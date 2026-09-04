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Lenovo ThinkBook Project Swan is the rollable laptop I’d bet on reaching shelves
Tech News

Lenovo ThinkBook Project Swan is the rollable laptop I’d bet on reaching shelves

Sep 4, 2026, 4:08 pm EDT
5 min read
0 comments
Lenovo ThinkBook Project Swan is the rollable laptop I’d bet on reaching shelves
Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo wheeled out another rollable notebook at IFA in Berlin, and my instinct was to file it under trade-show theater. Concept laptops tend to make a splash on the floor and disappear soon after. Lenovo’s ThinkBook VertiFlex is a good example of how little we sometimes hear after an IFA concept debut. However, the ThinkBook Project Swan changed my mind within a minute.

Swan opens as a business laptop so ordinary you’d walk straight past it in a meeting room. Then the screen keeps going sideways. Whatever restraint Lenovo has been missing across its rollable experiments, some of it turned up here, and the result is the first one I’d consider carrying to a job.

Wider, not taller: Project Swan

Swan starts as a 14-inch notebook when closed. Open it up and the flexible OLED extends sideways into a 17-inch 16:9 screen. Lenovo sees the extra space being useful for documents, dashboards, and presentations where a second display would otherwise come in handy.

Related: Coolest IFA 2026 gadgets, including a Dyson toothbrush that will tell my dentist everything

At 17.9 mm thick and 1.6 kg, Swan isn’t slim for a 14-inch laptop. For a machine that turns into a 17-inch screen, though, the size makes more sense. You’re carrying a fairly normal notebook and getting a much larger display when you need it.

Sideways is the correct axis, and I’ll argue about it. Lenovo’s gaming rollable at CES climbed from 16 inches to a 24-inch ultrawide, a magnificent answer to a question nobody in an office has ever asked. Growing a small laptop into two readable documents, on the other hand, describes most of my Tuesdays.

The lid pays for the party trick

You notice the weight of the lid as soon as you handle the laptop. Lenovo puts the screen and motor up top, so the display feels heavier than it’d on a conventional notebook. That also means you can’t push the screen as far back. There’s a slight ripple where the panel folds, too, although from what I’ve heard the hardware feels solid overall.

Lenovo’s shipping rollable, the ThinkBook Plus Gen6, puts its extra display inside the body. It rises when you need more screen space.

Swan takes another approach. The base stays clear, but the hinge has to support the panel and its motor. It also looks fairly small for the job. My bigger question is how well the mechanism will hold up over years of use. Lenovo hasn’t published a cycle count, so we don’t know how much repeated use it can handle. A failure could leave the entire machine unusable rather than simply making the screen feel loose. I’d want to see Lenovo’s fatigue testing before recommending one to someone spending their own money.

Intel silicon and a stablemate

Swan uses Intel’s Lunar Lake platform. That’s worth noting, but it doesn’t tell me much about the laptop itself. Lenovo could change the hardware before a retail version appears, and I’d rather focus on what makes Swan different.

The interesting part is the lid. Lenovo fits the motor and flexible display up there, adding more weight to the top half than you’d get with a regular notebook. That’s a bigger concern for me than which Intel chip sits inside.

AeroBlade
Project AeroBlade Concept / Image Credit: Lenovo

Project AeroBlade, the other concept out of Berlin, chases the opposite extreme. Lenovo rebuilt the 14-inch machine around portability and nothing else, getting under 10mm and 830g using a fanless Active Flow system developed with Frore Systems around AirJet solid-state cooling. AeroBlade is the easier sell. Swan is the one I keep opening tabs about.

Pricing is the open question

Neither concept appears in Lenovo’s pricing sheet, which covers the ThinkCentre desktops, ThinkBook laptops, and ThinkVision monitors from the same announcement. Lenovo hasn’t attached a date or a figure to either, and hasn’t said where they’d go on sale.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 launched at $3,500 last year, before memory prices started climbing. Memory costs have only made that price harder to swallow since then.

Swan’s simpler mechanism makes more sense to me if Lenovo wants to build a rollable notebook people can buy. It moves in one direction instead of trying to do too much, which should make the design easier to build and maintain.

Background: Lenovo’s rollable habit

Lenovo has already put one rollable laptop on sale, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, which uses a display that rises vertically from the body when you need more screen space. At CES, Lenovo also showed a rollable gaming concept, but Swan feels more practical to me.

What stands out is how simple the movement is. Swan has fewer moving parts and a single direction of travel, which makes it easier to imagine as a laptop someone could actually buy.

Production is the part Lenovo has stayed quiet about, which is standard for a concept and irritating regardless. Going by the Berlin showing, Swan looks less like a demo and more like a product waiting on a launch window. I’d take a 17-inch canvas that fits in a backpack over another 24-inch conversation piece any day.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

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