Own your cloud: The AI mini server that redefines data freedom

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

The EAGET AI Mini Server (Minis) is a smart personal data hub that combines the speed of DAS, the reliability of NAS, and the intelligence of AI to give you total control over your files without relying on the cloud. With automatic organization, RAID protection, and secure remote access, it lets creators, families, and professionals own, manage, and protect their digital lives—all from one elegant, private server.

If your digital life feels scattered across a dozen apps, drives, and clouds, you’re not alone. Between iCloud photos, Google Drive files, and that one external disk you swore you’d organize “someday,” modern storage feels more chaotic than ever.

That’s exactly what EAGET’s AI Mini Server (affectionately called Minis) sets out to fix — permanently. It’s a sleek, four-bay AI-powered personal server that merges the best of DAS, NAS, and artificial intelligence to bring all your photos, files, and creative projects into one intelligent, private hub.

Forget renting cloud space from big tech. This time, you own the cloud.

From Cloud Clutter to Calm Control

For years, we’ve traded convenience for control. Cloud drives are handy — until they’re full, or you’re locked behind yet another subscription. External drives? Cheaper, but messy, unreliable, and one accidental drop away from panic.

EAGET Minis flips that model. It’s your personal data center — one that lives right in your home or studio, but behaves with the brains and accessibility of a smart cloud.

You simply drag, drop, and go. Minis organizes automatically, categorizing your photos, videos, and documents by type, date, and even content. Think “Google Photos,” but local, private, and under your complete control.

It’s like hiring an AI-powered assistant for your digital life — minus the privacy invasion.

The Brains Behind the Box: DASSETAI OS

What makes Minis different from every other storage box on the planet is DASSETAI OS — an operating system designed to merge Direct-Attached Storage (DAS) speed, Network-Attached Storage (NAS) reliability, and the organization smarts of AI.

The result? Your files aren’t just stored — they’re understood. Minis recognizes faces, locations, and scenes in your photos, then creates automatic Smart Albums. It can tell the difference between your mountain trip and your kid’s soccer match — all without sending a single image to the cloud.

Privacy stays where it should: at home.

And the built-in AI Agent lets you talk to your server like it’s a colleague. Just say (or type), “Show me the photos from last summer,” or “Find the contract I edited yesterday,” and it pulls everything up in seconds. No manual digging, no endless folders.

Collaboration Without Compromise

EAGET clearly had creators, families, and small studios in mind. Minis lets multiple users work together securely, with dedicated logins and permission settings that actually make sense.

Designers can share large files with the marketing team. Parents can keep family photos separate from work. Departments stay isolated, but collaboration remains fluid.

Unlike public clouds, Minis doesn’t funnel your data through external servers. Every interaction — from editing to sharing — happens privately on your local network or through DASSET’s encrypted remote channel.

In short: you get the convenience of Dropbox or Google Drive, but none of the compromises.

Safety in the Details: RAID & Recovery

Of course, even the smartest system needs solid backup muscle. Minis supports RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 10, so you can choose between speed, mirroring, or full redundancy.

If a drive fails, your data doesn’t. Minis simply rebuilds itself once you pop in a replacement. And if you ever delete or overwrite something important (we’ve all been there), snapshot recovery brings it back with one click.

Everything happens locally — no cloud restore, no external dependencies.

It’s the kind of peace of mind that’s becoming rare in a world where our files often feel like they belong to someone else.

Massive Capacity, Zero Subscriptions

Let’s talk numbers: Minis supports up to four drives, each up to 24 TB, for a total of 96 TB.

That’s years of 4K footage, decades of photos, and countless project archives — all under your roof.

Once you invest in the hardware, that’s it. No monthly cloud fees. No “storage upgrade” pop-ups. Just endless space, organized by AI, and protected by enterprise-grade architecture.

For anyone juggling creative work, client files, or family media, it’s liberating.

Plug In and Play — Literally

If setup anxiety just kicked in, relax. Minis is refreshingly simple. Connect it to your router, open your browser, and type http://minis.local/. You’ll be greeted by an elegant dashboard that works in 13 languages and across every platform — Windows, macOS, or Linux.

No software installs, no driver headaches. Minis mounts directly through Samba, WebDAV, or NFS, letting you treat it like any other drive on your computer.

Want to go global? Flip on Internet Mode, and Minis becomes your personal cloud. Access your data securely from anywhere — a café in Berlin, a coworking space in Tokyo, or your friend’s living room in Austin.

And if privacy is your top priority, switch Internet Mode off. Instantly, your Minis becomes invisible to the outside world.

Total Access, Total Privacy

When you’re traveling or working remotely, the DASSET app keeps you connected to your Minis through end-to-end encrypted tunnels. Upload, stream, or organize files just as you would locally.

There’s no middleman. No detour through unknown servers. The data moves directly between you and your device.

That’s true freedom — the kind we thought we were getting when the cloud first came along.

Three Editions, Infinite Possibilities

EAGET offers Minis in three versions, each catering to a different kind of user:

💨 Air – Essential Local Storage

For those who just want fast, secure storage at home without remote access or AI extras.

For those who just want fast, secure storage at home without remote access or AI extras. ⚡ Pro – Smart and Connected

Adds cloud access and Smart Albums powered by AI — perfect for creators and small teams.

Adds cloud access and Smart Albums powered by AI — perfect for creators and small teams. 🧠 Max – Fully Intelligent and Complete

The flagship version with every feature unlocked: AI Agent, Smart Albums, remote access, and full automation.

No matter which model you choose, all share the same core OS, RAID protection, and intuitive dashboard — because EAGET believes data control shouldn’t require a degree in IT.

The Partnership That Built It

Minis isn’t just a gadget — it’s a collaboration.

EAGET, a global leader with 21 years of hardware experience, teamed up with PlanetX Labs, the creators of the DASSET AI system, to design a hybrid that fuses physical reliability with intelligent automation.

EAGET brought the hardware expertise: 100+ patents, 300+ engineers, and a legacy of producing high-performance drives for over a hundred countries. PlanetX Labs supplied the AI smarts, ensuring that this isn’t just a storage box — it’s an adaptive ecosystem.

Together, they’ve created something that feels more like a digital companion than a device.

Why Minis Matters

In 2025, “owning” your data shouldn’t feel like a radical idea — but it does.

Between privacy breaches, monthly cloud fees, and lost drives, most of us have accepted that our digital lives are scattered, fragile, and never quite ours.

EAGET’s AI Mini Server changes that.

It brings your data home — literally — without giving up the modern conveniences we’ve grown used to.

AI makes organization effortless. RAID makes protection automatic. And its sleek, minimalist design makes it look right at home beside your router, not hidden in a closet.

For families, it’s the ultimate photo vault.

For creators, it’s a workflow accelerator.

For businesses, it’s an investment in independence.

And for anyone tired of paying for their own files twice — once in effort and again in fees — it’s a long-overdue revolution.

The Verdict

The EAGET AI Mini Server doesn’t reinvent storage — it reclaims it.

It gives us back something we’ve quietly lost in the cloud era: control.

In an age where every service promises “free” space while monetizing our data, Minis stands out as the rare piece of tech that gives power back to the user.

Your files, your rules, your intelligence — all in one elegant box.

Because your data deserves better than cables, clouds, and chaos.

Learn more or back the project on Kickstarter → EAGET AI Mini Server: Own Your Cloud