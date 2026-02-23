Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
GameSir Pocket Taco preview: A $34.99 retro phone controller worth your time?
Product Reviews

GameSir Pocket Taco preview: A $34.99 retro phone controller worth your time?

Feb 23, 2026, 3:02 pm EST
3 min read
0 comments
GameSir Pocket Taco preview: A $34.99 retro phone controller worth your time?
Image Credit: GameSir

After three fun weeks with the Backbone Pro, I got curious about GameSir’s Pocket Taco. This clamp-on phone controller costs about a fifth of the Backbone Pro. That $34.99 price might sound low, but keep your standards high.

In my GameSir Pocket Taco preview, I break down how this little gadget turns your phone into a vertical retro handheld. If you lean toward old-school games like I do, you may want to keep this one on your shortlist.

GameSir Pocket Taco
Image Credit: GameSir

GameSir Pocket Taco

Bluetooth mobile controller for retro gaming

Preorder it for $34.99

Design

GameSir keeps things small and light here. The Pocket Taco weighs 62.2 g, so you can toss it in a bag and head out. That feels like a win, since the G8 Plus from GameSir can feel heavy in hand. You also get a PP storage box, which makes travel simple and keeps the controller safe.

Unlike the Backbone Pro, which grips both sides of your phone like a split pad, the Pocket Taco uses a hinge that clamps onto the bottom half of your device. I like vertical handhelds because the screen sits closer to eye level. I don’t need to lift my arms high to see the action. When I lie in bed or sink into the couch, that setup saves my arms from strain.

Related: Backbone Pro hands-on review: 3 weeks in—my thoughts on who it’s for

The hinge opens wide enough to fit phones with thick cases. Open sides let it handle devices wider than the controller body, so you don’t need to strip your case off each time.

Up front, the face buttons and D-pad sit on a cushion membrane. Around back, shoulder buttons and bumpers use tactile switches. I like the D-pad a lot. It has a grippy surface, so your thumb stays in place. Users say it tracks inputs with solid accuracy.

GameSir skips thumbsticks here. You won’t find sliding joysticks either. That choice makes sense for 16-bit and older games that skip 3D camera control. Think classic side-scrollers and fighters, not modern open worlds.

Compatibility

The Pocket Taco pairs with iPhone and Android phones. It connects over Bluetooth, so you can link it to a Nintendo Switch or even a PC. That wide support adds value.

I felt hype for a mobile controller from ASUS at one point, but that faded once I saw it works with Android only and leaves out iPhone support, even USB-C models.

Performance

Andrew Liszewski from The Verge and ETA Prime both spent time with the Pocket Taco. Their feedback paints a solid picture.

Liszewski ran Game Boy, Super Nintendo, and GBA titles through Delta and RetroArch on iOS. He reports smooth play across both apps. He also notes that you should pick emulator skins or layouts that push the game screen toward the top of your display to match the vertical grip.

ETA Prime praises the D-pad accuracy. You can press along the edges with no issue. The center takes more effort, but the pad feels tight and solid. That grippy surface keeps your thumb from sliding off. Pulling off special moves in fighting games feels natural, and player control stays sharp.

Before you go

GameSir Pocket Taco
Image Credit: GameSir

GameSir Pocket Taco

Bluetooth mobile controller for retro gaming

Preorder it for $34.99

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking. GameSir took a page from 8BitDo and built a controller that turns your iPhone or Android phone into a Game Boy-style retro handheld. I had the same thought at first.

After digging in, I see the appeal. I like how the Pocket Taco leans into that vertical format and keeps things simple. No sticks, no extra bulk, no sky-high price. It focuses on what matters for classic games: a solid D-pad, clicky buttons, and a form factor that feels natural for 8-bit and 16-bit titles. For me, that focus makes more sense than chasing every modern feature.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

