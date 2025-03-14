Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 14, 2025

Want to get the most out of your new Galaxy S25? Then you're in the right place. From ultra-fast chargers to rugged cases, these must-haves will take your most important device to the next level.

The best accessories for the Galaxy S25 series

The Galaxy S25 series is now on sale, and I’m so here for it! As a longtime Samsung user, I’m excited about the slimmer design and impressive AI updates. Yes, I need AI agents in my life—to cross-check my schedule and add events on my calendar…with just a simple voice command. Are you interested in the new phone too? Now’s the perfect time to shop for Galaxy S25 accessories. If you want to know what’s worth buying, I’ve got you covered.

From chargers to cases, there’s so much more to buying a phone these days than just the phone. Spend a lot of time on the road? A solid car charger is a must. Always on the move? A rugged case will save your S25 from unexpected drops.

Below, I’m breaking down the best Galaxy S25 accessories—cases, chargers, power banks, and more—that match different lifestyles. Why trust me? I’ve been reviewing products for Gadget Flow for over 5 years, so I know what makes a smartphone accessory truly great. Every pick on this list comes from brands I trust and that have racked up glowing reviews.

Ready to level up your Samsung Galaxy S25? Let’s go!

1. Oura Ring 4

Oura Ring 4
Oura Ring 4 in color options

If you’re into tracking your health and fitness, one of the best Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories for you is the Oura Ring 4. Not only is it beautiful, but the premium sensor array accurately tracks your health metrics, giving you better insights.

I love the reliable syncing—it makes monitoring my health and fitness a breeze. The sizing guide is a bit finicky, though, and you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription to use the features.

Amazon Price: $349

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro in a video

Shopping for the perfect earbuds for your Samsung Galaxy S25 series? The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are just about the best you can buy for the new phones. Released in July 2024, they have updated audio tech, with sound that adapts to your environment.

It’s great for music and calls. Though my favorite feature is the real-time translation–super useful for international travel. Yep, these buds will translate face-to-face conversations, immersing you in another culture!

Amazon List Price: $209.99 Deal Price: $209.99, 16% OFF

3. Belkin Wireless Car Charger 15W

Qi2
Belkin Wireless Car Charger 15W in white

The Galaxy S25 series phones are Qi2 wireless charging compatible—and so is the Belkin Wireless Car Charger 15W. This handy gadget snaps magnetically to the new phone and keeps it in place. Meanwhile, the vent-mounted design ensures your phone stays attached to the charger, even during bumps and turns.

I’m happy the charger supports both Portrait and Landscape modes. That way, I can switch up the views as I drive without any issues. Most important, the 15W Qi2 charger sends a fast charge to your phone. There’s also a 30W USB-C port for even more compatibility.

Amazon Price: $69.99 Deal Price: $59.49, 15% OFF

4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen in different colors

Owners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra can treat themselves to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Pen. This sleek stylus delivers precise, natural writing on a phone. Use it to sketch, sign documents, and take notes—this gadget brings extra fun to the S25 Ultra.

One thing to note, this new pen does not have Bluetooth. So you can no longer perform air gestures remotely. Sigh. However, the AirCommand, brings a slew of tools under your command, at any time. Whether you want to draw or write a note, you’ll have easy access to the corresponding apps.

Price: $49.99, Coming Soon

5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Rugged Case

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rugged Case
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rugged Case in Black

Smartphones are butter in my hand. I will drop them…from soaring heights. Thankfully, for me and people like me, the Galaxy S25 Rugged Case has an incredibly durable design. It can withstand falls up to 1.3M and has raised edges to avoid scratches. The fun, grippy exterior minimizes drops to begin with.

If you’re prone to dropping your phone or love outdoor adventures, this case will keep your Galaxy S25 safe.

Samsung Price: $59.99 Deal Price: $29.99, SAVE $30

6. Speck Samsung Galaxy S25 case

Speck Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case
Speck Samsung Galaxy S25 Case in Charcoal Grey

I recommend the Speck Samsung Galaxy S25 Case. Sized for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy S25+, it also has robust drop protection—13 feet to be exact. The clear impact technology absorbs shocks and shields your phone from falls.

I love that it has a built-in magnet, so you can easily use Qi Wireless chargers, battery packs, and mounts. Also, the raised bezel protects the screen, and a raised camera ring safegaurds the edges.

Amazon Price $49.99

7. Anker MagGo Power Bank

Anker MagGo Power Bank Ultra Slim Battery Pack
Angled view of the Anker MagGo Power Bank Ultra-Slim

As a busy mom, I never leave home without my power bank—it’s saved me more times than I can count. I like the Anker MagGo Power Bank for its slim and portable shape and its ultra-fast 15W wireless charging. This power bank is Qi2 wireless compatible, so it’ll work with the Galaxy S25 series.

Another nice feature is the 10,000 mAh battery. It’s high-capacity enough for both travel and everyday use. You can count on it for extra power on a flight, or for extra juice mid-way through a workday.

Amazon Price: $74.99

8. PITAKA Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Cases

PITAKA Samsung Galaxy S25 Cases
PITAKA Samsung Galaxy S25 Tactile Woven Case

My favorite Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories on this list are the PITAKA Samsung Galaxy S25 Cases. Available in Ultra-Slim and Tactile Woven styles, they deliver protection and style. The Ultra Slim covers your Galaxy S25 in light but strong aramid fiber. The Tactile Woven uses a fusion weaving technique for an elegant and secure fit.

Protection aside, I love the unique colors and styles. If you like your smartphone to stand out from the crowd, these Galaxy S25 cases are worth considering.

PITAKA Price: Starts at $54.99

9. Samsung Smart Tag2

samsung smarttag 2
Samsung Smart Tag2 on a keychain / Image Credits: Android Authority

Before l leave the house, I usually have to hunt for my phone. Connecting the Samsung Smart Tag2 to my Galaxy S25, however, the SmartTag 2 to my keychain and double press the button, will save me precious minutes every day. I’ll just attach the SmartTag 2 to my keychain, double press the button, and my phone will ring. The gadget locates tagged gear in seconds— helping me say goodbye to lost gadget anxiety.

This item finder works with Samsung’s SmartThings App. It’ll show the location of your lost item in the Compass View. Or, if it’s too far away, you can turn on lost mode to send your contact information to whoever finds it.

Amazon Price: $57.99 for a pack of 4

10. TORRAS Magnetic Stand for Samsung Galaxy S25

TORRAS Magnetic Stand for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
TORRAS Magnetic Stand for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Do you prop your phone on water bottles or stacks of books? That ends now with the TORRAS Magnetic Stand for Samsung Galaxy S25. Wildly popular for its classic 0-120° Stand, this Galaxy S25 accessory angles your phone to a comfortable 120° for easier viewing—and it’s built in, so it’s always with you.

Equipped with double layer magnets, you don’t have to worry about it slipping off. The patented 360° airbag and X SHOCK 4 corner airbags diffuse shocks for the ultimate smartphone protection.

Amazon List Price: $39.99 Deal Price: $31.98, 20% OFF

11. Clicks Keyboard for Galaxy S25

Clicks Keyboard for Galaxy S25
Clicks Keyboard for Galaxy S25 in Pinot / Image Credits: MrMobile

Samsung’s on-screen keyboardis are excellent, but sometimes, I need more precision. That’s where the Click Keyboard for Galaxy S25 comes in. A keyboard built into a case, it offers me a high-quality typing experience right on my phone. I can use it to answer long message strings on What’s App or even respond to a colleague at work.

Best of all, the dedicated Samsung AI key helps me control Galaxy AI and launch helpful apps more quickly. It’s like an easy button for my phone.

Preorder it: $49 (Ships in June)

12. ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector on a phone

I toss my phone in a bag full of pencils, kids’ hair clips, and water bottles. A smartphone screen doesn’t stand with me. That’s why I always invest in a good screen protector, like the ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

It comes in a pack of 3 for just $13—an unbelievable deal. It’s also super easy to install. Just pull a tab once to put the phone in an applicator tool. The application is perfect, with no air bubbles. Unfortunately, it’s available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra only.

Amazon Price: $12.99

The last line

The right accessories don’t just protect your Galaxy S25—they make it even more powerful, convenient, and fun to use. Whether you’re upgrading for style, function, or both, these picks ensure you get the most out of your new phone.

