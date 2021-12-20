Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser

Want your daily shower to be more spa like? This soap infuser lets you add essential oils and more right to your shower water. It's just like having your own steam room.

Enjoy an aromatic, moisturizing shower every morning with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. This in-shower product dispenser adds your favorite body and hair care products right to your shower’s water, allowing them to apply all over your body. It also saves water.

Love those aromatic body washes and scrubs you get at the spa? Well, now you can enjoy them every day, right in your bathroom with the Mistu Shower. Just add this product-dispensing gadget to your shower for water that moisturizes and nourishes.





Go for a shower device that’s easy to use

Although what it does sounds complicated, this in-shower product dispenser is pretty easy to use and install.

To set it up, simply place the wall mounts into the Mistu Shower’s back with the arrow pointing up. Then, stick velcro to the back of the wall mount hooks.

Once you’re done, attach the device to the shower wall and press it in place. You’ll then need to affix the included Hose or Shower Head to your main shower unit.

When you’ve set up the device in your shower, simply turn off the middle valve. Then, turn the top valve to the right to release infused water.

Add your favorite nourishing ingredients

So once you’ve installed this in-shower product dispenser, it’s time to get to the fun part—adding your hair and body care products.

According to the company, nearly any ingredient is fair game. You could add aloe vera if you’ve spent too much time in the sun and want all-over soothing.

You could also use essential oils like lavender for a calming blend before bedtime. Otherwise, go for ingredients like sea salt, green tea, lemon water, and even oatmeal or apple cider vinegar for an energizing experience.

Get full-body coverage of your favorite all-natural shower ingredients

What’s more, when you add the Mistu Shower to your bathing ritual, the company says that you get a steady stream of moisturizing water that coats every strand of hair and your whole body.

It ensures that your shower softens your skin and hair and that each body area is cleansed. So when you compare it to your typical shower, showers with this infuser are quite efficient.

Add your favorite showgel or shampoo to this shower infuser

Moreover, the Mistu Shower doesn’t limit you to all-natural ingredients. You can also add your favorite shower gel or shampoo. That way, diluted soap comes out of the showerhead as you wash.

Reduce your water consumption by up to 35%

Best of all, this bathroom gadget also reduces your water consumption. The company’s Kickstarter page writes that users can expect to consume up to 35% less water while showering with their product.

That’s because you’ll no longer have to waste time lathering soap and shampoo. This in-shower product dispenser does that for you. Once you’ve finished cleansing, simply turn the switch, and the Mistu Shower provides fresh water for rinsing.

Choose a bathroom gadget with no electric parts

The device also doesn’t have any electrical components and needs no power to work. That way, its use stays eco-friendly and simple to use. You won’t have to worry about changing any batteries or damaging parts with water.

Treat yourself to an aromatherapy shower gadget

Most of all, adding this in-shower product dispenser to your self-care routine is a luxurious treat, something you can look forward to at the start or end of every day.

Can you imagine showers scented with lavender or chamomile to help you wind down before bedtime? Yes, you really can pamper your body and mind with a shower that’s so much more than just a shower.

Check out the shower requirements

Before you preorder a Mistu Shower, it’s a good idea to check out the shower requirements. For instance, the gadget needs a minimum pressure of 15 psi (1 bar) to work. The company says that the higher the water pressure, the faster your flow from the device will be

Meanwhile, this in-shower product dispenser works with both hand-held showerheads and wall-mount showerheads. Although, with a wall-mount shower head, you’ll need an additional shower hose.

Pamper yourself every day with the Mistu Shower. It provides a moisturizing washing experience that covers the entire body. Plus, it even saves you water and time in the shower. Add this gadget to your bathroom for a whole new shower experience.

You can preorder the Mistu Shower soap infuser for $188.45 on its Kickstarter campaign. What are your favorite gadgets for a spa-like shower at home? Let us know about them in the comments.