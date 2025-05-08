If you hate cleaning, these cordless vacuums might just change your mind

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

The day I bought a cordless vacuum was the day my cleaning routine got way easier. Yes, you can have a clean house and some time to yourself. These are the gadgets for the job.

Say goodbye to crumbs on your feet

A few months ago, I hit my limit with the popcorn crumbs my kids scatter across the living room. So I caved and bought a cordless stick vacuum—out of desperation. I figured it’d be a flimsy backup, but surprisingly, it’s changed how I clean. And that’s why I’m highlighting cordless vacuums for you today.

Related: The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)

Yep, instead of lugging out our big, clunky upright vacuum, nowadays I just grab the slim stick vac off the kitchen wall and—whoosh—there’s no mess. Spilled cereal and cracker crumbs? They’re gone in seconds. It’s low-effort, kind of satisfying, and way more convenient than I expected.

Cordless vacuums used to have a bad rep for weak suction and short battery life. But that was then. The latest models are a different story entirely. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best cordless vacuums you can buy in 2025—sleek, powerful, and actually worth it.

1. Dyson Gen5detect Absolute

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute in a living room

One of the highest-rated stick vacuums right now is also one of the most expensive—the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute. It’s the brand’s newest vacuum, with a powerful motor, advanced HEPA filtration, and an LCD that shows real-time performance data. The design is sleek yet durable. It can handle serious cleaning on multiple surface types.

Reviewers have mentioned that performance is powerful, yet quiet. It emits about 60dB in Eco mode–so you can clean while other people in the house read or study. Also, the battery life is impressive—70 minutes (most models top out at 60).

My personal take:

🧑‍🎨 Serious points for design. Who wouldn’t want this sexy vacuum in their home?

💪 Powerful suction without a huge noise output.

❗️It’s pretty heavy for a cordless vacuum.

Amazon List Price: $949.95 Deal Price: $799.95, 16% OFF

2. Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Bespoke Jet video

Another gorgeous stick vacuum, the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum offers pretty much everything I’d hope for. Lightweight build? Check. Powerful suction? Yep. Automatic cleaning? You betcha. If you want a practically hands-off vacuuming experience, this one’s for you.

What I love most about this stick vac is the built-in cleaning station. It actually removes dirt from the vacuum’s dustbin into an external bag inside the charging rack. It’s a much tidier way to deal with debris—say goodbye to those clouds of dust! Overall, it’s great for high-pile carpet but will need an extra pass across hard floors.

My personal take:

🗑️ A stick vac with automatic self cleaning? Yass!!

🚀 The two batteries ensure I never run out of power.

❗️I’d like it to be more effective on hard floors.

Amazon List Price: $699.99 Deal Price: $499.99, 28% OFF

3. Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum

Shark Stratos Cordless vacuuming under a chair / Image Credits: Taste of Home

Need a stick vacuum that can handle hardwood floors? Look no further than the Shark Stratos Cordless. Thanks to its Clean Sense IQ system, it automatically adjusts suction power depending on how much debris it detects. It’s great for hardwood floors, far outperforming the competition in journalistic reviews.

Interestingly, it has an odor-neutralizing cartridge which can keep pet smells at bay, which is great for homes with pets. Then, the flexible wand gives you more cleaning options: it easily bends under tables and folds for tidy storage. It even becomes a handheld vacuum for smaller spaces, like the car or kitchen drawers.

My personal take:

✨ It’s a powerful vacuum for an affordable price!

😍 Love the bendable arm!

❗️The floor head is a bit bulky.

Amazon List Price: $229 Amazon Deal Price: $199.99, 13% OFF

4. Dyson V15s Detect Submarine

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine under a high chair

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine isn’t just a vacuum—it’s an all-in-one floor-cleaning machine. Not only does it have Dyson’s signature powerful suction and laser dust detection (yes, really), but it also mops. Yep, the Submarine attachment handles wet spills and grime, so you can vacuum and wash hard floors simultaneously. If you’re the type who wants spotless floors without switching tools mid-clean, this one totally delivers.

What I love is how smart this vacuum is. It adjusts suction based on dust levels, lights up the floor so you can actually see what you’re cleaning, and looks sleek in the process. It’s a little heavier than others on the list, but the multi-surface capability makes up for it.

My personal take:

💧 Vacuum and mop? This is multitasking at its finest.

🔦 The laser reveals crumbs I didn’t know existed.

❗️A bit weighty, but worth it for deep, thorough cleans.

Amazon List Price: $949.99 Deal Price: $799, 16% OFF

4. Tineco Pure ONE S11

Tineco Pure ONE S11 video

Another popular stick vacuum is the Tineco Pure ONE S11. With its iLoop Smart Sensor Technology, it senses hidden dirt and debris and adjusts its power for the best performance. Lightweight and versatile, its useful attachments make it great for a range of flooring and even above-floor areas.

Users appreciate the battery life. Sure, 40 minutes on a full charge may not sound like a lot. But both the auto mode and trigger help save energy, so you’re not wasting power. The battery is also removable so you can buy a backup to have on hand.

My personal take:

❤️ I love the manoeuvrability! The S11 can access crevices, turn tight corners, and work under furniture.

⭐️ It’s so quiet that I can vacuum without disturbing my kids’ homework.

❗️The controls aren’t the easiest to manage.

Amazon Price: $299.99

5. Bissell ICONpet Turbo Edge

Bissell Iconpet Turbo Edge lifestyle image

A stick vacuum for pet owners? Yes, it exists. And it’s name is the Bissell ICONpet Turbo Edge. With it, you don’t have to worry about clogged brush heads. The Tangle-Free Brush Roll prevents hair wrap. All the while, the Turbo Boost Mode delivers pet hair-devastating suction. It’ll perform on any surface—from carpet to hardwood.

But it’s not just great for floors. If your pet bed is too large for the washer, this vacuum saves the day. When cereal falls into the sofa cushions, the long arm can reach through the crevices. It’s one of those all-purpose vacuums that suits families with kids and pets.

My personal take:

🐶 Fido’s hair is no match for the Turbo Boost mode.

❤️ There’s a parking brake for easier storage!!!

❗️Some users report that it doesn’t pick up debris close to edges.

Amazon Price: $396.54

6. Miele Triflex HX2

Miele Triflex HX2 in different views

Another great stick vacuum for pet owners is the Miele Triflex H2. With its HEPA lifetime filter and Electro Compact handheld brush, it deals with dander and hair, keeping your home fur-free and and the indoor air fresh. What’s more, the canister doesn’t require any bags, so there’s nothing extra you need to purchase to keep this vacuum running.

The 3-in-1 arm lets me clean easily under chairs and my sofa. As a middle-aged millennial, I like that it puts less pressure on my back, but that’s just me.

My personal take:

🌎 I appreciate the eco-friendly lifetime HEPA filter and bagless design.

🤖 It automatically detect your floor type—how cool is that?

❗️Some users have reported a limited battery life.

Amazon List Price: $929 Amazon Deal Price: $866.92, 7% OFF

7. LEVOIT LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum

LEVOIT LVAC 200 with attachements

One of the best value for money cordless vacuums right now is the LEVOIT LVAC-200. It’s currently 25% off on Amazon and costs just $149.99—a total steal! It offers a 180W motor and 3 suction modes. Reviewers have noted its excellent performance across floor types. So whether you have thick, pile carpet or tile, the LEVOIT can handle it.

It even has LED lights, a feature you typically find on more premium vacuums. This one ensures you don’t miss even a crumb. There’s also a 2-in-1 crevice tool and a 2-in-1 pet tool. Overall, it comes packed with features.

My personal take:

💰 Such an excellent value with its motor & included attachments.

💡The LED is a premium feature I love!

❗️The 25-minute runtime is a bummer.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $149.99, 25% OFF

The Last Line

What started as a desperate attempt to nip my kids’ fallen snack debris turned completely changed my cleaning habits. I still keep my upright around for big weekend jobs. But now, the stick vac handles 90% of the daily messes that used to drive me nuts.

If you’re like me—someone who actually likes a clean home but doesn’t always have time for a full vacuuming session—one of these cordless models might be the best upgrade you make this year.