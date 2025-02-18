Fitbit Charge 6 review: the fitness tracker that gives my smartwatch a run for its money

Got smartwatch-charging fatigue? Check out the Fitbit Charge 6. It's packed with smartwatch-esque features and works as a complete health/fitness tracking tool.

Fitbit Charge 6 has up to 7 days of battery life

For me, the best tech is the kind I don’t have to think about. Unfortunately, my current smartwatch—while gorgeous and packed with health features—dies after just 6 hours. So, yeah, I have to think about it. Enter the Fitbit Charge 6. This activity tracker has all the basics of a smartwatch and it runs for up to 7 days! Plus, it’s affordable. Want to know more? Read my Fitbit Charge 6 review below!

I’ve been reviewing fitness trackers and smartwatches for over 5 years here at Gadget Flow, so I couldn’t wait to put the Fitbit Charge 6 through its paces. Other reviewers have called it “a fitness tracker that could replace your smartwatch” and “a great entry-level health wearable.”

Sounds promising—especially for anyone new to health tracking. But does it live up to the hype? I spent some time with it this week to find out.

Google notifications and apps: keep your routine moving

Released in 2023, this fitness tracker integrates more Google features than previous Google + Fitbit trackers. Yes, with the Charge 6, you get Google Wallet, Google Maps, and YouTube Music—plus notifications from Gmail and Google Calander

Prior to the the Charge 6, Fitbit devices had no outside notifications from apps. But, now I can easily find my way during runs or bike rides with the handy turn-buy-turn directions from Google Maps.

This feature needs proximity to your phone to work, so be sure you have a way to strap it to your body or keep it close while you exercise.

Another Google bonus is NFC capability. This lets me use the Charge 6 for on-the-go payments via Google Wallet—super helpful when I’m trying to pay for groceries with my kids in tow!

As a working mom, I love the smart notifications from Google apps. For the first time, my Fitbit can summon me when I’ve received an email or if my kid’s have track practice in an hour. It’s like a little wrist-based personal assistant!

The Fitbit Charge 6 with a White band

Aesthetics: a new side button

While the Fitbit Charge 6 has plenty of smartwatch-like features, at the end of the day, it is a fitness tracker with a fitness tracker shape. It’s a band with a narrow rectangular screen—which can make reading those gmails a challenge.

But I love how lightweight the Charge 6 feels. At just 37g grams, I can easily wear it all day without a bulky screen getting in the way. I can even keep it on my wrist while typing—something I can’t do with my current smartwatch. Finally, a smartwatch tracker that I don’t have to fiddle with throughout the day!

New to the Charge 6’s design is a haptic side button. It’s useful for controlling the device when your fingers are sweaty or when you just want a simpler way to access your apps. Unfortunately, in this Fitbit Charge 6 review, I found that the button isn’t easy to press with just one finger. When wearing the tracker on my left wrist, I definitely need both my index finger and thumb on my right hand.

Fitbit Charge 6 on a person’s wrist

Fitness features: full-on health metrics

Google has packed a ton of fitness features into the Charge 6’s slim form factor. It’s got a heart rate reader, stress tracker, and ECG. There are also tools that can help keep your motivation up and it provides health insights—the kinds of things I’m used to seeing on more premium smartwatch brands, like Garmin.

Interestingly, you can link the Fitbit Charge 6 to compatible exercise machines—like ellipticals, treadmills, exercise bikes, or rowers—to see your heart rate in real time. It’s a great feature for anyone who needs to keep an eye on their ticker while they exercise.

Then, with 41 exercise modes—everything from walking to HIIT—you can track your exertion in pretty much any sport your heart desires. It even has a golf mode, which I find useful when I’m on the course. It’s nice to see how far I’ve actually walked after 18 holes—I don’t use a golf cart, so it’s a lot!

And I don’t know about you, but when I’m working out, I tend to just jump right into my routine. So I often forget to set my smartwatch to track the exercise. Not a problem with the Fitbit Charge 6. The SmartTrack feature automatically recognizes and records workouts—so you don’t have to remember to do anything—just the kind of tech I like!

Fist pump with the Fitbit Charge 6

Battery life: up to 7 days of use!

The Fitbit Charge 6 has a good battery life, up to 7 days-worth, according to Google. And that’s not just in a low-power mode. Guys, you can track GPS walks and runs, receive notifications, and monitor your sleep and this gadget will still be going strong on day 6!

For someone who’s used to her smartwatch giving out after 6 hours, this is huge. I could go for almost a week without charging this puppy and still enjoy all of the features I love. For busy students, professionals, parents—you name it—the Fitbit Charge 6’s battery life is a serious point in its favor.

Woman running with the Fitbit Charge 6

Performance

Here is where the Charge 6 stumbles some. Other reviewers have said that the GPS has issues when the strap is done up too tightly. I didn’t get to test this myself, but as someone who likes to run outdoors, I would find this problematic. There’s no point in wearing a tracker if you can’t fasten it securely—it won’t track heart rate properly and will fall off.

I find the Fitbit Charge 6 works well at the gym, though. I does take time to track heart rate when I first start running on a treadmill. But we have to keep in mind that Fitbits are aimed at fans of gentler exercise—not fitness gurus. So we can forgive some sluggishness here.

Unfortunately, there’s no on-watch music playback, except via YouTube Music—and I don’t know anyone who uses that service. It’s a shame that it doesn’t work with Spotify, hands-down the most popular and best overall streaming service now.

Price & availability

The Fitbit Charge 6 is regularly priced at $159.95 but it’s currently marked down to $129.95 on Amazon. Today, it’s full price on the Google Store. Considering that smartwatches with similar fitness-tracking tech can go for $300+, this is an excellent deal.

My smartwatch set me back about $200, but it doesn’t have a cool automatic exercise-tracking feature. Nor does it give me daily health insights. Don’t even get me started about the battery life!

All things considered, the Fitbit Charge 6 offers a ton of great health and fitness tracking features—though mainly for beginners and everyday users—for a bargain.

Fitbit Premium

Much like Garmin’s Morning Report, the Charge 6 gives you a Daily Readiness score, showing you how equipped you are to tackle a workout. The score ranges from 1–100 on a low to high scale. It’s an insight into your physiological condition, helping users see if they need more sleep or recovery time.

The caveat? It requires a subscription to Fitbit Premium. Sure, you get 6 months for free with your device, but after that it’s from $9.99 per month. And does anyone need yet another subscription to pay for?

So, that’s annoying. The Morning Readiness score is an included feature on some Garmin smartwatches. However those watches can set you back upwards of $400. Either way, wearables can be pricy!

Fitbit Charge 6 pros and cons

I think the Fitbit Charge 6 is a solid health and fitness tracker for the wellness crowd and beginner exercisers. If you mostly workout at home or the gym, this wearable packed features you’ll love—like the heart-rate tracker that connects to gym equipment. What’s more, It works with google apps, is loaded with fitness features, and is affordable.

But if you’re training for a marathon or are more advanced in your fitness journey, this gadget isn’t what you’re looking for. The GPS can lose connectivity when the strap is too tight, and the heart rate tracking isn’t super accurate. The 41 exercise modes are great, but the metrics they track are pretty simple, since this tracker doesn’t have an altimeter. Add to that no Spotify compatibility, and the Charge 6 does come up short on some important features.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 worth it?

If you’re looking for a wearable that blends smartwatch features with fitness tracker essentials—and you’re not picky about accuracy or music—the Fitbit Charge 6 is an excellent choice. It’s the kind of device that quietly keeps up with you, whether you’re powering through your workday or hitting the treadmill.

What I’ve found in my review of the Fitbit Charge 6 is that I love the long battery life, sleek design, and handy health-tracking features. Honestly, I could see this replacing my smartwatch—the auto exercise tracking alone would make my week so much easier.

If you’re ready for a fitness tracker that works as hard as you do, check out the Fitbit Charge 6 today!