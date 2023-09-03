HONOR IFA 2023 announcements: Magic V2 and V Purse foldable smartphones take center stage

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

Get ready to step into the future. HONOR unveiled the HONOR Magic V2 and HONOR V Purse, redefining how we think about smartphones.

HONOR Magic V2 product review

HONOR seized the spotlight yesterday at IFA 2023 in Berlin with 2 remarkable products that are poised to shape the smartphone and fashion industries. They’re the HONOR V Purse and HONOR Magic V2 and we’re taking an in-depth look at both of these HONOR IFA 2023 announcements today.

Yes, these phones prove that technology can take any shape and form that engineers and designers dream up. The HONOR V Purse is a smartphone/purse with an external display that shows the purse wallpaper of your choice.

Then, the HONOR Magic V2 offers industry-changing improvements to the foldable design. Yep, it has a more durable hinge, an amazing battery, and a thin, lightweight form factor.

Ready to learn more? Let’s dive in!

HONOR V PURSE in gold

The HONOR V Purse fuses fashion and technology

Imagine a foldable smartphone that effortlessly transforms into a chic fashion accessory, and you have the HONOR V Purse. This visionary concept takes foldable technology to a whole new level, making it part of your daily style.

Always-on Displays show purse designs

When folded, the HONOR V Purse is surprisingly thin—it measures less than 9 mm when folded, which is slimmer than many traditional bar phones. What sets it apart is the customizable always-on displays (ADOs). They mimic a handbag design with elements like chains, tassels, and feathers. They even sway as you move.

HONOR V Purse in with a model

Interchangeable straps give you versatility

But that’s not all: the HONOR V Purse offers versatility with its interchangeable straps and chains. They clip onto the hinge, letting you wear it over your shoulder or carry it as a handbag. HONOR envisions it not simply as a tech gadget, but as the “it” bag of the future.

The HONOR V Purse is a cool, fashion-forward concept

I find the HONOR V Purse to be a very cool concept, and it’s one of my favorite HONOR IFA 2023 announcements. These days, I often find myself reaching for my smartphone, and nothing else, when I leave the house. So something like the V Purse would suit me just fine.

However, the exterior displays are a rather bold choice that might not adapt to daily life. Are they scratch-resistant and have a waterproof rating? These are user issues HONOR would have to consider before moving forward with the HONOR V Purse.

HONOR Magic V2: redefining foldable smartphones

HONOR’s commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream is epitomized by the HONOR Magic V2, a flagship foldable smartphone that sets new industry standards in form factor, battery life, display, and user experience.

HONOR Magic V2 in purple

A thin and lightweight foldable smartphone

Weighing just 231g and measuring 9.9mm when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 is the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone in the HONOR lineup. It boasts a Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery that’s only 2.72mm thick, delivering an impressive 5,000mAh capacity within its slim frame.

The durable hinge lasts over 400,000 folds

Durability is also a key focus, with a Super-light Titanium Hinge and proprietary steel earning the HONOR Magic V2 a SGS certification. The phone withstands over 400,000 folds—a testament to its longevity.

HONOR Magic V2 in black

Foldables have a secure place in the future if they follow the Honor Magic V2’s lead. At just 9.9 mm thick, it’s not cumbersome to carry. And at just 231g, it’s lighter than an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The hinge feels smoother than that of its predecessor and I love that it can withstand over 400,000 folds. With features like these, even I might switch to a foldable.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR V Purse is just a concept gadget for now, so HONOR hasn’t disclosed a price or release date. The HONOR Magic V2 is expected to arrive in Europe and the UK in Q1 2024, for an undisclosed price.