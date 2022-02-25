eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design

Looking for your first robot vacuum? You've come to the right place! Today, we're covering eufy's RoboVac G20, which comes with features like Smart Dynamic Navigation and voice control. Read on to find out more about this ultra-slim robot vacuum.

eufy RoboVac G20 is a solid entry-level robot vacuum

If you find yourself grabbing a vacuum for every little crumb or dust bunny you see collecting in corners of the house, you’re living in the past. These days, we’ve got robots for all kinds of tasks and activities. More importantly, we’ve got robots for the regular chore of vacuuming. Are you finally getting around to shopping for your first one? Great! You’re just in time to join us as we take a look at the eufy RoboVac G20 ultra-slim robot vacuum. Let’s go!

eufy RoboVac G20 features an ultra-slim design

Features Smart Dynamic Navigation for more efficient cleaning

Anyone, like me, who owns an older model robot vacuum can see that while those who use the “random path” technique to clean floors tend to be less effective. Granted, run them on a daily cycle, and they’ll likely go over areas they missed the last time. However, there are now better methods out there. One of these methods, Smart Dynamic Navigation, is what eufy’s RoboVac G20 uses. It provides broader coverage by automatically dividing cleaning areas into zones and cleaning them one at a time. Far more efficient than randomly selected directions that basically amount to mindless wandering.

Provides powerful suction while maintaining a quieter noise profile

What good is a vacuum with suction too weak to properly pick anything up? The RoboVac G20 comes with BoostIQ technology and as much as 2500 Pa suction strength. That’s 5 times more powerful than the previous G10 model. It’s also incredibly quiet, running at only 55 dB—about as loud as a microwave. It may not be a whisper, but it’s far less intrusive than an actual vacuum cleaner being run.

Includes an ultra-slim design that helps it clean and navigate better

One advantage of the eufy RoboVac G20 is its ultra-slim design. This handy design quality allows it to reach more places than many of its competitors. For example, couches, beds, dressers, and plenty of other hard-to-reach places are more likely to be accessible to the G20 and its 2.85-inch frame.

Offers multiple ways to use and schedule, plus voice control support

Setting up and using the RoboVac G20 shouldn’t be hard at all. The eufyHome app lets you control things manually or set up automated schedules and routines. There’s even support for voice commands using compatible assistants like Alexa. It honestly couldn’t get any easier, really.

RoboVac G20 utilizes Smart Dynamic Navigation to clean efficiently

An entry-level robot vacuum you can’t go wrong with for the price

The RoboVac G20 isn’t the best robot vacuum on the market, but it’s a great entry-level option with an affordable price tag. If you’re looking for a device that offers a more robust cleaning experience, we recommend looking further up in eufy’s robot vacuum product line. However, if you need something to cover the basics on budget, this may just be right for you.

You can get the eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum here for $279.99.