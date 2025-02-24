Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Which fitness tracker should you buy?

Which Fitbit should you buy in 2025? I compare the Fitbit Charge 6 and Inspire 3 side-by-side to help you decide!

I spent some time with the Fitbit Charge 6 last week, and honestly? It surprised me. A lightweight, slim, and feature-packed fitness tracker, it reminds me of my premium smartwatch, except it costs way less. But that got me thinking about the Fitbit Inspire 3, released a year before the Charge 6 and even less expensive. In the battle of Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3—how do they really compare? Is the Charge 6 worth the extra cash, or does the Inspire 3 offer a better bang for your buck?

As someone who’s been reviewing fitness wearables for over 5 years, I know that specs on paper don’t tell the whole story. So, I put these two trackers head-to-head to find out which one truly deserves a spot on your wrist.

Let’s break it down—Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: which one wins? I’m here to help you get the best fitness tracker for your money!

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Price

In today’s market, it seems like things get more expensive by the day. So, if you’re looking to save on your next fitness tracker, both the Fitbit Charge and the Fitbit Inspire 3 are pretty affordable. The Charge 6 costs $159—it’s the newer model and has GPS included.

On the other hand, the Fitbit Inspire 3 costs just $99. That’s right, it’s a tech gadget under $100—practically unheard of in 2025’s prices. But! The Inspire 3 was released in 2022 and doesn’t have GPS or any Google features.

If you’re looking at price alone, the clear winne is the Inspire 3. It’s $60 cheaper than the Charge 6, so you’ll have the main health features, plus some money left for groceries—always a good thing!

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Design & Build

Design is important. Sure, you want to save on a fitness tracker, but you don’t want to wear junk. I hear you. So, let’s look at the design and build of these 2 models.

The Charge 6 has a wider AMOLED display at 1.52″. It gives me more space to see notifications from Google or directions from maps. What’s more, the case is aluminum and the band is a premium-quality silicone. It’s available in Black, Champagne Gold/Coral, and Silver/White.

On the other hand, the Inspire 3’s case is made of plastic, and the display is just 0.76 inches wide. The silicone band is lightweight and comfortable. It’s also a bit narrower than the Charge 6’s.

I’m giving the style points to the Charge 6. Although the Inspire 3 was designed after the stylish Fitbit Luxe, the Charge 6 has a wider display. I also like that the watch case is made of durable aluminum instead of plastic.

What’s more, the Charge 6 has a collection of cool clock faces and a wider variety of band styles.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Hardware

As a busy mom, I couldn’t live without the health and fitness features on my smartwatch. I check my steps, heart rate, and stress levels just by glancing at my wrist. The Fitbit Charge 6 and Inspire 3 have the same helpful features, but they differ in some important ways.

First, the Inspire 3 has all the basic tracking you’d expect from a fitness tracker. That’s thanks to its accelerometer and optical heart rate monitor. It also comes with red and infrared sensors that let it monitor blood oxygen levels.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has more sensors—even one that measures skin temperature changes. There are also different sensors for the ECG and EDA Scan apps. The ECG sensor can measure your body’s stress based on your heart rate and electrodermal activity. Another key feature the Charge 6 has is built-in GPS. Sure, you can track your runs on the Inspire 3 using your phone’s GPS but the Charge 6 can track your milage itself—cool stuff!

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Health and Fitness Features

Now, obviously, the different hardware gives the trackers different health and fitness features. For it’s part, the Inspire 3 shares most of the basic features you’ll see on the Charge 6. That includes Daily Readiness Scores, and a wide range of exercise modes like cycling, yoga, and running. The Fitbit Charge 6 has an additional 20 sports, giving you more tracking options.

The Charge 6 is the winner here! As a newer fitness tracker, it has more sensors and, thus more capabilities. In addition, it also offers turn-by-turn directions throughout your route and gives you YouTube Music control. If you want advanced health and fitness tracking features, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great way to go!

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Battery Life

One thing that irks me about my current smartwatch is its battery life. It runs for about 6 hours and then dies. I can use it for about half of my day which is just not good enough. Battery life is an important consideration with wearables. So, learn from my mistake and be sure your fitness tracker can last at least 24 hours.

Actually, the Fitbit Charge 6 can last 7 times that amount with up to 7 days of battery life. But, the inspire 3 takes the cake with up to 10 days of battery life—and it only costs $99.99! Of course, It’s important to remember not to continuously use the always-on display and the blood oxygen—they’ll drain your battery more quickly.

Yes, the Inspire 3 wins in terms of battery life. It has fewer sensors and features to power, so it can offer a longer lifespan. It’s perfect for people who love tech gadgets but hate charging them every day (like me).

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Sleep Monitoring

One of my goals this year is to make sleep a priority. I recruited my smartwatch for help, and it gave some me great insights into why I wasn’t sleeping like I should and how I could improve.

Fitbits are known for high-quality sleep-tracking and the Fitbit Charge 6 and the Inspire 3 don’t disappoint. Both have an SPO2 pulse oximeter sensor—it sheds light on your sleeping patterns.

However, with both fitness trackers, you’ll need a Fitbit Premium subscription to unlock the more advanced sleep data—like a sleep-stage analysis, sleep heart rate, and a guide to improve your sleep and bedtime routine. You also get a daily readiness score on both devices.

I’m gonna call sleep monitoring a draw between the Fitbit Charge 6 and Inspire 3. They offer mostly the same benefits and advantages—especially if you pay for the subscription.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3: Smartwatch Capabilities

I like that my smartwatch syncs with my calendar and notifications. I’ve set reminders for 1 hour before my kids’ after-school activities—that way, I can make sure I don’t forget where I have to go—oh yes, it has totally happened! But when comparing Fitbit Charge 6 vs. Inspire 3, which has more smarts?

There’s no question about it: the Fitbit Charge 6 is way more advanced. As the first Fitbit with Google app compatibility, you can get notifications from Google’s apps and can pay with your wrist using Google Wallet.

Inspire 3, on the other hand, only offers Calendar notifications and Find My Phone. If you’re a busy person around town—rushing between soccer practices and piano lessons or running your own business, these features probably won’t be enough for you.

My Verdict

So, which fitness tracker is a better buy? Overall, the Fitbit Charge 6 suits more people. Its hardware is newer, it has built-in GPS, and works with Google apps. Add to that a wider screen,t and you can rely on it as a smartwatch and fitness tracker.

But—if all you’re after is a cheap and effective fitness tracker, the Inspire 3 is a great all-around choice. It covers all the fitness, health, and sleep tracking basics. Plus it has an awesome battery life and a sleek and comfortable design.

So, ultimately, it all comes down to you and how you plan to use your fitness tracker. Advanced or minimal, which one would you buy?