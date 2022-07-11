10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 11, 2022

Looking for tech that blends into a minimal decor scheme? Then check out today's digest. These gadgets have unique designs and blend into your home.

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
The Evervue Qaio smart mirror collection is a cut above

If you love furniture with straight lines and unfussy, functional decor, then today’s roundup is for you. Featuring minimal, barely-there designs, these products give your home the necessary capabilities and blend into your decor. They’re unique gadgets with minimal designs, and we want them for ourselves.

Do you spend hours looking for tech that complements your minimal decor? So do we, and we know it isn’t always easy to find. But there are minimal gems out there, and we found 10 of the best below. From a slim water purifier to a wall-mounted record player, these products match your style.

1. The Graypants Chrona ceiling light adds a minimalist glow to your living space and has both horizontal and vertical configurations.

Graypants Chrona hanging from a ceiling

Inspired by the phosphorescent envelope around the stars, the Graypants Chrona ceiling light combines diffused acrylic and spun brass for a stunning visual feast. You can cluster several together or hang them individually.

Get them starting at $695 on the official website.

2. The SwitchBot Smart Lock looks modern on your front door with its clean lines and simple interface. Plus, it works with popular voice assistants.

SwitchBot Smart Lock product video

Even your door lock can match your minimalist decor when you have the SwitchBot Smart Lock. Even better, it opens or locks your front door via Hey Google, Alexa, Sirri, IFTTT, and SmartThings.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

3. The Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner sports a slim design and removes 76 contaminants from your drinking water.

Pentair Rocean The Reservoir
Pentair Rocean The Reservoir dispensing water

Ensure your drinking water is pristine with the Pentair Rocean The Reservoir water cleaner. Its 390-gallon water filter removes lead, cysts, chemicals, and more and works on demand. Meanwhile, the design is slim and pretty, which is why it made our list of unique gadgets with minimal designs.

Get it for $249 on Amazon.

4. The Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker features a unique crescent shape and creates an all-in-1 audio system that looks amazing.

Cleer Crescent YouTube video

Who says your speaker has to look, well, like a speaker? The Cleer Crescent 3D smart speaker doesn’t. Stepping away from typical tech styling, this speaker offers a 3D sound experience with beam-forming technology and immersive audio modes. It even works with Google Assistant.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

5. The Spark One charcoal grill is probably one of the most beautiful grills available. We love the insulated steel kettle.

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
Spark One grilling food

Looking for a grill that adds to your patio’s decor? Go for the Spark One charcoal grill. Its minimalist kettle design adds functional style to your backyard. Moreover, it features premium materials, easy use and cleanup, and a companion app.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

6. The Robin Day Digital Clock has a sleek shape. Best of all, it reminds you about important events first thing in the morning.

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
Robin Day Digital Clock with a photo reminder

Choose a nightstand clock with a mindful design when you go for the Robin Day Digital Clock. Its buttons and interface are easy to use, and you can create as many alarms, custom messages, and reminders as you need. Meanwhile, it automatically adjusts for daylight saving time, making it one of our favorite unique gadgets with minimal designs.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player saves space and looks cool with its barebones aesthetic.

Oscar Olsson TT
Oscar Olsson TT-90 System on a wall

Enjoy your vinyl collection with the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player. It actually mounts on walls, taking up less space than traditional record players. Plus, it connects to your smartphone for remote control.

Visit the official website for more information about this concept gadget.

8. The TerraLiving Vertex ZERO (S) indoor moss wall is entirely handmade and enhances any room with natural greenery.

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
TerraLiving Vertex ZERO (S) on a desk

Every home needs a plant. And we love the TerraLiving Vertex ZERO (S) indoor moss wall for its barely-there design that highlights the natural beauty of moss. It comes in 3 options, each with its own 3W TerraLight.

Get it starting at $310 on Etsy.

9. The Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier relies on natural materials like wool, coconut, and moss to filter your home’s air.

Briiv Air Filter with plants

Get an air purifier that’s easier on the planet: the Briiv Air Filter sustainable air purifier. Using all-natural materials as filters, it leads to fewer non-recyclable HEPA filters in landfills. With its slim shape, it’s one of our favorite unique gadgets with a minimal design.

Get it for $305.76 on the official website.

10. The Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors adds unnoticeable tech to your bathroom and connects to your smart gadgets.

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
Evervue Qaio smart mirror in a bathroom

The Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors has a minimal design coupled with cutting-edge tech. They feature Alexa built in and connects to your phone, smartwatch, smart toothbrush, and more.

Get them starting at $1,429 on the official website.

Ensure every gadget in your home fits your minimalist aesthetic when you go for the unique and streamlined products on this list. Which ones did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
