride like none other with the InMotion V11 electric unicycle. It takes you up to 34 mph, so it’s definitely for thrill-seekers. Meanwhile, with a range of up to 75 miles, you can travel for quite a while.

Get it for $2,199 on the official website.

9. The Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter is great for rides around town with its bamboo foot deck and cargo carrier.

Razor EcoSmart Metro with a woman

Run errands and cruise around town in style with the Razor EcoSmart Metro electric scooter. While its 16″ air-filled tires keep you comfortable and the cargo carrier is convenient, a 500-watt chain-driven motor makes it speedy and powerful.

Get it for $669.99 on Amazon.

10. The Blue Shock Race BSR2.0 Racing Kart 25KW (Pro) electric racing cart is for the pros. It gives you instant power up until the finish line.

Blue Shock Race BSR2.0 Racing Kart 25W (Pro)

You won’t have to tune your engine when you race with the Blue Shock Race BSR2.0 Racing Kart 25KW (Pro). Built for professional racers, it goes from 0–100 km/h in about 4 seconds, which is why it’s one of the coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022.

Get it for $11,800 on the official website.

Ready to upgrade your means of transport in 2022? The vehicles on this list offer some pretty cool ways to get around. Which one would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

