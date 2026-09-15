Your first personal robot: An afternoon with PrimeBOT Q1 and PrimeBOT T1 at IFA 2026

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

I spend most of my time at Gadget Flow looking at how things work under the hood of the platform: the systems, the workflows, the parts of the job nobody photographs for a trade show recap. That means I don’t get pulled onto the show floor as often as I’d like. IFA is one of the few weeks a year where that changes, and this year the thing I walked away thinking about wasn’t a TV, a vacuum, or another slab of glass claiming to be smarter than the last one. It was a pair of robots.

I got to spend real time with both PrimeBOT Q1 and PrimeBOT T1, and if you’d asked me to sum up the afternoon in one line, it’d be this: robot functionality, in the house, with AI that actually keeps up. That’s not a small thing to say after a day of booth demos that usually blur together by hour three. Most of what I see at these shows is an incremental spec bump wearing a new marketing line. This wasn’t that.

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

Not a Gadget. A Robot That’s Yours

The phrase PrimeBOT keeps coming back to is “Your First Personal Robot,” and after seeing Q1 up close, that framing makes more sense than it does on paper. This isn’t a household appliance with a friendly face bolted on, and it isn’t an industrial arm wearing a costume so it looks approachable. Q1 is built to be customized down to its shell, its head, its voice, its whole character, so the unit you’d bring home ends up looking and sounding like nobody else’s. That’s a personal robot in the literal sense, not the marketing sense, and it’s a distinction I find myself caring about more the longer I do this job. A lot of “personal tech” is personal only in that you happen to own it. This is closer to something you’d actually shape.

At 88 cm tall, Q1 is also small enough to travel in a backpack, which is a detail that stuck with me more than I expected it to. It’s easy to talk about degrees of freedom and sensing arrays and lose the fact that the whole point is portability and presence, not a fixed unit parked in a corner of your living room.

Under that customizable shell is 22 degrees of freedom, which the team told me is the most in its class, and it showed in the demo. The moves stayed stable and controlled even when they got physical: more than 10 martial-arts-style motions, thrown one after another, without anything looking stiff, jerky, or hesitant between transitions. Watching it move that close, in a crowd, without it feeling like a safety risk to anyone standing nearby, is the part that actually sold me. It’s one thing to read “full-body force control” on a spec sheet. It’s another to stand three feet away while a robot throws a kick and not flinch.

Two Legs, Four Legs, Same Robot

T1 is a different kind of showpiece, and honestly the one I keep bringing up in conversations since. Its whole premise is that it switches between walking on two legs indoors and four legs outdoors, one unified system reconfiguring its own shape for the terrain instead of two separate modes bolted together and switched by hand. Watching that happen in person is genuinely one of those “oh, that’s the future” moments you don’t get often at these shows, and I don’t say that lightly after a decade of covering gadgets that promise the future and deliver a firmware update.

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

It’s also built to keep moving once it’s outside, not just pose for a demo reel. Up to 10 km/h, turning in place, climbing stairs, handling a 35-degree slope. That’s the part that separates a novelty from something you’d actually take with you. A robot that impresses indoors under studio lighting and then falls apart on a gravel path isn’t a personal robot, it’s a prop. T1 is clearly meant to leave the room.

Ask It Something

Both robots are built around natural interaction rather than commands you have to memorize, so I tested that directly rather than taking the pitch at face value. I asked about the weather. I asked it to find a good restaurant in Berlin, the kind of loosely worded question people actually ask out loud, not the clipped command-line phrasing you fall back on with older voice assistants. Most of the time, it understood exactly what I meant on the first try, no rephrasing, no dead air while it guessed. That matters more than any spec sheet, because a personal robot that makes you repeat yourself twice stops feeling personal pretty fast. It starts feeling like every other assistant that technically works but never quite gets you.

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

What I’d Build

I’m not a professional maker, but the developer side of PrimeBOT is hard to ignore. PrimeStudio gives you an SDK and HDK to build custom behavior, and PrimeFlow handles the appearance and voice design on the more casual end, which means the 3D-printed shell option is a lot more than a novelty add-on. You could realistically customize a Q1 into whatever you want it to look like, not just retexture it in an app. I half-joked with the team about printing a Spiderman helmet for one, and the honest answer is: yes, you could, and getting the look right wouldn’t even be the hard part. The hard part would be stopping at one design.

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

Where This Actually Fits at Home

The use case that stuck with me isn’t flashy. It’s a robot inside the house that can help keep an eye on the kids and, based on how it reads context and responds rather than just executing commands, function as something closer to an emotional presence than a gadget parked on a shelf. T1’s version of that same idea is its family-photographer mode: following a subject, timing shots on its own, running through more than 15 camera movements to catch moments hands-free instead of someone always being the one behind the camera. Different angle, same underlying idea. These are built to work alongside a family, not replace anyone in it, and not sit in the corner like a smart speaker with legs.

One Thing I’d Change

If I’m giving the team one note, it’s this: give the hands actual grip. Right now there’s no easy way for either robot to carry something for you, and that feels like the obvious next step for a robot that’s already this dexterous everywhere else. Motion, balance, transformation, all of that is solved. Carrying a water bottle across the room is the piece still missing.

Image Credits: PrimeBOT

That’s the honest read from someone who covers this space for a living and still walked away impressed. Q1 and T1 aren’t trying to be smart-home hardware, and they’re not an industrial tool wearing a friendlier shell to make it through the front door. They’re personal, in the way PrimeBOT keeps insisting they are, and after an afternoon with both, I believe them.