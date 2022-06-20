These smart vacuums are must-haves for home cleaning

Tired of vacuuming your floors every day? We hear you. So we're highlighting must-have smart vacuums that make it easier than ever to have sparkling floors.

The Coral One Ultra is a 2-in-1 smart cleaning robot

Want clean floors every day without lifting a finger? You know it’s possible, but these must-have smart vacuums take robotic floor cleaning to a whole new level. They not only clean your floors automatically but also have voice assistant capabilities, smart navigation, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Let’s check them out.

Cleaning your floors becomes as easy as tapping a 3D model of your home with the Roborock S7 MaxV. Its app lets you create a 3D model of each room—including furniture—letting you program specific cleaning areas at any time.

Moreover, you get more cleaning options from the Coral One Ultra since it’s both a robot vacuum and a detachable handheld. And, of course, it offers Alexa voice control.

Clean smarter, not harder, with these intelligent vacuums.

1. The Coral One Ultra combines a detachable handheld and a robot vacuum, giving you help throughout the house.

Coral One Ultra in use

Most robot vacuums only vacuum your floors. The Coral One Ultra, on the other hand, helps you throughout your home since it detaches from its base, giving you a handheld for spot cleaning on the stairs, in the car, and in between cushions.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

2. The Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra video

Programming the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum series is a breeze with its companion app. It lets you construct a 3D model of your home—complete with floor types and furniture—right on your phone. Then, all you have to do is tap the area you want it to clean. Meanwhile, its obstacle avoidance uses a 3D light scanner and an RGB camera to move around objects.

Get it for $859.99 on the official website.

3. The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop works with Alexa and Google Assistant to scan your home with smart navigation.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid in a living room

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop understands if it’s cleaning the basement, first floor, or second floor thanks to its Smart Cleaning with AI. Map 2.0 Technology. This feature allows it to store maps for up to 3 floors. Then, the twin turbines pick up more debris with their 2,000 Pa of suction, making it one of our favorite must-have smart vacuums.

Get it for $649.99 on the official website.

4. The Roborock S6 Pure smart robotic vacuum mop works with popular voice assistants. Even better, it vacuums and mops.

Roborock S6 Pure vacuuming carpet and a hard floor

If a robot can vacuum your floor, it might as well mop it too. And that’s exactly what the Roborock S6 Pure smart robotic vacuum mop does. Enjoy voice control from Siri, Alexa, Google Home, and the Roborock App.

Get it for $359.99 on Amazon.

5. The Wyze Robot Vacuum makes robotically cleaned floors a breeze with its highly precise room mapping feature and Alexa connectivity.

Wyze Robot Vacuum YouTube video

“Hey, Alexa, tell the Wyze Robot Vacuum to clean the living room,” is all you have to say to start the Wyze Robot Vacuum. Moreover, with room mapping, path planning, and the ability to clean from anywhere, this robot vacuum is incredibly convenient, making it one of our favorite must-have smart vacuums.

Get it for $293.99 on the official website.

6. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop is quiet, has a 2-in-1 design, and works with Alexa for easy, automatic cleaning.

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid with a sleeping child

Another great vacuume with Alexa connectivity, the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop has a powerful but quiet design. At just 55 dB, it emits about as much sound as a microwave. Plus, you’ll love the efficient cleaning, high suction power, and easy Alexa control.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

7. The Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop cleans your floors and disinfects itself. Plus, it works hands-free with Alexa.

Roidmi Eve Plus in white

You’ve got other things to do at home besides clean. Luckily, the Roidmi Eve Plus self-emptying robot vacuum and mop has an Alexa-compatible design that offers a totally hands-free experience. It even sterilizes and deodorizes debris.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

8. The TRIFO Lucy pet robot vacuum helps pet parents keep their carpet and hard floors hair-free with an actual pet hair extractor.

TRIFO Lucy with a dog

Pet hair can be challenging to vacuum since it easily clogs most roller brushes. The TRIFO Lucy pet robot vacuum solves the issue using a pet hair extractor instead. It adds 33% more suction power. Moreover, it’s compatible with Alexa.

Get it for $399.99 on Amazon.

9. The ROIDMI EVA self-cleaning & emptying robot vacuum works with Alexa and even takes care of its own maintenance for stress-free cleaning.

ROIDMI EVA and its charging dock

Want a completely hands-free robot vacuum? Go for the ROIDMI EVA self-cleaning & emptying robot vacuum. It cleans, empties, and dries its mop automatically, keeping your hands clean. One of our favorite must-have smart vacuums, its pretty low maintenance.

Order it for $1,299 on Indiegogo.

10. The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum gives your home a smarter clean with its 3-stage system and voice-assistant compatibility.

iRobot Roomba 694 vacuums efficiently

Stay on top of daily dirt and dust with the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum. It learns your cleaning routines and recommends schedules that adapt to you. What’s more, it has voice assistant capability when you pair it with Alexa and Google devices.

Get it for $274.99 on the official website.

Ready for spotless floors every day of the week with no effort? Then these must-have smart vacuums deserve a spot in your cleaning closet. Which one would you love to own? Let us know!

