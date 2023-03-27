Get workspace products tailored to your needs with Oakywood’s 3D customizer

Create office furniture and accessories that fit your space, needs, and aesthetics with the Oakywood 3D customizer. It makes ordering custom gear quick & easy.

Oakywood 3D customizer adjusts office furniture to your preferences

Design the office of your dreams with the Oakywood 3D product customizer. This innovative tool takes online shopping to a new era, creating a workspace that fits you, your goals, and your work environment.

Want to design the perfect home office? It might be as easy as buying properly sized and designed office furniture. And doing that is about to become much easier thanks to Oakywood’s 3D product customizer.

This cool feature is available on the Oakywood website, and it lets you adjust product colors, dimensions, shapes, materials, and more to match your personal needs and tastes. It takes online shopping to a new level. Let’s check it out!

Customize your office furniture’s size and shape

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to office furniture. A person working in a studio apartment likely needs a different desk from someone working in a more spacious environment. Oakywood understands and offers its Standing Desk and Classic Desk in a range of dimensions and shapes.

And they’re all easily viewable on Oakywood’s 3D product customizer. For instance, you can customize the Standing Desk to be anywhere between 120cm and 200cm in length and from 60cm to 100cm in width. Also, you can choose from worktop shapes like Round Steep, Round Straight, Sharp Steep, and others.

So the 3D customizer helps you design office furniture and accessories that fit your space and needs. And you can see what your customized product looks like from multiple sides, helping you envision it in your office.

Select colors that complement your workspace

There’s no doubt about it, color is important. Say you finally located the perfect desk shelf for your standing desk. But it only comes in walnut, which would clash with your current design.

With Oakywood products, particularly the Oakywood Desk Shelf, that’s not an issue. Each product that works with the customizer has multiple color options, ensuring you aren’t limited to just 1 color.

The Desk Shelf, for one, comes in 5 color options: Black, Oak, Oak Veneer, Walnut, and Walnut Veneer. It’s quite a palette of colors, ensuring you get the right hue for your workspace and style, whether that’s modern minimalism or a cozy eco-friendly vibe.

The other products that work with the Oakywood 3D product customizer—the Standing Desk, Classic Desk, and Felt&Cork Desk Mat—all come in a range of color options. And you can see each on the product you’ve customized.

Create custom office products quickly and easily

When you think of ordering customized furniture, you may have visions of working with a furniture design team with lots of back and forth about sketches, dimensions, and colors. And a pretty hefty price tag.

Thankfully, Oakywood’s 3D product customizer makes ordering custom office furniture and accessories quick and easy. You choose your dimensions, shape, colors, etc., right on the customizer and view the results (from multiple angles) right on your computer or device.

The only back-and-forth happens between you and the program, which lets you see your imagined office furniture instantly. Ordering custom furniture has never been so quick and easy! What’s more, the price is in line with current Oakywood products.

See your piece from multiple angles and realistic images

Ordering furniture online can be risky. The static photos on online shops aren’t always good representations of what your purchased product will look like. The Oakywood 3D product customizer takes the guesswork out of online furniture shopping since it shows you multiple views of your tailored product.

So say you’ve customized the Classic Desk in Black with a Round Steep shape, black legs, and dimensions of 100cm L x 50cm W. The customizer will show you views of the Classic Desk you’ve specified from all sides.

Then, the configurator doesn’t display your typical photos. It uses texture transfer technology and photorealistic 3D models. This means the materials will look and act as they would in the real world. So it’s much more than a run-of-the-mill photo.

Overall, this ensures that no part of the product can be overlooked and that you’re 100% sure of what product will arrive at your doorstep. It’s a huge leap ahead for online furniture shopping.

Design an eco-friendly workspace

And it you’re looking to make your office eco-friendly, there’s no better desk choice than the Oakywood products. The brand’s office desks and shelves feature solid wood, a natural material that doesn’t add additional plastics to the environment.

Additionally, the wood has a natural oil wax finish, making the furniture a good choice for you, the planet, and others in your office. Locating eco-friendly office furniture can be a challenge, and this line has the features and thoughtful materials you’re after.

Customizable office furniture that’s also eco-friendly? Sign us up!

Bring your dreams to life with this 3D configurator

You do important work in your office, so investing in furniture and accessories that fit your needs is essential. With the Oakywood 3D configurator, you can design your desk, desk shelf, or desk mat.

The Oakywood 3D product customizer also shows you what they look like before you buy them, ensuring you get a product you love and that fits seamlessly into your workflow. What’s more, you get plenty of color options and materials to mix and match to your tastes.

Overall, with the Oakywood customizer, you get complete control over the design of your product. Whether you need a custom desk mat or a standing desk with specific dimensions, this feature helps you get exactly what you want.

