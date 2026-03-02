HONOR Magic V6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: after MWC 2026, which foldable should you buy in 2026?

Honor

HONOR Magic V6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7— and is Galaxy Z Fold 7 better? That’s the question coming out of MWC 2026, where foldables are clearly having a moment. From Motorola’s latest Razr to Lenovo’s unconventional folding concepts, the category is evolving fast. “Thin” may not define traditional smartphones anymore, but in the world of book-style foldables, two ultra-slim halves matter.

That’s where the HONOR Magic V6 steps in.

Unveiled at MWC 2026, this ambitious new foldable is pushing ultra-thin engineering, IP68 and IP69 durability, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power—while also positioning itself as “Apple-ready” with cross-device syncing features. It’s not subtle. Honor is aiming directly at Samsung.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has already established itself as the most refined Galaxy foldable yet, with a lighter 215g build, a 200MP main camera, and One UI 8 optimized for large-screen AI multitasking.

So now the real decision isn’t just which one looks better—it’s which foldable actually makes more sense for you in 2026.

Let’s break it down.

HONOR Magic V6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Who Each Phone Is For

Sure, the HONOR Magic V6 rivals the Galaxy Z Fold Z. But, honestly, each phone appeals to different groups of users. Yes, really. Keep reading to see which one you’re in.

Who Is the Design-First Power User?

If you care deeply about aesthetics and having the latest tech, the HONOR Magic V6 is the foldable I recommend. It’s super thin, just 8.75 mm when folded. You won’t notice a huge difference between this and a non-folding smartphone in your pocket or back.

Meanwhile, the crease on the HONOR Magic V6 is minimal. According to initial reviews, it’s visible if you look for it, but not something that immediately catches the eye. Meanwhile, it runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and offers cross-device flexibility (including Apple device snycing).

The HONOR Magic V6 was engineered to prove something. Every internal component was redesigned to shave space. The hinge is reworked. The frame is reinforced. It’s the kind of device you buy because you want cutting-edge hardware before everyone else catches up.

So, if you love being early, care about engineering ambition, and battery life + raw performance matter most—this is your foldable.

Who Is the Ecosystem Maximalist?

For users focused on convenience and who are already deep in the Samsung ecosystem, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is your best foldable. Samsung improved everything here with a thinner and lighter build (215 g), Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a 200 MP wide-angle camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner and lighter than previous generations. The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display expands the workspace for productivity and creativity. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy powers AI-driven tasks and multitasking with efficiency.

Unlike HONOR, Samsung isn’t experimenting with new tech. It’s optimizing what already worked and enhancing it with stronger AI and hardware improvements.

Design & Thinness Battle: The Thinnest Foldable at MWC 2026?

When people search for the best foldable 2026, they usually start with one thing: how it feels in the hand.

HONOR Magic V6

That’s where the HONOR Magic V6 immediately makes a statement. With a 8.75mm thickness when folded, HONOR pushed hard to shave off fractions of millimeters. The result is a thinner, structurally re-engineered device.

Add IP68 and IP69 certification, stronger glass, and a noticeably shallower crease, and the Magic V6 positions itself as one of the strongest contenders for the title of thinnest durable book-style foldable at MWC 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

On the other side, Samsung focused on refinement. At 215g, it’s lighter than previous generations. The hinge is strengthened with improved structural materials, and the 8-inch main display expands productivity without dramatically increasing footprint.

It’s a grownup design, with a minimal crease. The whole thing is premium.

Verdict: If your priority is miniaturization, the Magic V6 stands out. At 8.75 mm thick, it’s slimmer than the 8.9 mm Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, I will point out that Galaxy Z Fold 7 is lighter at 215g vs the HONOR Magic V6.

Camera War—Is This a True 200MP Foldable?

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Cameras are often the deciding factor in premium smartphone purchases. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 pulls ahead here with a headline-grabbing 200MP wide-angle camera.

That 200 MP sensor captures extreme detail, brighter images (thanks to AI processing), and stronger dynamic range. Combined with Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and Night Video enhancements, the Fold 7 is a serious imaging tool, which is important for content creators and power users.

HONOR Magic V6

The Magic V6, meanwhile, uses a triple-camera system. So the emphasis here is on versatility rather than pure pixel dominance. HONOR leans heavily into balanced imaging, with strong main camera performance. You also get flexible ultra-wide coverage and reliable zoom.

Its image processing style also differs. Samsung focuses on computational consistency and AI-enhanced clarity. HONOR emphasizes color tuning and hardware optimization.

Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the edge, with its megapixel power and AI-enhanced photography.

Price & Availability — US Launch Details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched globally in July 2025 and is widely available through Samsung, major carriers, and authorized retailers in the United States. The 256GB model is currently available on Amazon for $1,809.99 (discounted from $1,999.99)

The HONOR Magic V6, unveiled at MWC 2026, has not yet announced full US pricing and availability details. Historically, HONOR has positioned its devices as competitively priced alternatives to Samsung’s premium lineup. I expect pricing that undercuts or closely competes with comparable Galaxy models.

But, for US buyers, the key difference may come down to availability channels:

Galaxy Z Fold 7 → Easy access through carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, plus Samsung.com

Magic V6 → Likely limited initial availability, potentially unlocked models and select retail channels

AI & Productivity: Galaxy AI vs MagicOS

Software is where foldables either feel transformative or like bulkier phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 relies on One UI 8 with large-screen optimized Galaxy AI. The multimodal agents understand text, voice, and visual inputs. Tools like Circle to Search, AI-assisted editing, and split-view optimization are now like old pros in the system.

The Magic V6 uses HONOR’s evolving software ecosystem, though it boasts stronger cross-device integration. What I love is its positioning as “Apple-ready,”. It should allow smoother interaction with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Verdict: It’s a draw. Samsung wins in deep ecosystem integration and already-there AI tooling. HONOR wins in cross-platform flexibility, which is pretty huge.

Final Verdict — Which Foldable Should You Buy in 2026?

So, which one should you get if you’re looking for a foldable in 2026? If you prioritize innovation and thin design, the Magic V6 impresses. On the other hand, if you prioritize software consistency, camera power—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feels like the safer investment.

Both are among the strongest foldables of 2026. And, in my opinion? Competition between them is exactly what pushes the category forward.