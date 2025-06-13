DELLA Vario Series review: The smart mini split that made me ditch the thermostat wars forever

By Madhurima Nag on Jun 13, 2025, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

The DELLA Vario Series 36,000 BTU Quad Zone Mini Split delivers whisper-quiet, energy-efficient heating and cooling for up to four rooms, each with its own remote and smart app control. With ductless installation, year-round comfort, and sleek design, it’s the easiest way to end thermostat wars and upgrade your home’s climate control.

If there’s one thing my household does better than cook dinner or lose remotes, it’s argue over the thermostat. Someone’s always too hot, someone else is freezing, and I’m usually in the middle—sweating in one room and wrapped in a blanket in the next. So when I stumbled across the , I didn’t even hesitate. Four independently controlled zones? Smart features? Quiet as a whisper? That sounded like the peace treaty we never knew we needed.

And reader, it delivered.

Whole-home comfort without duct drama

Let me start with this: I have zero patience for ductwork. The dust, the disruption, the cost—no thanks. The Vario Series is ductless, which means it showed up ready to chill (or heat) my 1,600 sq. ft. home without an HVAC overhaul. The system came with four sleek 9,000 BTU indoor units and a 36K BTU outdoor condenser, all pre-charged and ready to roll. Each zone covers about 400 sq. ft., which made it a dream fit for my open-plan living area, main bedroom, office, and the guest room I tell myself I’ll use for yoga.

The install: manageable for a brave DIY-er or a fast pro

I’m not going to lie—installing a mini split isn’t as easy as hanging a picture frame. But it’s not brain surgery either. If you’ve got some mechanical experience and aren’t scared of a drill, you could definitely DIY this with a weekend and a helper. That said, I opted for a pro to make sure everything was sealed tight and whisper-quiet, and it was fully up and running in a day.

Everything you need is in the box: four 16-ft line sets, mounting brackets, drain lines, remotes (yes, one for each unit), and even WiFi compatibility built-in. That’s not always standard, so kudos to DELLA for thinking it through. You can use the Rental Kit Service, which includes all the necessary tools for vacuuming and installing your mini split.

Zone control = relationship saver

Once the system kicked on, I was stunned. First off, the indoor units are genuinely whisper quiet. No rattling, no whooshing—just a gentle breeze that felt like the HVAC equivalent of background jazz. I set the bedroom a little cooler for sleep, kept the office mild for productivity, and bumped the guest room to energy-saving mode. Boom. Comfort achieved. Arguments avoided.

Each unit has its own sleek remote (a 2025 Red Dot Award winner, no less), and they all sync to the DELLA app, which has become my new favorite toy. I can tweak temps from the couch, the grocery store, or even bed without moving more than a thumb. It’s kind of ridiculous how satisfying that is.

Heating and cooling—year-round MVP

Here’s where it really won me over: it’s not just for summer. The built-in heat pump means I get cozy warmth in winter too, and let me tell you—it works fast. No waiting 30 minutes to stop shivering. Just flip the mode, set your temp, and let it handle the rest. I haven’t touched my old clunky space heater in weeks.

It also has a dehumidifier mode, which I didn’t realize I’d appreciate until the swampy summer air rolled in. My living room felt fresher in minutes, without overcooling or drying out the air like some ACs tend to do.

Quiet power, low bills

The SEER 19 rating had me hopeful about energy savings, and so far, it’s walking the walk. My electric bill this month was about 20% lower than the same month last year with my old window units—and I was way more comfortable this time around. That’s a win.

Performance-wise, it’s 36,000 BTUs of pure, well-managed muscle. I can go from sweltering to soothing in under 10 minutes, and there’s zero hot-spot-cold-corner drama anymore. It’s like each room has its own climate personality, and they’ve all finally found inner peace.

Design: modern, minimal, mercifully not ugly

The indoor units are clean and modern—nothing bulky or outdated-looking. They blend right in, especially if you have white or light-colored walls. They’re also up and out of the way, which means no floor space sacrificed and no furniture rearranging required.

The outdoor condenser is compact too. It didn’t take over my backyard, and it’s surprisingly quiet for how much work it’s doing.

Small touches that matter

Let’s talk about the little things, because DELLA didn’t phone it in:

  • The line sets are pre-flared, which saves a ton of install time.
  • The WiFi setup was quick and painless, even for someone who yells at routers.
  • The app interface is clean and intuitive, not bloated or buggy.
  • Each unit has a night mode, which dims the lights and runs even quieter.

Honestly, it feels like they thought of everything I would’ve asked for—before I even knew I wanted it.

The “Why didn’t I do this sooner?” moment

I used to think mini splits were just for garages or basements. But the Vario Series has completely changed my tune. This is central air comfort without central air headaches. No ducts, no drama, and no sacrificing style or sanity. My home feels smarter, quieter, and more liveable across the board.

Would I recommend it?

Absolutely. If you’re dealing with inconsistent temps, loud window units, or just want to bring some modern intelligence to your home’s climate control, the DELLA Vario Series is a no-brainer. It’s a one-time investment that pays you back every single day in comfort, energy savings, and pure convenience.

Whether you’re retrofitting an older home, renovating, or just sick of fighting the thermostat wars, this system gives you control, peace, and perfectly chilled (or toasty) rooms at the tap of a screen. And it looks good doing it.

Final Verdict:

✔️ Multi-zone magic with room-by-room control
✔️ Seamless app and remote functionality
✔️ Whisper-quiet operation
✔️ Year-round heating and cooling
✔️ Full installation kit included
✔️ Built to perform—and built to last

If you’re thinking about making the switch to a smart, ductless mini split system, trust me—DELLA’s got the goods. The Vario Series isn’t just a step up. It’s a lifestyle upgrade. And after experiencing it, I’m never going back.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
