Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 20, 2021, 8:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Want your daily shower to be more spa like? This soap infuser lets you add essential oils and more right to your shower water. It's just like having your own steam room.

Get a spa-like experience at home while using up to 35% less water with this in-shower product dispenser
Mistu Shower on a shower wall

Enjoy an aromatic, moisturizing shower every morning with the Mistu Shower soap infuser. This in-shower product dispenser adds your favorite body and hair care products right to your shower’s water, allowing them to apply all over your body. It also saves water.

Love those aromatic body washes and scrubs you get at the spa? Well, now you can enjoy them every day, right in your bathroom with the Mistu Shower. Just add this product-dispensing gadget to your shower for water that moisturizes and nourishes.

  • Mistu Shower soap Infuser
  • Mistu Shower soap Infuser
  • Mistu Shower soap Infuser
Mistu Shower in a shower

Go for a shower device that’s easy to use

Although what it does sounds complicated, this in-shower product dispenser is pretty easy to use and install.

To set it up, simply place the wall mounts into the Mistu Shower’s back with the arrow pointing up. Then, stick velcro to the back of the wall mount hooks.

Once you’re done, attach the device to the shower wall and press it in place. You’ll then need to affix the included Hose or Shower Head to your main shower unit.

When you’ve set up the device in your shower, simply turn off the middle valve. Then, turn the top valve to the right to release infused water.

Mistu Shower in a video

Add your favorite nourishing ingredients

So once you’ve installed this in-shower product dispenser, it’s time to get to the fun part—adding your hair and body care products.

According to the company, nearly any ingredient is fair game. You could add aloe vera if you’ve spent too much time in the sun and want all-over soothing.

You could also use essential oils like lavender for a calming blend before bedtime. Otherwise, go for ingredients like sea salt, green tea, lemon water, and even oatmeal or apple cider vinegar for an energizing experience.

Get full-body coverage of your favorite all-natural shower ingredients

What’s more, when you add the Mistu Shower to your bathing ritual, the company says that you get a steady stream of moisturizing water that coats every strand of hair and your whole body.

It ensures that your shower softens your skin and hair and that each body area is cleansed. So when you compare it to your typical shower, showers with this infuser are quite efficient.

Add your favorite showgel or shampoo to this shower infuser

Moreover, the Mistu Shower doesn’t limit you to all-natural ingredients. You can also add your favorite shower gel or shampoo. That way, diluted soap comes out of the showerhead as you wash.

Reduce your water consumption by up to 35%

Best of all, this bathroom gadget also reduces your water consumption. The company’s Kickstarter page writes that users can expect to consume up to 35% less water while showering with their product.

That’s because you’ll no longer have to waste time lathering soap and shampoo. This in-shower product dispenser does that for you. Once you’ve finished cleansing, simply turn the switch, and the Mistu Shower provides fresh water for rinsing.

Choose a bathroom gadget with no electric parts

The device also doesn’t have any electrical components and needs no power to work. That way, its use stays eco-friendly and simple to use. You won’t have to worry about changing any batteries or damaging parts with water.

Treat yourself to an aromatherapy shower gadget

Most of all, adding this in-shower product dispenser to your self-care routine is a luxurious treat, something you can look forward to at the start or end of every day.

Can you imagine showers scented with lavender or chamomile to help you wind down before bedtime? Yes, you really can pamper your body and mind with a shower that’s so much more than just a shower.

Check out the shower requirements

Before you preorder a Mistu Shower, it’s a good idea to check out the shower requirements. For instance, the gadget needs a minimum pressure of 15 psi (1 bar) to work. The company says that the higher the water pressure, the faster your flow from the device will be

Meanwhile, this in-shower product dispenser works with both hand-held showerheads and wall-mount showerheads. Although, with a wall-mount shower head, you’ll need an additional shower hose.

Pamper yourself every day with the Mistu Shower. It provides a moisturizing washing experience that covers the entire body. Plus, it even saves you water and time in the shower. Add this gadget to your bathroom for a whole new shower experience.

You can preorder the Mistu Shower soap infuser for $188.45 on its Kickstarter campaign. What are your favorite gadgets for a spa-like shower at home? Let us know about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best health and fitness gadgets of 2021

The year’s end is always a great time to reevaluate your health and set new goals. So today we present you with our list of the best health and fitness gadgets of 2021. Related: Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of..
A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

A step toward sustainability—which gadgets to start with and how

Over the last few years, sustainable products have shifted from trendy, yet impractical, fads to practical purchases. This is because more companies are making this shift together. With greater unification and effort, better materials are being introduced for sustainability, including..
Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Vaonis Hyperia motorized telescope has an incredible 61-million-pixel resolution

Stargazers can rejoice because there’s a new gadget in town that’s ready to take them out of this world. Meet the Vaonis Hyperia. It’s a motorized telescope that can display a wildly impressive resolution that’s sure to capture the vastness..
The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

The FeelZing Energy Patch boosts productivity and energy and improves your sleep

Do you find that your energy levels slump during the day? Or maybe you find it challenging to focus on a project at work, despite having had a good night’s sleep. There are lots of products on the market claiming..
Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind
Smart Living
By Amy Poole

Ditch handheld controllers: neural gaming with your mind

Since the early days of home consoles, gaming controllers have taken a familiar form. Of course, there have been occasional oddballs—who could forget the Samba De Amigo Maracas, the ASCII GameCube controller, or the Nintendo 64’s third arm? For the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best tech gadgets of 2021

It’s been quite a year, especially in the wide world of technology. We’ve seen a myriad of different devices, a ton of nifty gadgets, and a lot of cool products hit the scene. Related: Best smart home gadgets of 2021..
Best smart home gadgets of 2021
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets of 2021

Smart home gadgets just keep getting more innovative, and those that came out in 2021 were no exception. The best smart home gadgets of 2021 had the tech that kept our homes safer, easier to care for, and more comfortable..
Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

With the year coming to an end, it’s a great time to look back at some of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021. From AI wonders to VR curiosities, these impressive gadgets hint at tech we’ll see in the New..
The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most outstanding curved monitors you can buy for your home office

You love the futuristic design of curved monitors, but these displays aren’t just eye candy. The most outstanding curved monitors for home offices display your work at a more natural viewing angle, which is great for anyone who simultaneously works..
Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart health gadgets that look fashionable and are useful

You want to keep a closer eye on your health but aren’t crazy about wearing a bulky fitness tracker. We get it and offer help with a comprehensive list of fashionable smart health gadgets. These days, health gadgets don’t have..
Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage...