I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?

I break down the key differences, features, and hidden catches to help you decide between Oura Ring Gen 4 and Gen 3. Make sure to read the full article to learn which one is better.

So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement?

Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the Oura Ring Gen 4 looking all good and tempting to buy, the question on everyone’s lips is: should we get this or stick with Oura Ring Gen 3. Is this a real upgrade—or just another version of “new iPhone.”

Let’s just say… I have thoughts. Many thoughts. And if you’ve ever looked at your finger and thought, “Should this tiny ring really know more about my stress levels than my therapist?”—you’re in the right place.

Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4: The Verdict

Let’s not waste your time—we’re starting with the verdict because that’s what most people scroll for anyway.

Best Overall : Oura Ring Gen 4 , but only if you’re buying one now.



: , but only if you’re buying one now. Best by Price : Gen 3 , especially if you can grab one secondhand or on a discount.



: , especially if you can grab one secondhand or on a discount. Best for Long-Term Use : Gen 4 , assuming Oura actually delivers on all those whispered feature rollouts.



: , assuming Oura actually delivers on all those whispered feature rollouts. Best for Practicality : Gen 3 . No app drama, and you know exactly what you’re getting.



: . No app drama, and you know exactly what you’re getting. Most Likely to Be Future-Proof: Gen 4—because Gen 3’s updates are officially done. R.I.P.



So, yes, Gen 4 technically takes the crown. But the margin? Not as wide as Oura wants you to think. If you’re on Gen 3, you’re not missing out on life-changing breakthroughs yet. That said, Gen 4 is the direction they’re pouring all their love and innovation into, so that’s the one that’ll keep getting smarter, while Gen 3 just… ages gracefully like your old iPhone SE.

Now let’s dissect these two like we’re on a fashion review panel and someone just walked the red carpet in last season’s health tech.

Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4: Detailed Comparison

Oura Ring Gen 3

Design & Comfort

Let’s start with the part that everyone pretends they don’t care about but absolutely do. If it doesn’t look good on your finger, you’re not wearing it. Period.

Gen 3 is already a design icon. Sleek, minimal, and unassuming. You can wear it to a wedding or the gym and no one bats an eye. It comes in a few finishes—silver, black, stealth, and gold—and unless you’re constantly banging your hands on walls like a cartoon character, it holds up well.



is already a design icon. Sleek, minimal, and unassuming. You can wear it to a wedding or the gym and no one bats an eye. It comes in a few finishes—silver, black, stealth, and gold—and unless you’re constantly banging your hands on walls like a cartoon character, it holds up well. Gen 4? The design didn’t do a full makeover, but it’s been refined. You get slightly more contours, more polished finishes, and an elevated “Horizon” model with no visible sensor bumps. It feels more luxurious, more intentional. Like Gen 3 went to therapy and came back emotionally evolved.



Winner: Gen 4, but by a hair. If you’ve got Gen 3, you’re not out here looking like a tech caveman.

Sensors & Tracking Accuracy

Oura Ring Gen 4

Okay, now for the real juice. Is Gen 4 actually smarter, or just shinier?

Gen 3 has always been impressive: 3 temperature sensors, a green/red infrared heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, and an accelerometer. It tracks your heart rate 24/7, gives you solid sleep data, and nails resting heart rate and HRV overnight.



has always been impressive: 3 temperature sensors, a green/red infrared heart rate sensor, an SpO2 sensor, and an accelerometer. It tracks your heart rate 24/7, gives you solid sleep data, and nails resting heart rate and HRV overnight. Gen 4 adds a few things: A new suite of sensors with upgraded photoplethysmography (PPG) for better heart rate monitoring. There’s also an upgraded temperature sensor and more accurate detection for period prediction (if that’s your jam). It’s also prepping for real-time stress detection and better workout heart rate zones.



But here’s the kicker: Some of those upgrades are still “coming soon.” So right now, in April 2025, you’re buying potential. Gen 4 is more of an investment in Oura’s future than a dramatically better experience right now.

Winner: Gen 4, eventually. But if you need all your features working right this second, Gen 3 is more reliable.

Sleep Tracking

This is Oura’s bread and butter. If it couldn’t track sleep well, they’d have to shut the whole operation down.

Gen 3 is already the gold standard. It nails your deep, REM, light sleep, and latency. It factors in your temperature deviations and heart rate to give a readiness score that people genuinely use to guide their workouts and rest days.



is already the gold standard. It nails your deep, REM, light sleep, and latency. It factors in your temperature deviations and heart rate to give a readiness score that people genuinely use to guide their workouts and rest days. Gen 4 takes that same formula and gives it a boost. The temperature readings are more granular, and the heart rate variability during sleep seems more precise (though that could also be placebo—we’ll allow it). It also promises smarter sleep stage tracking using improved machine learning models.



Winner: Gen 4, slightly. But Gen 3 is still a sleep ninja.

Activity & Readiness

Let’s be honest: Oura has always leaned more “recovery coach” than “activity tracker.” You don’t buy this ring to log your deadlifts. But you do buy it to know when your body wants to die after a rough workout.

Gen 3 gives you an activity score and readiness score based on how hard you’ve pushed yourself, how well you slept, and what your resting vitals look like.



gives you an activity score and readiness score based on how hard you’ve pushed yourself, how well you slept, and what your resting vitals look like. Gen 4 sharpens the whole system with better heart rate zone estimation during workouts and a new “Stress Score” that’s rolling out (allegedly). It’s edging closer to full health coach territory.



Winner: Gen 4, if you’re someone who listens to your body before it burns out.

Women’s Health Tracking

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Gen 3 dipped a toe in the pool. Gen 4 is aiming to do a cannonball.

Gen 3 tracks temperature changes and gives you period predictions if you manually enter some data.



tracks temperature changes and gives you period predictions if you manually enter some data. Gen 4 introduces more robust cycle tracking using a new algorithm that’s reportedly been validated against traditional fertility tech. It’s aiming to be predictive rather than reactive. No more guesswork.



Winner: Gen 4, hands down.

Battery Life

This one’s simple.

Gen 3 lasts 5-7 days on a single charge. Still impressive.



lasts 5-7 days on a single charge. Still impressive. Gen 4 promises about the same, but real-world usage shows it’s closer to 4-6 days, especially with all-day heart rate monitoring turned on.



Winner: Gen 3, by a nose. That extra day matters when you’re traveling or just lazy.

App & Features

Now we’re entering drama territory.

Oura introduced a subscription model with Gen 3, and people lost their minds. $5.99/month for health data you’re already generating? Rude. But necessary. Oura clearly made the decision to shift toward recurring revenue, and guess what? That trend is here to stay with Gen 4 too.

Gen 3 : Stable, familiar, and kind of boring—but in a good way. It’s consistent.



: Stable, familiar, and kind of boring—but in a good way. It’s consistent. Gen 4: Flashier app experience, new metrics like stress readiness, enhanced workout tagging, and in-app guided meditations that are… okay?



Winner: Gen 4, if you’re already subscribed. If not, you’re just wearing a really nice ring.

Price

Now we talk money.

Gen 3 was originally around $299–$399 depending on the finish. You can now find it cheaper, especially secondhand.



was originally around $299–$399 depending on the finish. You can now find it cheaper, especially secondhand. Gen 4 starts at $349 and goes up from there. The Horizon version? That’ll cost you $449 if you want that smooth, buttonless style. Add $5.99/month, and you’re easily over $400 in year one.



Winner: Gen 3, if you want function over future fluff.

Oura Ring 4 in action

So Should You Upgrade?

So here’s the real talk: If you already have Gen 3 and it’s working fine, keep it. Wait a little longer. Let Gen 4 grow into itself. Oura’s future is definitely tied to this new ring, but that doesn’t mean you need to throw your perfectly good Gen 3 into the void just yet.

If you’re buying your first Oura Ring today, go Gen 4. It’s prettier, smarter, and future-proof. You’ll thank yourself in six months when new features drop and Gen 3 is stuck in 2022 like that one friends with their iPhone 8.