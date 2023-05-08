Escape the city: top outdoor getaway gadgets for your next adventure

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 8, 2023, 5:50 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Get ready to ditch the concrete jungle and head into the great outdoors! But before you do, check out our top outdoor getaway gadgets. They'll make your next adventure even more epic.

Escape the city: top outdoor getaway gadgets for your next adventure
Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station in use

Ready to escape the city for fresher air and open skies? Then it’s time to plan your next camping/RV/hiking trip. But before you hit the road, make sure you have the right gear. Like these outdoor getaway gadgets for adventures. From portable power stations to a tent for your Tesla, they enhance your next foray into the wild.

Related: 13 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon

First up, is the Yoshino B330-SST portable power station. This device is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts. With its compact and lightweight design, you can easily take it on the go. And it packs a punch with 330 watts of power.

Next on our list is the Biolite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove. It’s a must-have for camping since it can cook food and boil water using wood or charcoal. Plus, it’s easy to use with a simple start up process and flame controls.

So, whether you’re planning a weekend camping trip or a cross-country road trip, these gadgets help you make the most of your time in the great outdoors.

Features to look for when buying outdoor gadgets

When shopping for outdoor getaway gadgets, you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Here are 4 features to look for to ensure you’re buying a high-quality product.

  • Portability and durability: One of the most important things to consider when choosing outdoor getaway gadgets is portability and durability. You want gadgets that are lightweight, compact, and easy to pack. Additionally, they should be able to withstand the rigors of the outdoors.
  • Battery life: When you’re out in nature, you don’t want to be caught with a dead battery. So make sure to look for gadgets with a long battery life. Consider devices with solid-state batteries, as they tend to have higher energy density.
  • Multi-functionality: The best outdoor gadgets are often those that serve multiple purposes. Go for products that have more than 1 use, like a portable power station that can charge your phone, run your lights, and power your mini fridge. This not only saves you money, but it helps you pack lightly.

1. The Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station powers your outdoor adventures with 330 watts. It costs $299.99 and is coming soon.

B330 SST Power Bank
Yoshino B330-SST in use

Have plenty of power during your outdoor getaway with the Yoshino B330 SST solid-state portable power station. Compact and lightweight, it offers 330 watts of power along with AC, DC, and UBS outputs.

These let you keep all your devices charged and running while you enjoy nature. A built-in LED light and convenient handle make it perfect for camping, road trips, and more.

2. The BioLite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove cooks meals and boils water while you camp. Get it for $159.95 on the official website.

BioLite EcoZoom Versa in a video

Cook food and prepare potable water with the BioLite EcoZoom Versa wood & charcoal rocket stove, one of our favorite outdoor getaway gadgets. This versatile stove runs on wood or charcoal and is durable, efficient, and easy to use.

It’s the ideal choice for camping and emergencies. With its cast iron, metal, and ceramic construction, it’s built to last. Plus, the handles ensure it’s easy to move and take with you.

3. The Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator helps you find your way on trails and has multi-GNSS connectivity. Buy it for $149.99 on the company website.

Garmin eTrex SE GPS Handheld Adventure Navigator
Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator during a hike

Explore easily with the Garmin eTrex SE Handheld Navigator. Simple to use, the GPS handheld lets you access multiple global navigation satellite system, helping you track in challenging locations.

Meanwhile, the digital compass feature ensures you always know what direction you’re going. And with over 168 hours of battery life in standard mode, you don’t have to worry about running out of juice.

4. The Tentsla X1 Tesla camping solution outfits your Tesla vehicle for glamping and sets up in 5 minutes. Preorder it for $699 on Kickstarter.

Tentsla X1 and a family camping

The Tensla X1 Tesla camping solution feels like Elon Musk himself set up a tent for you and your vehicle. Actually, this creation is designed to work with Tesla’s CAMP MODE.

What’s more, it acts as an extension of your Tesla cabin, give you an extended 7.2 x 7.1 foot room that can fit 4 people. With it, it’s truly possible to camp from your car.

5. The Thermacell EL55 rechargeable mosquito-repelling light keeps insects far from your campsite with a repelling light. It costs $49.99 on the official website.

Thermacell EL55 on a table

Sleep under the stars without getting eaten by mosquitos when you have the Thermacell EL55 rechargeable mosquito-repelling light, another of our favorite outdoor getaway gadgets.

Easy to use and scent-free, it gives you hours of protection and creates a 20-foot safety zone. Then, its ambient and dimmable glow creates a warm atmosphere. With audio cues, you’ll always know how much longer the battery will last.

6. The MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning creates a covered space where you can relax, right next to your vehicle. Purchase it for $395 on the brand’s website.

MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning with an SUV

Chill out next to your truck or SUV when you have the MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning. It gives you reliable coverage at any time of day. And it has a variety of anchoring systems.

This means it can attach to almost any sturdy structure and gives you 9 by 7 feet of coverage. Additionally, it offers sun protection by day and reflective illumination by night.

7. The Turtlebox Gen 2 portable speaker has a rugged, waterproof design that’s perfect for use outdoors. Get it for $399 on the company website.

Turtlebox Gen 2 at a beach

Experience crystal-clear sound on outdoor getaways with the Turtlebox Gen 2 portable speaker. It produces sound up to 120dB and brings you stereo sound when you pair 2 together.

And, thanks to its brick-patter design, it’s durable and offers premium audio transmission. Lightweight, it’s easy to carry with you on a hike.

8. The Barebones Edison Light Stick has a vintage look with its 100% brass and copper materials. Buy it for $74.99 on the official website.

Barebones Edison Light Stick
Barebones Edison Light Stick in a person’s hands

Take the Barebones Edison Light Stick on your next camping trip for a vintage-inspired 2-in-1 lantern and emergency flashlight. Its design and dual capability make it one of the best outdoor getaway gadgets.

You can easily clip it onto your travel bag or store it in your emergency kit. With dual lighting options, you can choose between a warm soft light or a cooler, brighter LED.

9. The Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L protects and organizes your outdoor gear for easy transport. It costs $149.99 on the brand’s website.

Dometic GO Hard Storage 50L
Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L in a lifestyle photo

If you value organization when you go camping, the Dometic Go Hard Storage 50L is for you. Made of durable vertical aluminum and high impact-resistant polymer, it has customizable storage options to fit your needs.

Moreover, its weather-resistant seal ensures your gear stays dry and clean, so it’s the ideal choice for longer adventures. And, the stackable design makes transport easy.

So there you have it, everyone! The top outdoor gadget getaways that you can take on your next outdoor getaway. These gadgets and accessories make journeys into nature much more fun, comfortable and safe.

Which one(s) will you buy? Tell us in the comments!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Tech-savvy Mamas rejoice: top gadgets to give this Mother’s Day
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Tech-savvy Mamas rejoice: top gadgets to give this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for a tech-savvy mom in your life, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up some of the top gadgets that are sure to please. Related: The..
13 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

13 cool tech gadgets that are coming soon

You like to stay ahead of the trends. So you always know what new gadgets are on the horizon, months ahead of their release date. Well, you’re in for a treat because we’ve got a sneak peek of the hottest,..
Review: These compostable iPhone cases protect your phone and the planet
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Review: These compostable iPhone cases protect your phone and the planet

Outfit your smartphone for your adventures with the EcoBlvd Mojave Collection. Rugged and durable, these compostable iPhone cases protect your most-used device in any condition. The latest product line from the brand that gave you the Laguna and Sequoia collections,..
Use less water with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Use less water with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution

Make laundry effortless with the Eeva 2-in-1 smart laundry solution. Boasting a portable design, this eco-friendly washing machine fits wherever you need to wash clothes. Even better, a direct water connection isn’t required. Tired of facing mountains of laundry every..
The ultimate Star Wars gadget guide: May the 4th edition
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate Star Wars gadget guide: May the 4th edition

Hey there, fellow Star Wars fans! It’s May the 4th, and you know what that means, it’s time to break out all our favorite Star Wars gear and celebrate the epic franchise in style. So if you’re looking for some..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Commuter bike gadgets you need for cycling season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Commuter bike gadgets you need for cycling season

Are you a bike commuter looking to improve your safety and convenience on the road? If so, you’re in luck! Today, we’re sharing some of the best bike gadgets for work commutes. You can count on them to make your..
These workation gadgets help you get work done from wherever
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These workation gadgets help you get work done from wherever

Planning a workation? Then you want to have the right gadgets before you leave. And that’s where these workation gadgets for a productive trip come in. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the most effective tools to keep you..
The coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas

Good morning espresso lovers! If coffee is more than just a beverage for you, you’ll want to check out today’s roundup. Today we’re highlighting the coolest espresso gadgets for home baristas. That’s right, from an artsy coffee grinder to a..
Lighten your teeth up to 6 shades with the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Lighten your teeth up to 6 shades with the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System

Smile with confidence when you use the Primal Life Organics LED Teeth Whitening System. This natural teeth-whitening kit lightens your teeth up to 6 shades—without harsh chemicals—in just 16 minutes! Want a brighter smile but have sensitive teeth? Maybe the..
The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unusual tech gadgets you never knew you needed

Looking for something unique and unusual in the world of tech? Something that will catch your eye and offer more than just the latest capabilities? These unusual tech gadgets are ones you never knew you needed. And you may have..
This night-vision monocular captures clear, colorful images even in the darkest environments
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This night-vision monocular captures clear, colorful images even in the darkest environments

Add night vision to your nocturnal wildlife explorations with the Duovox Ultra military-grade night vision monocular. This outdoor adventure gadget has an advanced 1080p FHD camera that captures detailed, full-color images, even in pitch-dark environments. Are you an after-dark explorer,..