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Framework Laptop 13 Pro review: I don’t think I want a “normal” laptop anymore
Product Reviews

Framework Laptop 13 Pro review: I don’t think I want a “normal” laptop anymore

Apr 23, 2026, 4:34 pm EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Framework Laptop 13 Pro review: I don’t think I want a “normal” laptop anymore
Framework

I went into this Framework Laptop 13 Pro review thinking I’d just break down what’s new—but really, this laptop feels different. Different in that, Framework is challenging the whole idea that we need to replace our devices every few years.

I’ve always wondered why we still treat laptops like disposable upgrades instead of long-term investments (they sure cost as much). With the launch of the Laptop 13 Pro, Framework is pushing a modular laptop ownership model that’s way more aligned with how tech should work in 2026.

And once you look at what they’re doing, it’s really hard to unsee it.

From “replace it” to “upgrade it” (modular laptop ownership)

Most laptops still follow the same old pattern. You buy one, use it for a few years, then replace the entire thing when it slows down or falls behind. Framework flips that completely.

Instead of locking everything down, the Framework Laptop 13 Pro is built so you can upgrade individual components over time—without ditching the whole machine. That includes the motherboard, storage, battery, ports, and even the display. Framework lays this out clearly on its official site, where the whole ecosystem is designed around long-term reuse.

For me, that’s fascinating. How many times have I bought a new laptop simply because my old one no longer got updates or because its battery was shot? Framework’s newest laptop puts an end to all of that.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro specs: aluminum build, haptic trackpad, and custom display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro
Framework

That said, the specs do matter—and this is the first time Framework’s hardware fully competes in the premium space. According to official product details, the Laptop 13 Pro introduces:

  • A CNC-machined aluminum chassis
  • A 13.5-inch 3:2 display with 2880 × 1920 resolution
  • Variable refresh rate up to 120Hz
  • A haptic trackpad
  • A larger 74Wh battery

It’s also Framework’s first custom-built display panel, designed in-house with a focus on efficiency and clarity—not chasing ultra-wide color gamuts. The idea is pretty clear: this laptop is modular and premium.

Performance, battery, and the new upgrade reality

Under the hood, things get even more interesting. The Framework Laptop 13 Pro uses Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and introduces support for LPCAMM2 memory—a newer modular RAM format that’s both high-performance and replaceable.

From Framework’s official announcements, you can configure:

  • Up to 64GB of memory
  • Up to 8TB of PCIe 5.0 storage
  • Swappable mainboards depending on your performance needs

But what really stands out to me is: you don’t have to buy all of this at once. Yep, if a new processor generation drops next year, you can upgrade just the mainboard. If storage prices fall, you can swap in a bigger SSD later. That’s a completely different relationship with your device.

A laptop built for developers—and control

Framework Laptop 13 Pro with a person
Framework

This release is clearly targeting developers. The Laptop 13 Pro can be configured with Linux distributions like Ubuntu right out of the box, and the company has been vocal about building a system that prioritizes flexibility and openness.

That naturally puts it in the same conversation as high-end machines from Apple—but the approach is totally different. Apple optimizes for a tightly controlled experience. Framework leans into customization and longevity.

So instead of asking, “Is this better than a MacBook?” I think the better question is: Do you want control over your hardware, or do you want everything handled for you?

Upgradeable laptop components: how Framework is redefining long-term ownership

This launch ties into something much bigger than just one laptop. The right-to-repair movement has been gaining traction for years, with groups like iFixit advocating for devices that users can fix and upgrade themselves.

Framework is one of the few companies actually building an ecosystem around that idea. And it doesn’t just focus on repairs—it’s also serious about extending devices’ lifespan. So instead of replacing a laptop every few years, you keep the same one and improve it over time. I’ve so been waiting for this!

That’s better for your wallet and reduces electronic waste.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro pricing and what it reflects

Of course, this approach isn’t perfect. The Framework Laptop 13 Pro starts at a premium price point, and high-end configurations can climb significantly depending on your setup. Component upgrades—especially newer standards like LPCAMM2 memory—can also be expensive.

And modularity means more decisions. You have to choose parts, upgrade paths, and timing. So this isn’t the simplest option. But it is one of the most flexible.

Final thoughts: Is the Framework Laptop 13 Pro worth it in 2026?

What I keep coming back to is this: Framework is selling me way more than just a laptop—it’s challenging the current tech business model: the idea that profit hinges on getting consumers to buy a newer product generation every few years.

With the Framework Laptop 13 Pro, ownership feels more like a long-term relationship instead of a short-term purchase. If more companies start moving in this direction, we might finally see a shift away from disposable devices toward something that actually lasts.

And that, guys, feels like the real win.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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