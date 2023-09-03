HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 3, 2023, 1:57 am EDT under Tech News,

Get ready to step into the future. HONOR unveiled the HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR V Purse, redefining how we think about smartphones.

HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage
HONOR Magic V2 product review

HONOR seized the spotlight yesterday at IFA 2023 in Berlin with 2 remarkable products that are poised to shape the smartphone and fashion industries. They’re the HONOR V Purse and HONOR Magic V2 and we’re taking an in-depth look at both of these HONOR IFA 2023 announcements today.

Yes, these phones prove that technology can take any shape and form that engineers and designers dream up. The HONOR V Purse is a smartphone/purse with an external display that shows the purse wallpaper of your choice.

Then, the HONOR Magic V2 offers industry-changing improvements to the foldable design. Yep, it has a more durable hinge, an amazing battery, and a thin, lightweight form factor.

Ready to learn more? Let’s dive in!

Honor V Purse
HONOR V PURSE in gold

The HONOR V Purse fuses fashion and technology

Imagine a foldable smartphone that effortlessly transforms into a chic fashion accessory, and you have the HONOR V Purse. This visionary concept takes foldable technology to a whole new level, making it part of your daily style.

Always-on Displays show purse designs

When folded, the HONOR V Purse is surprisingly thin—it measures less than 9 mm when folded, which is slimmer than many traditional bar phones. What sets it apart is the customizable always-on displays (ADOs). They mimic a handbag design with elements like chains, tassels, and feathers. They even sway as you move.

Honor V Purse
HONOR V Purse in with a model

Interchangeable straps give you versatility

But that’s not all: the HONOR V Purse offers versatility with its interchangeable straps and chains. They clip onto the hinge, letting you wear it over your shoulder or carry it as a handbag. HONOR envisions it not simply as a tech gadget, but as the “it” bag of the future.

The HONOR V Purse is a cool, fashion-forward concept

I find the HONOR V Purse to be a very cool concept, and it’s one of my favorite HONOR IFA 2023 announcements. These days, I often find myself reaching for my smartphone, and nothing else, when I leave the house. So something like the V Purse would suit me just fine.

However, the exterior displays are a rather bold choice that might not adapt to daily life. Are they scratch-resistant and have a waterproof rating? These are user issues HONOR would have to consider before moving forward with the HONOR V Purse.

HONOR Magic V2: redefining foldable smartphones

HONOR’s commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream is epitomized by the HONOR Magic V2, a flagship foldable smartphone that sets new industry standards in form factor, battery life, display, and user experience.

HONOR Magic V2
HONOR Magic V2 in purple

A thin and lightweight foldable smartphone

Weighing just 231g and measuring 9.9mm when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 is the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone in the HONOR lineup. It boasts a Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery that’s only 2.72mm thick, delivering an impressive 5,000mAh capacity within its slim frame.

The durable hinge lasts over 400,000 folds

Durability is also a key focus, with a Super-light Titanium Hinge and proprietary steel earning the HONOR Magic V2 a SGS certification. The phone withstands over 400,000 folds—a testament to its longevity.

HONOR Magic V2 in black

Foldables have a secure place in the future if they follow the Honor Magic V2’s lead. At just 9.9 mm thick, it’s not cumbersome to carry. And at just 231g, it’s lighter than an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The hinge feels smoother than that of its predecessor and I love that it can withstand over 400,000 folds. With features like these, even I might switch to a foldable.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR V Purse is just a concept gadget for now, so HONOR hasn’t disclosed a price or release date. The HONOR Magic V2 is expected to arrive in Europe and the UK in Q1 2024, for an undisclosed price.

Tech News

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 2: Withings, Urbanista, LG & more

Welcome to day 2 of IFA 2023! The schedule is packed with product launches, innovations, and concepts. Members of our editorial team are on the floor as we speak, providing us with the latest info. And we’re here to give..
The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets of IFA 2023 day 1: XGIMI, Honor, Lenovo & more

Techtember is here, and with it comes the start of the IFA consumer trade show in Berlin. While CES might be the major show in the States, in Europe, it’s all about IFA. And, as luck would have it, members..
AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AROEVE MK08W Review: This large room air purifier cleans in 360°

Tackle your home’s air quality in all 360 degrees with the AROEVE MK08W. This air purifier for large rooms cleans the air in every corner. In fact, this is the only air quality improvement expert on the market that combines..
Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Labor Day kitchen gadgets to make your feast effortless

Hosting people at your place for Labor Day? Whether you’re hosting friends, family, or a mix, you’ll want to cook them a delicious last barbecue of the season. And, to help you with the prep work, we’re highlighting the best..
Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unreal Card Magic review: This card trick set will blow away your audience

Hey there, magic enthusiasts and curious minds! If you’re ready to unleash card tricks that will leave your audience speechless, then I’ve got a game-changing recommendation for you: the Unreal Card Magic card trick set. As someone who’s always been..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Glory of Metacognition review: This mental-health game encourages personal growth
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Glory of Metacognition review: This mental-health game encourages personal growth

Improve your mental health with Glory of Metacognition–Twist the Dark World. This mental health board game is a fun way to learn about psychological well-being and improve your thought processes. I love a good board game. And, when I find..
Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag

Best dash cams for drivers on a tight budget

If you’re ever in a vehicle accident and want to prove that the other party was at fault, one of the best dash cams can save your bacon. One of the primary benefits of a dash cam is the accident..
StayrAI review: this smart aquarium uses AI to create optimal conditions
Product Reviews
By Genevieve Healey

StayrAI review: this smart aquarium uses AI to create optimal conditions

I have a friend with a guppy business, and I’m pretty sure I’ll blow his mind when I tell him about the StayrAI smart aquarium. Designed in Munich, Germany, it delivers automated cleanliness so you can enjoy your finned friends..
settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

settle review: this 9-in-1 car organizer simplifies your life on the move

Want to make your on-the-move life easier? The settle 9-in-1 car organizer has you covered. Made from 100% sustainable fabrics, this stylish car organizer tidies your essentials and makes travel comfortable. As a mother of 2, I’ve learned that staying..
Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner

Clear the gunk out of your ears with the EarBuddy reusable ear cleaner. It offers patented cleaning technology that removes water, wax, dirt, and grime in a gentle way. Ear cleaning can be tricky. You don’t want to use cotton..
ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls

Take your games on the go when you have the ELO Vagabond mobile game controller. It turns your iOS or Android phone into a mini console. Love playing games on a long flight or car ride? Maybe you reach for..