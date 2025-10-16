Honor wants its Robot Phone to talk to you. Welcome to the future, I guess.

Lauren Wadowsky on under Tech News , Byunder

Because, apparently, phones that listen aren't enough—now, they want to be companions.

Credit: Honor

Maybe I’m tired of seeing AI slapped onto every new product this year…or I’m just getting cranky in my old age. But “eh” was my reaction when I saw the teaser video for the Honor Robot Phone, a concept that will go on display at MWC in March. Our phones already listen in. Do they really need to watch and talk to us, as well? This Wall-E-like phone seems to think so.

Despite my inner curmudgeon, I couldn’t help but rewatch the video. Because a phone with a camera that serves as a robotic head is either genius or completely unhinged…and I wanted to know which.

Credit: Honor

What the Honor Robot Phone actually is

So, what exactly is the Honor Robot Phone? For now, we only have the teaser video to go on. But here’s what we know: it’s got a built-in gimbal-style camera that rotates and tilts like a mini robot head. It follows whatever or whoever it’s pointed at. Think of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, but built into a smartphone.

Honor calls it a concept device, which means they’re testing it out, seeing if people like me will be intrigued. There’s a ton of AI functionality rumored, too. So the camera isn’t just moving for show…it’s supposed to interact with humans; talk and respond to them.

Part of me is impressed. As a working mom, I’d love a phone that’s a little smarter, one that helps out more. If it could look at my open fridge and design a meal plan for the entire week using only what I have on hand, I’d be thrilled. Especially if I got a little robot nod of approval for cooking the recipes right. Since I don’t have specifics about that, I can only dream.

Credit: Honor

Cool…but also a little creepy

I understand why Honor is calling this the future. Phones that move and track like this could actually change how we interact with tech. Video calls might finally feel less awkward, selfies would always turn out great, and creators might find the built-in gimbal indispensable. On paper, it’s quite clever.

But on the other hand…an AI phone that literally locks its eyes on me feels…uneasy. I love my gadgets, but I’m not sure I’m ready to have my phone watch me. I’d half-expect it to start giving me advice: “Lauren, maybe skip the third cookie.” And while the AI features are probably just trying to make life easier, I have to wonder: do we really want our phones to behave like companions, instead of devices?

It’s a delicate balance. With chatbots, we’ve seen that technology that interacts in human-like ways can be both fun and helpful. But once it’s in your phone and can influence hardware, it becomes a presence.

Credit: Honor

Why we’re so obsessed with humaniod tech

Maybe this is where we’ve been heading all along. Our phones already finish our sentences, predict what we’ll type, and talk back when we ask them for the weather. The next logical step was giving them a face—or at least something that mimics one.

There’s something comforting about tech that behaves like us. It feels familiar and personal, rather than cold and expressionless. That’s why we name our robot vacuums, talk to Alexa like a roommate, and rely on voice assistants to keep our lives organized. The Honor Robot Phone takes that familiarity a step further—giving physical form to the AI in our phones.

Credit: Honor

Welcome to the future, I guess

At the end of the day, the Honor Robot Phone is a concept, a glimpse into what phones might look like someday. I can see it changing the way we film, communicate, and interact with our devices. How much it interacts with humans as a companion remains to be seen. And to the extent that it does, I’d expect the devices to have equally comprehensive privacy controls.

So yes—Honor wants its robotic phone to talk to you, follow you, maybe even understand you. Welcome to the future, I guess. And if nothing else, it’s a reminder that smartphones aren’t just getting smarter—they’re starting to interact. We’ll have to wait until the MWC event next year to learn more.

The Robot Phone served as Honor’s “One more thing…” announcement following a launch event for its two Magic 8 flagship phones. They’ll go on sale in China later this month and will launch globally before 2026.