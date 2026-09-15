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Motorola’s razr teaser throws an elbow at Apple, then shows a foldable it hasn’t announced
Tech News

Motorola’s razr teaser throws an elbow at Apple, then shows a foldable it hasn’t announc...

Sep 15, 2026, 2:48 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Motorola’s razr teaser throws an elbow at Apple, then shows a foldable it hasn’t announced
AI Scene

Motorola didn’t want to miss out on the foldable buzz that Apple’s iPhone Duo generated (I can’t get enough of Duolingo’s X posts). So here we are, with Paris Hilton’s favorite smartphone brand posting a short reel to Instagram that plays like a family album and ends like a warning shot. A hand flips open every razr the company has ever sold, one after another, under a single line of type. Then comes a device nobody outside Motorola has held.

The blacked-out slab at the end

Video Credit: Motorola

Watch the final seconds as the shape morphs. The handset opens along a vertical crease into a passport-squat panel, blacked out with dark screens and zero logos—a classic teaser silhouette—before snapping into a thin bar and cutting to the razr logo.

Before that, the montage takes a nostalgia lap. You have the original metal V3—the phone that made the name—followed by the hot-pink version your mom had in 2005, a quick flash of the 2019 reboot, and a spread of orange and purple clamshells. The last device to hit the screen is the silver razr Fold, opening up like a hardcover.

Reading the shade

Motorola didn’t put that dark silhouette at the end by mistake. Tacking a secret device onto a reel of old flip phones is their way of throwing shade—a subtle reminder that while Apple is just getting started, Motorola’s been building hinges for seven years.

Related: iPhone Duo vs. Galaxy Z Fold8 vs. Xiaomi 18 Fold: Which folding phone earns your next three years

There’s a second layer I enjoyed even more. Apple’s foldable opens like a book, so you can’t snap it shut on a caller. Motorola built its whole caption around the one gesture its rival can’t sell.

Razr fold barely had its moment

The razr Fold only went on sale in May. Its cover display measures 6.6 inches, the interior panel 8.1 inches, and Motorola gave it stylus support through the Moto Pen Ultra plus a battery bigger than anything Samsung or Google fits into comparable hardware. Adding a wide sibling barely four months later would be aggressive even by Motorola’s standards.

It’d also be the right call. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 went wide, and Apple’s iPhone Duo followed. A 4:3 inner screen makes far more sense for video and reading than the tall, narrow panels that defined the first generation of book-style foldables. Skipping that shift would be a mistake.

Android Headlines published design sketches of a wide Motorola foldable about a week before the teaser went up, showing rounded corners. I’d take the sketches over my own reading of a blacked-out prop, though the two line up on proportions.

What the reel keeps to itself

The video doesn’t give up much. You don’t see the camera bump, the screen sizes are anyone’s guess, and there’s no word on whether the Moto Pen Ultra makes the cut. 

Software support is where I start second-guessing things. Motorola gives seven years of updates to the flagship razr Fold, but only three OS upgrades to its clamshell line—all while still trailing Samsung on security patch rollout speeds. A brand-new wide foldable would lead the whole lineup, so Moto needs to spell out a long-term update promise before getting anyone excited.

Motorola launched the 2026 razr line in May. A fifth model so soon is an odd mid-cycle addition unless the company wants to be in market before Apple’s foldable finds its footing. Judging by the teaser, that’s the plan. 

Motorola has some momentum to protect, too. Its global foldable market share doubled from 14% in Q2 2024 to 28% in Q2 2025. But Counterpoint Research expects Apple to take 25% of the foldable market in 2026, leaving Motorola with just 6%.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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