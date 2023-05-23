Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 23, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Conquer the world with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line—where style meets durability. From hidden pockets to crush-proof wheels, these bags make your travel dreams a reality.

Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line is stylish and functional

Pack for any adventure with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line. This versatile travel bag collection consists of 4 bags that work together to give you a better travel experience from the time you start packing until the moment you return home.

Are you tired of travel bags that just don’t cut it? We’re talking about roller bags that collapse after their first flight and backpacks that rip at the seams. Don’t even get us started about jammed suitcase zippers.

Well, hold on to your passports because we’ve got a game-changer for you. Today, we’re introducing the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line—a collection of bags that will revolutionize the way you travel.

We’ll dive into the features of each bag and see how they can make your next trip an absolute breeze. So, let’s get this adventure started.

WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line in lifestyle scenes

The brainchild of 2 brothers

In case you’re wondering, WANDRD wasn’t created in a boardroom by company execs looking for the next big thing. No, this line of travel bags was created by 2 brothers with upcoming trips who couldn’t find the right travel camera bag.

So they made their own. Meanwhile, they expanded into a team of travelers, photographers, and creators passionate about delivering quality products to people who love exploring the world.

And now they’re presenting the culmination of their hard work—The WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line—on Kickstarter.

Consisting of the TRANSIT Travel Backpack, TRANSIT Carry-On Roller, WANDRD Tote Backpack, and Travel Wallet, the collection aims to help people get out there and explore.

WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
TRANSIT TRAVEL Backpack has a 35L/45L capacity

The TRANSIT Travel Backpack carries like a feather

So, first up, we have the TRANSIT Travel Backpack, the ultimate companion for explorers on the go. Comfort is key when you travel, and this bag delivers. With its ergonomic design, you can wear it all day without feeling like you’re lugging a ton of bricks.

Plus, there’s a hidden passport pocket and AirTag pocket for added security—because keeping your documents and valuables safe during travel is a must.

And, if you need extra room for souvenirs or want to pack an extra sweater, don’t worry. The TRANSIT Travel Backpack has 5L of expansion, letting you pack everything you need.

What’s more, if you’re jetting off with additional luggage, the luggage pass-through feature makes it a breeze to attach the backpack to your roller bag. Say goodbye to the hassle of carrying multiple bags.

Add to these features options for either a 35L or 45L bag, liner colors that help you find your essentials, dual quick-draw side access pockets, a laptop/tablet sleeve, and helpful packing cubes. So it’s just about the most travel-friendly backpack we’ve seen.

The TRANSIT Carry-On Roller is ultra-durable

Next in line is the TRANSIT Carry-On Roller—a true travel workhorse in this versatile travel bag collection. Its crush-proof wheels ensure that gravel driveways and cobblestone streets no longer pose a threat.

And don’t worry about sudden rain showers or accidental spills; the weather-resistant design has got you covered, keeping everything in your suitcase dry.

Then, you’ll feel like an organization guru thanks to the interior organization features, laptop pocket, quick-access pockets, and built-in compression straps.

But what sets the Carry-On Roller apart in this adventure luggage collection is its space. Although it meets carry-on travel regulations, it has space for a full week’s worth of clothing, plus your iPad and some gaming gadgets.

The WANDRD Tote Backpack gives you flexibility

For those of you who crave a flexible travel experience, the WANDRD Tote Backpack is what you’ve been dreaming of. With its 2 carry modes—backpack and tote style—you can switch things up to suit your preference.

The UHP carbon filter composite fabric not only adds a touch of sophistication but also makes the bag incredibly lightweight. Gone are the days of sacrificing style for practicality!

The expandable roll-top allows you to adjust the bag’s capacity based on your needs. And let’s not forget the weather-resistant design that shields your belongings from unexpected showers or accidental coffee spills.

There are also dual water bottle pockets, luggage passthrough, and padded straps for comfort. Combined with the TRANSIT Carry-On Roller, you’ll be the epitome of fashion and functionality.

The Travel Wallet protects your data like a pro

Last, but certainly not least, we have the Travel Wallet—a must-have for every globetrotter. The RFID protection ensures your sensitive information stays secure, even in the busiest of airports.

The magnetic closure adds a touch of convenience, letting you snap your wallet open and close it quickly like the travel pro you are. But wait, there’s more!

This wallet hides some clever features, including a hidden cash pocket and an AirTag pocket. That way, you get double protection against pickpocketers.

And, of course, the thoughtful organization pockets ensure that your cards and documents are neatly organized and easily accessible, whenever you need them.

The WANDRD travel bag collection adapts to any adventure

If you’re looking for travel bags that suit your needs, whether you’re traveling across the globe or just visiting Gram and Gramps, the TRANSIT Travel Line by WANDRD is it.

With comfortable, spacious backpacks in 2 sizes, a roller bag with crush-proof wheels, a water-resistant tote bag with 2 carry styles, and a protective wallet, this line gives you flexibility and peace of mind.

So, go ahead and unleash your wanderlust with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line. From exploring busy city streets to trekking through nature, this gear is up for any adventure.

Say goodbye to the days of struggling with clunky, unreliable travel bags, and say hello to a new era of stylish, functional, and durable travel companions.

Love this versatile travel bag collection? Then preorder it for just $54 on Kickstarter. What do you love most about these bags? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span

Who doesn’t love a sparkling-clean home? And with the advancements in AI technology, maintaining a spick-and-span living space has never been easier. So, in this roundup, we’ll introduce you to some of the top AI cleaning robots that take the..
Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase

Stay organized wherever work takes you with the xBriefcase water-resistant briefcase. With 19 smart pockets, drop protection, and a luxury-grade design, it protects your work essentials and keeps you looking professional. It’s important to choose the right briefcase. Yes, the..
The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy

Stop buying a new jacket every 1–2 years and get the LIVSN Designs Century Jacket. Designed to last 100 years, this sustainable jacket is wind-, water-, fire-, and abrasion-resistant and uses all natural materials. It’ll last you for life. Tired..
This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts

Stay safe during power outages with the Surge emergency backup bulb. This light keeps working during a blackout, helping you and your family avoid accidents and injuries. Imagine this—you’re at home eating dinner with your family when the power goes..
3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money
Productivity Tips
By Lauren Wadowsky

3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money

Before sinking money into any software for your business, you want to know if there will be a return on investment (ROI). That’s what you get with fleet maintenance software. Buying vehicles for your company’s needs takes a tangible investment...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best affordable headphones for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best affordable headphones for under $100

Need good headphones but don’t want to spend half a month’s paycheck to get them? We hear you. And that’s why we’re diving deep into the world of affordable headphones for under $100. These headphones deliver mind-blowing sound and other..
Top energy-saving smart home gadgets to cut down on your bills this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top energy-saving smart home gadgets to cut down on your bills this summer

Summer is just around the corner. And so are the bills that come from cooling your home and keeping your plants watered. But you know that the best way to deal with summer energy costs is a little advanced prep...
Google I/O 2023—the future of AI and Google products
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Google I/O 2023—the future of AI and Google products

Missed the Google I/O 2023 keynote yesterday? Don’t worry, I caught the highlights for you. And they’re chock-full of cool new AI advancements, demonstrating that Google intends to be a major player in the field. Google’s new AI achievements are..
Find music in niche themes with the FanFare music discovery app
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Find music in niche themes with the FanFare music discovery app

Improve your search for new music with the FanFare music discovery app. It lets you create your own tags and genres to categorize songs. That way, you can find the exact beat you’re looking for and nothing else! Are you..
Get your hands on these EDC gadgets before they’re gone
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get your hands on these EDC gadgets before they’re gone

You pride yourself on your EDC collection. In fact, you’re always looking for gadgets that’ll up your preparedness, whether you’re going on a hike or commuting to work. If this sounds like you, you’re reading the right roundup. Today we’re..
Save space and get more done with these all-in-one desk gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Save space and get more done with these all-in-one desk gadgets

Looking for office gadgets that can help you multitask? Look no further than these all-in-one desk gadgets. From multi-lens conferencing cameras to control decks, they help you make the most of your office space and let you blast through your..