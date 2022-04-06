Box by Functionland provides easy-to-use private cloud storage for blockchain and important data

By Mark Gulino on Apr 6, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Those seeking new ways to maintain the benefits of cloud storage while keeping their files private have a whole new option available to them. This super-sleek new gadget can encrypt files, connect to the blockchain, and even mine crypto while it works. That's not all, though, so be sure you don't miss this innovative new Indiegogo campaign. Read on to learn more.

Box by Functionland atop a desk in an office

Cloud storage is a very effective way to keep your data accessible and up to date. There are lots of platforms out there that provide effective solutions for storing your data, but despite how good they may be, they aren’t without their issues. That’s why Box by Functionland offers a whole new way to maintain your personal information and keep data safe–not just from outside threats, but even the platforms themselves. Let’s take a look at this handy new Indiegogo campaign and see what it brings to the table.

Box uses an expandable storage tower system, plus networking

Features full encryption of your data

Obviously, if you’re storing your personal (or professional) data anywhere, you want to know that it’s safe and secure. One of the first steps that Functionland’s Box device takes is fully encrypting your files, photos, and other important data. This means only you can share or access it. It’s especially beneficial for those with sensitive information that requires safe handling.

Provides two kinds of storage capabilities

The gadget gives users two different ways in which their data is stored. For example, there is a physical hardware device that can sit on your desk and house your files. The files can be synced directly and they don’t need to leave the box.

If you want cloud storage and networking capabilities, that’s available too. Box connects to other Boxes over a user-owned Fula Network so you can maintain backups across multiple Box devices. Your data will still remain encrypted, quickly accessible, and seamlessly interactable.

Official Promo for Functionland’s Box device

Offers lots of expandable storage space

Another bonus that the Functionland Box offers is a plethora of expandable storage space. As the Indiegogo campaign page points out, many cloud storage services provide either too little storage space, or far more than necessary and the cost for the latter is typically expensive. Right out of the gate Box XL gives users a terabyte of storage. When you need more, you can connect a framework expansion card, plug in your own external storage device, or add a new storage tower (sold separately).

Includes powerful, efficient hardware specs

The Box by Functionland doesn’t hold back on delivering a product with more than enough power to handle large data transfers and other activities. It features a dual-band 2.4/5.0 GHz wireless LAN connection with Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit Ethernet. There are also USB 3.0 ports as well. That’s not all, though. The gadget includes a 64-bit quad-core processor and 8 GB of RAM, plus Raspberry Pie 4. Stylistically, it reminds me of something from an Alex Garland film.

Box by Functionland includes multiple USB3 ports

Just when you think there can’t be more, there is

Functionland’s Box device is full of surprises, from its efficient hardware and the way it can privatize storage to its ability to integrate with blockchain technology. It can even automatically mine $FULA tokens and reward them to people on your network. Not only that, but its entire suite of apps and services is free to use indefinitely. There’s a slew of reasons you should check out the Box by Functionland and take your data to the next level.

You can find the Box by Functionland on the official Indiegogo campaign page. There are two versions and pledges start at $299.

