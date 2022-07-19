The coolest outdoor gadgets for your overnight trips and adventures

Being off grid doesn't mean your gear can't be fun. Check out some of the coolest camping gadgets we've seen this year. They'll make you want to stay in the wilderness even longer.

BioLite CampStove 2 in an outdoor scenario

You love outdoor adventures and have plenty of gear. But is it cool? The truth is, fun gear makes trips in nature more enjoyable and relaxing. So, today, we’re highlighting outdoor items that combine both form and function. They’re the coolest outdoor gadgets we’ve seen, and they make your journey into the wild incredible.

Boating/camping trips get a new twist when you have the BeTriton camper trike. This bicycle/boat/camper is pretty unique. Suitable for land and water adventures, it turns your getaways into completely new experiences.

Then, who wouldn’t love an air-conditioned tent on a 100°F day? The EcoFlow Wave air conditioner makes it possible with its battery-powered design.

Take your overnight trips to the next level with these cool outdoor gadgets.

1. The MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights include an outdoor lantern and string lights for your outdoor trip. Plus, they’re solar powered.

MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights outdoors

Illuminate your campsite with the MPOWERD Luci Solar lights. This series includes a range of helpful solar-powered lights. The Color Solar String Lights add a festive atmosphere, while the Inflatable Solar Light works as a lantern and even charges your phone.

Get them starting at $19.95 on the official website.

2. The BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove creates 3 watts of electricity, letting you charge phones and other devices.

BioLite CampStove 2+ in a video

Generate extra power from your campfire cooking with the BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove. The flames cook food and produce enough energy to charge your gadgets.

Get it for $149.95 on the official website.

3. The Garmin Instinct 2 rugged GPS Watch Series keeps up with your adventures thanks to its global navigation and ABC sensors.

Garmin Instinct 2 on a wrist / Image Credits: Outdoor Life/Gear Junkie

Track your outdoor trips with the Garmin Instinct 2 rugged GPS Watch Series. These watches connect to multiple global navigation satellite systems (GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo), monitoring your position in more complex environments. Then The ABC sensors provide you with trail-specific data, making this watch one of the coolest outdoor gadgets we’ve seen.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

4. The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill brings delicious grilled meals to your overnight trips, has a large cooking surface, and is packable.

Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill in a video

Treat your companions to a tasty cookout on your next camping trip with the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill. It boasts a compact folding design that’s easy to transport. Moreover, the large grill area can handle enough food for a group.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

5. The BeTRITON camper trike has a unique design. It’s an amphibious camper-trike that lets you travel over land and water.

BeTRITON camper trike at a lake

Going on a getaway deep in nature? Liven it up with the BeTRITON camper trike. It’s a trike integrated onto an electric boat that sleeps/ rides 2 people. Don’t worry about peddling it up steep hills; it has eBike assistance.

You can preorder this camper trike for $14,705.13 on the official website.

6. The EcoFlow Wave battery-operated air conditioner keeps you cool in the tent or cabin. It charges completely in 5 hours using solar panels.

EcoFlow Wave with a solar panel

Now you can stay cool during camping trip heat waves with the EcoFlow Wave battery-operated air conditioner. This gadget produces 4000BTUs of cooling and chills a 64-square-foot space from 86 to 75°F in 8 minutes. It’s one of the coolest outdoor gadgets.

Preorder it for $1,499 on the official website.

7. The BioLite FirePit+ smokeless bonfire relies on advanced technology that improves combustion and produces less smoke. It’s also portable.

BioLite FirePit+ smokeless bonfire with friends

Control your campfire with the BioLite FirePit+ smokeless bonfire. Using patented airflow tech, it adds oxygen in key locations for a more uniform mix of gases. You can cook on it, control its flames, and see the battery status from the free app.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

8. The Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker has a rugged design, letting you listen to music on your outdoor trips without any worries.

Bose Soundlink Flex in Stone Blue

Add music to evenings in front of the RV with the Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth speaker. Its Bose PositionIQ gives you a clear, rich sound that enhances any outdoor adventure. Plus, you can position it upright, on its side, or even hang it. It also has an IP67 waterproof rating.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

9. The Deciwatt NowLight manual electric light generates its own power when you pull the cord. 1 minute of pulling creates enough energy for 2 hours of light.

Deciwatt NowLight in a person’s hands

You won’t have to worry about running out of electricity when you have the Deciwatt NowLight manual electric light. Just pull the cord to create power for your smartphone, other USB devices, and the light. Simple but helpful, it’s one of the coolest outdoor gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

10. The Dometic CFX3 55IM smart cooler refrigerates and deep freezes your outdoor provisions. Yes, you can eat ice cream while camping.

Dometic CFX3 55IM in a vehicle

Power the Dometic CFX3 55IM smart cooler in a wall outlet, car outlet, or a compatible solar setup. It gives you cold storage without any ice and gets as cold as -7°F.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

These cool outdoor gadgets make your adventures more memorable, efficient, and comfortable. What camping products do you love using? Tell us about them in the comments.

