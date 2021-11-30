Dress your pup in haute couture with these stylish dog accessories

Your dog is always there for you. So when you go out together, keep him in style with these handcrafted dog accessories. Learn more about them below.

Molly & Stitch products with a man and a woman

Dress your puppy up with the Molly & Stitch fashionable dog accessories. These stylish dog accessories include leashes, collars, harnesses, and more in Butter Leather or Touch of Leather collections.

Your dog is your walking companion, partner in crime, and best buddy forever. So when you’re out together, you don’t want to lead him on just any old leash. Instead, outfit him with a Molly & Stitch fashionable dog accessory.





Molly & Stitch products in lifestyle photos

Check out the Butter Leather collection

Leather is soft to the touch, so it makes an ideal material for a dog accessory. And the Butter Leather material from Molly & Stitch is especially silky.

It features 100% genuine German leather that’s naturally tanned and softened. Then, it gets sewn by hand in Austria into stylish dog accessories like collars, leashes, and harnesses. They’re works of art and are ideally suited for your pup.





Molly & Stitch leashes and harnesses

Learn about the Touch of Leather collection

If you want that extra security of a stronger material, the Touch of Leather collection is for you. It features a rope-like design that combines style and quality.

For this collection, you’ll find leather features in the strap and handle portions—areas that need to be comfortable.

Molly & Stitch video

Give your best friend a beautiful collar

Every dog needs a ‘necklace.’ And you can gift your dog a stylish one from the Molly & Stitch collections. They come in either Butter Leather or Touch of Leather.

Butter Leather collars

The Butter Leather collection includes both a dog collar and a retriever collar. According to the company, the retriever collar has an extended leash clip. It allows you to easily attach and release your dog.

And as for the buckles, they’re solid brass. So your dog’s collar will be shiny, and you won’t have to worry about it.

Touch of Leather collars

The touch of leather collars feature their signature rope design for a more secure fit. In terms of its buckle, Touch of Leather collars give you the choice between brass and steel buckles.

Fashionable collar colors

Finally, your dog’s style can match yours when you select from seven color choices for each type of collar. They include Mango, Chili Red, Sahara Cognac, Forest Green, Navy Blue, Chocolate, Lipstick, and others.

Molly & Stitch harness on a dog

Walk in style with these fashionable leashes

When it comes to leashes, the Molly & Stitch collections have some beautiful ones. Choose from Butter Leather, Touch of Leather, or Maritime versions.

Butter Leather leashes

For an elegant style statement, look no further than these stylish dog accessories. The Butter Leather leashes come in 3x Adjustable, 2x Adjustable, and City Dog lengths. That way, you can choose what’s most comfortable for you and your dog.

The hardware is brass and, like the collars, you can choose among seven eye-catching colors. You and your dog have never had such a great time out.

Touch of Leather leashes

Keep your best friend stable with the Touch of Leather leash collection. Like the Touch of Leather collars, these leashes feature a rope design that’s practical for owners and comfortable for dogs.

The buckle material is either brass or steel and the handle is soft leather, keeping it gentle on your hands.

What’s more, the Touch of Leather leashes includes a Retriever Dog Leash. It’s super easy to attach and release from your canine friend. And with the integrated stopper, the collar portion adjusts for a better fit.

All the Touch of Leather leashes are available in seven colors.

Maritime leashes

For adjustable control during walks, go for the Maritime leashes. These all-in-one, stylish dog accessories adjust in three ways for the ultimate dog-walking convenience.

Molly & Stitch Butter Leather leash with a woman

Keep your pup close with leather harnesses

If you like to keep your dog near during walks, the Molly & Stitch harnesses are a great choice. This product only comes in the Butter Leather material, but it’s available from sizes XXXS–XXL.

The harness provides a balanced fit and gives your dog plenty of room to move his legs. Moreover, you can select from brass or steel rivets to connect the leather loops. And, of course, just like the other stylish dog accessories from Molly & Stitch, the harnesses come in seven classic hues.

If you’re a proud dog parent, the Molly & Stitch stylish dog accessories are a must-have addition to your collection of pet gear. They boast fashionable handcrafted leather designs and are functional. Yes, your pup can be just as fashionable as you with these leashes, collars, and harnesses.

The Molly & Stitch fashionable dog accessories start at $59 and you can buy them on the official website. What are some of your favorite dog accessories? Let us know about them in the comments.