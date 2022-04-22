How social media marketing has changed in 2022

By Amy Poole on Apr 22, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Take a look at our guide to understand how social media has changed this year.

How social media marketing has changed in 2022
Social media apps on a phone (Image Credit: Unsplash/dole777)

If you want to crowdfund your latest project or get your e-commerce business off the ground, you need some marketing skills. And no doubt you have them. However, they may require some adjustment as social media has gone through a big upheaval.

What users go to social media for, what they engage with, and how you get it to them are all changing. If you have a business you want to market, read this guide on how social media has changed this year.

How social media marketing has changed this year
Get likes on social media (Image Credit: Unsplash/Prateek Katyal)

Users buy more online from like-minded companies

Lockdown did a lot of things to society and made for some interesting habitual changes. For one thing, people started buying more online.

We organically found many items we wanted simply by scrolling through social media feeds. We also learned more about what we bought and who we bought from through thorough research.

More than ever, people look up brands on social media to make sure the company’s policies align with their personal values. As a brand, it’s in your best interest to declare loud and proud what your brand stands for.

This doesn’t have to be controversial. For example, pretty much everyone can get on the same page about supporting small businesses, cruelty-free products, and sustainable items.

Additionally, more communities exist now—across all platforms. Algorithms introduce people to other like-minded users who have similar interests or identities. Leaders of these communities rise to the top due to high engagement and large followings, resulting in micro-influencers.

Working with these micro-influencers is a great alternative to connecting with the major influencers. Users no longer trust big influencers because they come off as greedy, disingenuous, and willing to shill anything regardless of merit.

What users want from marketing has changed

What is considered quality content nowadays has changed. You don’t have to have the best camera with the highest resolution. But you need to offer content that your users can engage with.

Users know if they are watching an advertisement. This is in part because you have to make it obvious. But users won’t watch ads unless they’re worth their time, and ads often aren’t worth watching.

No longer is your goal to showcase your business in 30 seconds. Instead, you need to keep your customers’ attention. Simply outlining why your product is the best isn’t enough. You need to provide followers with information, a laugh, or a narrative.

For example, you can create a 30-second video about learning how to trade crypto. If you can make it funny, you’ve created engaging content. You can demonstrate your products or service—tapping into the oddly satisfying hashtag with before and after reveals—or give users a behind-the-scenes peek at either your office or team.

Believe it or not, a joke is a narrative. A conversation of only 3 lines is a narrative, which means you won’t be too limited when you’re making content.

The point is, giving your audience a narrative doesn’t require being Dickens for a day. Write an anecdote, make a joke, or have fun with trends, and you’ll probably make someone laugh.

How social media marketing has changed this year
Someone using Facebook on a laptop (Image credit: Unsplash/Austin Distel)

Social media offers new opportunities

There are a lot of new features coming to social media platforms—and a few that are already here. For example, Instagram’s push into retail is obvious with the launch of Shops, which allow users to view a brand’s shop directly from their profile page. There are also price tags in posts, allowing users to quickly find items and go directly to the purchase point.

Furthermore, there is an affiliate marketing feature that connects influencers with marketers like a commission forum. Influencers can put themselves forward for affiliate marketing opportunities, and marketers can search for the ones that best fit their needs.

Meanwhile, Twitter and LinkedIn have both made moves into podcasting. Podcasting is a useful marketing opportunity and an easy content format, which means both brands and influencers are starting their own podcasts.

Twitter has added a little podcast tab in users’ menus so that they can find podcasts that suit them. LinkedIn has also launched its own platform with content made by industry experts. They’ll both likely expand beyond these initial moves, and marketers will have more places for podcasting ads beyond Spotify.

Overall, keeping up with social media changes will help the success of your business.

Tech News

Meet Amy Poole

Amy Poole is an Editor and Writer at Gadget Flow. When she's not indulged in everything gadget-related, she enjoys spending time with her dog, Rosie, and keeping fit.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace

You’re not looking for just any old mouse. When you work or game—or work and game—you want a mouse with aesthetics and premium capabilities. Well, these unique gaming and office mice tick those things off the list. Related: Gadgets coming..
Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight–Here’s what they use instead
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight–Here’s what they use instead

Solar technology has been around for quite some time. While it was once a technology with minimal applications, it’s grown tremendously over the years and is capable of powering all kinds of things. From charging devices to reducing power consumption..
Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500W of power, solar charging, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500W of power, solar charging, and more

If there’s a company that never ceases to amaze us it’s Anker. The company notorious for its charging alternatives continues to expand its already expansive line of power-producing gadgetry and now they have a brand new offering. The Anker’s 757..
Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more

We love playing board games, but sometimes, after a while, we burn out. That’s why it’s nice to have more than one. This way there’s always an alternative you can pivot to when things become mundane. So which games are..
Square Stand (2nd Gen) adds a new color option, has a built-in chip reader, and enhances its software
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Square Stand (2nd Gen) adds a new color option, has a built-in chip reader, and enhances its software

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that the brand has made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Their checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

So you want to buy an action camera to capture your ski tricks, skateboard flips, and forays into the wilderness? Well, these action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022 have the tech you need to get better results than ever...
Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze. Related: These..
The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR

Do you work in a virtual space or have you been considering it? Virtual reality (VR) headsets have been finding all kinds of ways to help people escape their normal surroundings without having to travel or set up in a..
This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic

Make cooking with garlic easier with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE garlic press. This innovative garlic press processes a whole clove of garlic, including the skin, in just a click and a turn. People have been cooking with garlic for at..
These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%

Store leftovers, whole vegetables, and more with the DeliOne Flex’n Fresh. These stretchable food containers extend to 200% of their height, while their lids provide 50% more volume. Super durable, you can stretch them up to 10,000 times without breakage...
VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

VanMoof S5 & A5 eBikes feature Turbo Boost, app support, antitheft tech, and much more

If you’re not familiar with eBikes, they’re well worth getting acquainted with. Especially now that there are so many great options to choose from, like VanMoof’s S5 & A5. Electric bicycles offer acceleration support and lots of great smart features..