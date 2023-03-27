Get workspace products tailored to your needs with Oakywood’s 3D customizer

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 27, 2023, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Create office furniture and accessories that fit your space, needs, and aesthetics with the Oakywood 3D customizer. It makes ordering custom gear quick & easy.

Get workspace products tailored to your needs with Oakywood’s 3D customizer
Oakywood 3D customizer adjusts office furniture to your preferences

Design the office of your dreams with the Oakywood 3D product customizer. This innovative tool takes online shopping to a new era, creating a workspace that fits you, your goals, and your work environment.

Want to design the perfect home office? It might be as easy as buying properly sized and designed office furniture. And doing that is about to become much easier thanks to Oakywood’s 3D product customizer.

This cool feature is available on the Oakywood website, and it lets you adjust product colors, dimensions, shapes, materials, and more to match your personal needs and tastes. It takes online shopping to a new level. Let’s check it out!

Oakywood 3D Configurator in a video

Customize your office furniture’s size and shape

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to office furniture. A person working in a studio apartment likely needs a different desk from someone working in a more spacious environment. Oakywood understands and offers its Standing Desk and Classic Desk in a range of dimensions and shapes.

And they’re all easily viewable on Oakywood’s 3D product customizer. For instance, you can customize the Standing Desk to be anywhere between 120cm and 200cm in length and from 60cm to 100cm in width. Also, you can choose from worktop shapes like Round Steep, Round Straight, Sharp Steep, and others.

So the 3D customizer helps you design office furniture and accessories that fit your space and needs. And you can see what your customized product looks like from multiple sides, helping you envision it in your office.

Oakywood Personalized Handmade Wood Standing Desk
Oakywood Personalized Handmade Wood Standing Desk
Oakywood Personalized Handmade Wood Standing Desk
Oakywood desks in different styles and colors

Select colors that complement your workspace

There’s no doubt about it, color is important. Say you finally located the perfect desk shelf for your standing desk. But it only comes in walnut, which would clash with your current design.

With Oakywood products, particularly the Oakywood Desk Shelf, that’s not an issue. Each product that works with the customizer has multiple color options, ensuring you aren’t limited to just 1 color.

The Desk Shelf, for one, comes in 5 color options: Black, Oak, Oak Veneer, Walnut, and Walnut Veneer. It’s quite a palette of colors, ensuring you get the right hue for your workspace and style, whether that’s modern minimalism or a cozy eco-friendly vibe.

The other products that work with the Oakywood 3D product customizer—the Standing Desk, Classic Desk, and Felt&Cork Desk Mat—all come in a range of color options. And you can see each on the product you’ve customized.

Oakywood Personalized Handmade Wood Standing Desk
Oakywood Standing Desk in black

Create custom office products quickly and easily

When you think of ordering customized furniture, you may have visions of working with a furniture design team with lots of back and forth about sketches, dimensions, and colors. And a pretty hefty price tag.

Thankfully, Oakywood’s 3D product customizer makes ordering custom office furniture and accessories quick and easy. You choose your dimensions, shape, colors, etc., right on the customizer and view the results (from multiple angles) right on your computer or device.

The only back-and-forth happens between you and the program, which lets you see your imagined office furniture instantly. Ordering custom furniture has never been so quick and easy! What’s more, the price is in line with current Oakywood products.

Oakywood Personalized Handmade Wood Standing Desk
Oakywood Standing Desk side view

See your piece from multiple angles and realistic images

Ordering furniture online can be risky. The static photos on online shops aren’t always good representations of what your purchased product will look like. The Oakywood 3D product customizer takes the guesswork out of online furniture shopping since it shows you multiple views of your tailored product.

So say you’ve customized the Classic Desk in Black with a Round Steep shape, black legs, and dimensions of 100cm L x 50cm W. The customizer will show you views of the Classic Desk you’ve specified from all sides.

Then, the configurator doesn’t display your typical photos. It uses texture transfer technology and photorealistic 3D models. This means the materials will look and act as they would in the real world. So it’s much more than a run-of-the-mill photo.

Overall, this ensures that no part of the product can be overlooked and that you’re 100% sure of what product will arrive at your doorstep. It’s a huge leap ahead for online furniture shopping.

Design an eco-friendly workspace

And it you’re looking to make your office eco-friendly, there’s no better desk choice than the Oakywood products. The brand’s office desks and shelves feature solid wood, a natural material that doesn’t add additional plastics to the environment.

Additionally, the wood has a natural oil wax finish, making the furniture a good choice for you, the planet, and others in your office. Locating eco-friendly office furniture can be a challenge, and this line has the features and thoughtful materials you’re after.

Customizable office furniture that’s also eco-friendly? Sign us up!

Bring your dreams to life with this 3D configurator

You do important work in your office, so investing in furniture and accessories that fit your needs is essential. With the Oakywood 3D configurator, you can design your desk, desk shelf, or desk mat.

The Oakywood 3D product customizer also shows you what they look like before you buy them, ensuring you get a product you love and that fits seamlessly into your workflow. What’s more, you get plenty of color options and materials to mix and match to your tastes.

Overall, with the Oakywood customizer, you get complete control over the design of your product. Whether you need a custom desk mat or a standing desk with specific dimensions, this feature helps you get exactly what you want.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best VR gadgets to change the way you game and watch movies
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best VR gadgets to change the way you game and watch movies

Virtual reality technology has come a long way in recent years, making it easier and more accessible than ever before to experience immersive gaming and movies. With so many VR gadgets available on the market, it can be difficult to..
The EazyMaker lifts your mattress, making it easier to change the bedsheets
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The EazyMaker lifts your mattress, making it easier to change the bedsheets

Changing your bedsheets is a breeze with the EazyMaker Mattress Raising System. This mattress-lifting gadget raises your mattress, making it easier to remove the sheets and put on new ones. Does your mattress sit in a tight frame that hurts..
10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the kitchen to the bathroom

The rise of smart home technology has revolutionized the way we interact with our homes. From energy-efficient lighting to voice-controlled assistants, smart gadgets have made our lives easier and more convenient. If you want to upgrade your home with the..
The future of fitness: 10 high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The future of fitness: 10 high-tech gadgets to take your workouts to the next level

Are you tired of the same old workout routine? Maybe you’re looking for a way to take your fitness to the next level. Well, look no further than the world of high-tech fitness gadgets. As technology continues to evolve, so..
10 Everyday carry gadgets that could save your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Everyday carry gadgets that could save your life

Are you always on the lookout for the latest and greatest gadgets to add to your EDC? Well, this blog post is for you! We compiled a list of 10 must-have EDC gadgets that could potentially save your life in..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Affordable gadgets that are surprisingly powerful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Affordable gadgets that are surprisingly powerful

In today’s technology-driven world, gadgets have become an integral part of our daily lives. From smartphones to smart home devices, we rely on these gadgets for a lot. However, the price of technology can often be a barrier for many..
Top 10 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 10 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace

In the past 3 years, remote work has become a new norm for millions of people worldwide. As people continue to work from home offices, creating a workspace that’s comfortable, functional, and conducive to productivity is essential. And, luckily, there..
Experience optimal health with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Experience optimal health with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser

Protect yourself from harmful microbes with the Energetic Dynamic Solutions Microbe Pulser device (MP). This handy little gadget is science-based and could neutralize microbes from airborne viruses, germs that cause infections after a cut, and more. If you keep up..
10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Useful content creator gadgets for podcasters and audio creators

Of all the types of content creators, podcasters and audio creators have some of the most unique gadget needs. The world of audio is vast, and there are countless tools available to help you create and edit your content. And,..
Experience the ultimate Tesla camping adventure with the Tentsla X1
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Experience the ultimate Tesla camping adventure with the Tentsla X1

Go glamping with your Tesla when you have the Tentsla X1 Tesla camping solution. This Tesla camping tent creates a cozy outdoor spot for you and your Tesla. It’s weather-resistant, portable, quick to set up, and more. Want a camping..
Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart notebooks, tablets & smart pens to bring your handwritten notes into the digital era

There’s something about the physical aspect of handwriting your notes. Many swear it helps them remember information better and come up with new, creative ideas. So, if you feel limited by laptop or smartphone notetaking, check out these smart notebooks,..