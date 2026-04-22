Prego Connection Keeper: Is tech replacing human connection…or did we just stop talking to each other

Prego

You’re sitting down to family dinner—but everyone’s on their phone. Dad’s checking his stocks, Mom’s writing a message…everyone’s in their own bubble. Enter the Prego Connection Keeper, a device designed to record dinner conversations. Made in collaboration with StoryCrops (an NPO that preserves stories about American life for the Library of Congress), it has no Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or AI, but it begs us to consider: is technology replacing human connection, or have we drifted into a world where talking to each other takes more effort than it used to?

It sounds dramatic, but it’s not coming out of nowhere. Research has been circling this issue for years, showing that even the presence of smartphones during shared meals can reduce conversation quality and overall enjoyment. A University of British Columbia study found that when phones are visible at the table, people report lower engagement and less satisfying interactions. And that holds true, even if no one is actively using their devices.

And that’s just the surface. Broader research has linked device-heavy family environments to weaker communication patterns and reduced emotional connection over time. So when a product shows up to record dinner conversations for posterity, it’s hard not to read it as a sign that something’s off—and maybe a reminder to rethink how much time we’re spending on our phones at the table.

The Prego Connection Keeper and the rise of screen-free tech solutions

The Prego Connection Keeper is a screen-free voice recorder that sits in the middle of the dinner table and capture conversations for later reflection or sharing. There are no apps to open, or feeds to read. No notifications, either. Just a button, a microphone, and the idea that your family’s everyday talk is worth preserving.

Spec-wise, it hopes to bring attention back to the art of conversation—encouraging people to talk instead of scroll. But it also highlights something more uncomfortable: that attention isn’t the default anymore, that it should be actively protected. And if we’re thinking along those lines, what this product is actually trying to do is make speaking to each other important again.

Tech replacing human connection or reshaping how we interact

Phones at the dinner table isn’t just a minor frustration; it’s having a measurable impact. The Chinese study I cited earlier also found that device use at mealtime resulted in weaker perceived family bonding. So, even if your family generally does have a good relationship, you may perceives it as less so if you’re all on your phone durring dinner time. At the same time, surveys suggest that device distraction during meals is the normn in many households, rather than the exception.

So it’s not that phones are bad, but that device use has become so constant that a fully undistracted conversation now feels like a luxury, something we have to intentionally plan for.

Offline tech devices and the nostalgia economy

Prego

That’s why nostalgia tech has become so wildly popular. Everyone’s looking back—to the 80s and 90s, when gadgets were gadgets, not mini computers tracking your every online move, begging you to keep scrolling. The Connection Keeper also fits into this category of “offline tech.” Designed without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, it defines itself by removing features rather than adding them.

No screens, algorithms, or endless engagement loops

But there’s an irony here. We’re using new technology to recreate older forms of interaction, as if simplicity itself now needs engineering. And that raises a subtle question: are these devices solving a real problem, or just packaging our discomfort with modern attention into something we can buy?

When dinner becomes something we archive instead of experience

Dinner used to be a moment you experienced every day—like, you didn’t have to think about preserving it. Now it’s increasingly framed as something worth capturing, storing, and potentially revisiting later.

And that points to a change. Moments have stopped being just moments—they’ve become potential memory assets.

So is tech replacing human connection?

Maybe not directly. But it is changing the conditions where connection happens. And once a pasta jar lid becomes a memory device, it’s fair to wonder whether the real story isn’t the gadget itself…but how we got to need it in the first place.