Escape the city: top outdoor getaway gadgets for your next adventure

Get ready to ditch the concrete jungle and head into the great outdoors! But before you do, check out our top outdoor getaway gadgets. They'll make your next adventure even more epic.

Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station in use

Ready to escape the city for fresher air and open skies? Then it’s time to plan your next camping/RV/hiking trip. But before you hit the road, make sure you have the right gear. Like these outdoor getaway gadgets for adventures. From portable power stations to a tent for your Tesla, they enhance your next foray into the wild.

First up, is the Yoshino B330-SST portable power station. This device is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts. With its compact and lightweight design, you can easily take it on the go. And it packs a punch with 330 watts of power.

Next on our list is the Biolite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove. It’s a must-have for camping since it can cook food and boil water using wood or charcoal. Plus, it’s easy to use with a simple start up process and flame controls.

So, whether you’re planning a weekend camping trip or a cross-country road trip, these gadgets help you make the most of your time in the great outdoors.

Features to look for when buying outdoor gadgets

When shopping for outdoor getaway gadgets, you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Here are 4 features to look for to ensure you’re buying a high-quality product.

Portability and durability: One of the most important things to consider when choosing outdoor getaway gadgets is portability and durability. You want gadgets that are lightweight, compact, and easy to pack. Additionally, they should be able to withstand the rigors of the outdoors.

Battery life: When you’re out in nature, you don’t want to be caught with a dead battery. So make sure to look for gadgets with a long battery life. Consider devices with solid-state batteries, as they tend to have higher energy density.

Multi-functionality: The best outdoor gadgets are often those that serve multiple purposes. Go for products that have more than 1 use, like a portable power station that can charge your phone, run your lights, and power your mini fridge. This not only saves you money, but it helps you pack lightly.

1. The Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station powers your outdoor adventures with 330 watts. It costs $299.99 and is coming soon.

Yoshino B330-SST in use

Have plenty of power during your outdoor getaway with the Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station. Compact and lightweight, it offers 330 watts of power along with AC, DC, and UBS outputs.

These let you keep all your devices charged and running while you enjoy nature. A built-in LED light and convenient handle make it perfect for camping, road trips, and more.

2. The BioLite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove cooks meals and boils water while you camp. Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

BioLite EcoZoom Versa in a video

Cook food and prepare potable water with the BioLite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove, one of our favorite outdoor getaway gadgets. This versatile stove runs on wood or charcoal and is durable, efficient, and easy to use.

It’s the ideal choice for camping and emergencies. With its cast iron, metal, and ceramic construction, it’s built to last. Plus, the handles ensure it’s easy to move and take with you.

3. The Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator helps you find your way on trails and has multi-GNSS connectivity. Buy it for $149.99 on the company website.

Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator during a hike

Explore easily with the Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator. Simple to use, the GPS handheld lets you access multiple global navigation satellite system, helping you track in challenging locations.

Meanwhile, the digital compass feature ensures you always know what direction you’re going. And with over 168 hours of battery life in standard mode, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice.

4. The Tentsla X1 Tesla camping solution outfits your Tesla vehicle for glamping and sets up in 5 minutes. Preorder it for $699 on Kickstarter.

Tentsla X1 and a family camping

The Tensla X1 Tesla camping solution feels like Elon Musk himself set up a tent for you and your vehicle. Actually, this creation is designed to work with Tesla’s CAMP MODE.

What’s more, it acts as an extension of your Tesla cabin, give you an extended 7.2 x 7.1 foot room that can fit 4 people. With it, it’s truly possible to camp from your car.

5. The Thermacell EL55 rechargeable mosquito-repelling light keeps insects far from your campsite with a repelling light. It costs $49.99 on the official website.

Thermacell EL55 on a table

Sleep under the stars without getting eaten by mosquitos when you have the Thermacell EL55 rechargeable mosquito-repelling light, another of our favorite outdoor getaway gadgets.

Easy to use and scent-free, it gives you hours of protection and creates a 20-foot safety zone. Then, its ambient and dimmable glow creates a warm atmosphere. With audio cues, you’ll always know how much longer the battery will last.

6. The MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning creates a covered space where you can relax, right next to your vehicle. Purchase it for $395 on the brand’s website.

MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning with an SUV

Chill out next to your truck or SUV when you have the MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning. It gives you reliable coverage at any time of day. And it has a variety of anchoring systems.

This means it can attach to almost any sturdy structure and gives you 9 by 7 feet of coverage. Additionally, it offers sun protection by day and reflective illumination by night.

7. The Turtlebox Gen 2 portable speaker has a rugged, waterproof design that’s perfect for use outdoors. Get it for $399 on the company website.

Turtlebox Gen 2 at a beach

Experience crystal-clear sound on outdoor getaways with the Turtlebox Gen 2 portable speaker. It produces sound up to 120dB and brings you stereo sound when you pair 2 together.

And, thanks to its brick-patter design, it’s durable and offers premium audio transmission. Lightweight, it’s easy to carry with you on a hike.

8. The Barebones Edison Light Stick has a vintage look with its 100% brass and copper materials. Buy it for $74.99 on the official website.

Barebones Edison Light Stick in a person’s hands

Take the Barebones Edison Light Stick on your next camping trip for a vintage-inspired 2-in-1 lantern and emergency flashlight. Its design and dual capability make it one of the best outdoor getaway gadgets.

You can easily clip it onto your travel bag or store it in your emergency kit. With dual lighting options, you can choose between a warm soft light or a cooler, brighter LED.

9. The Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L protects and organizes your outdoor gear for easy transport. It costs $149.99 on the brand’s website.

Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L in a lifestyle photo

If you value organization when you go camping, the Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L is for you. Made of durable vertical aluminum and high impact-resistant polymer, it has customizable storage options to fit your needs.

Moreover, its weather-resistant seal ensures your gear stays dry and clean, so it’s the ideal choice for longer adventures. And, the stackable design makes transport easy.

So there you have it, everyone! The top outdoor gadget getaways that you can take on your next outdoor getaway. These gadgets and accessories make journeys into nature much more fun, comfortable and safe.

Which one(s) will you buy? Tell us in the comments!

