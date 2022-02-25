eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design

By Mark Gulino on Feb 25, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Looking for your first robot vacuum? You've come to the right place! Today, we're covering eufy's RoboVac G20, which comes with features like Smart Dynamic Navigation and voice control. Read on to find out more about this ultra-slim robot vacuum.

eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design
eufy RoboVac G20 is a solid entry-level robot vacuum

If you find yourself grabbing a vacuum for every little crumb or dust bunny you see collecting in corners of the house, you’re living in the past. These days, we’ve got robots for all kinds of tasks and activities. More importantly, we’ve got robots for the regular chore of vacuuming. Are you finally getting around to shopping for your first one? Great! You’re just in time to join us as we take a look at the eufy RoboVac G20 ultra-slim robot vacuum. Let’s go!

eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design
eufy RoboVac G20 features an ultra-slim design

Features Smart Dynamic Navigation for more efficient cleaning

Anyone, like me, who owns an older model robot vacuum can see that while those who use the “random path” technique to clean floors tend to be less effective. Granted, run them on a daily cycle, and they’ll likely go over areas they missed the last time. However, there are now better methods out there. One of these methods, Smart Dynamic Navigation, is what eufy’s RoboVac G20 uses. It provides broader coverage by automatically dividing cleaning areas into zones and cleaning them one at a time. Far more efficient than randomly selected directions that basically amount to mindless wandering.

Provides powerful suction while maintaining a quieter noise profile

What good is a vacuum with suction too weak to properly pick anything up? The RoboVac G20 comes with BoostIQ technology and as much as 2500 Pa suction strength. That’s 5 times more powerful than the previous G10 model. It’s also incredibly quiet, running at only 55 dB—about as loud as a microwave. It may not be a whisper, but it’s far less intrusive than an actual vacuum cleaner being run.

Official promo for eufy’s RoboVac G20 robot vacuum

Includes an ultra-slim design that helps it clean and navigate better

One advantage of the eufy RoboVac G20 is its ultra-slim design. This handy design quality allows it to reach more places than many of its competitors. For example, couches, beds, dressers, and plenty of other hard-to-reach places are more likely to be accessible to the G20 and its 2.85-inch frame.

Offers multiple ways to use and schedule, plus voice control support

Setting up and using the RoboVac G20 shouldn’t be hard at all. The eufyHome app lets you control things manually or set up automated schedules and routines. There’s even support for voice commands using compatible assistants like Alexa. It honestly couldn’t get any easier, really.

eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design
RoboVac G20 utilizes Smart Dynamic Navigation to clean efficiently

An entry-level robot vacuum you can’t go wrong with for the price

The RoboVac G20 isn’t the best robot vacuum on the market, but it’s a great entry-level option with an affordable price tag. If you’re looking for a device that offers a more robust cleaning experience, we recommend looking further up in eufy’s robot vacuum product line. However, if you need something to cover the basics on budget, this may just be right for you.

You can get the eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum here for $279.99.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more

Update your ride, no matter your destination, with some of the coolest personal vehicles in 2022. These electric scooters, go-karts, and more prove that you no longer have to rely on typical cars to get around and enjoy yourself. Related:..
Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion

Pick up a microphone for your home studio, but it just isn’t making the cut? Perhaps an audio mixer or interface can help. Luckily, there’s one available for an affordable price that can make quite a difference. Introducing the Elgato..
This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure

Stay warm in cool weather with the Magnahoodie. This magnetic-closure hoodie features a patent-pending design that keeps wind and rain off your head, neck, and ears. Who doesn’t love wearing their hoodie during the fall and winter months? The only..
Soul Alchemy Lab is an online platform where artists and visionaries can feel inspired to create
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soul Alchemy Lab is an online platform where artists and visionaries can feel inspired to create

Explore your creative freedom with the Soul Alchemy Lab online platform for artists. It’s a space where anyone can take an idea further and work with others while empowering the community. Get back in touch with your creative side when..
MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year

When it’s time to buy a gift for your favorite MacBook owner, your job is practically done for you. Because you know they always appreciate a cool gadget or accessory for their favorite laptop. So we sifted out some of..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore

Keep your mail and deliveries safe with the RMB2000 mailbox. This parcel mailbox has spacious compartments for both mail and packages. Made of high-density polyethylene and coated with a UV stabilizer, it boasts a beautiful, functional look that lasts for..
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support

Who can’t appreciate clean air? These days, especially for those who live in densely populated areas, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the technologies we have to make breathability a little better. Not only is there pollution to worry..
Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Panasonic has finally announced its latest cutting-edge product: the Lumix GH6 camera. This new offering will bring an advanced Micro Four Thirds sensor along with keeping a strong focus..
Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time. If you’re interested in..
Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment..
Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety

Despite the many advantages and conveniences of modern-day life, it certainly doesn’t seem to be any less stressful. Be it frustrating working conditions, constantly evolving social pressures, or the many other challenges we encounter daily, there’s plenty of anxiety to..