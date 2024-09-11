iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15: Should you upgrade?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 11, 2024, 3:07 pm EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Is the iPhone 16 worth upgrading from the iPhone 15? Discover the new features that might make you rethink your current phone!

Looking back at yesterday’s Apple event, it feels like this year’s big reveal didn’t pack the punch we’ve come to expect. When you compare the iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15, it might seem like there aren’t many dramatic changes if you’re considering an upgrade. The event felt more like a refinement of existing features rather than a game-changer.

But don’t rush to dismiss the iPhone 16 just yet. There are a few cool upgrades and tweaks that can make you rethink sticking with your old model. Curious about what’s new? Dive in to discover how the iPhone 16 compares to the iPhone 15 and find out if it’s worth making the switch.

1. Display

If you liked the iPhone 15’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (2,556 x 1,179 resolution) OLED display, you’ll be glad to hear that the iPhone 16 sticks with the same size and several familiar specs.

However, it still runs at 60Hz, with no upgrade to 120Hz ProMotion. Just like the iPhone 15 and previous models, it remains at 60Hz, which isn’t as smooth as the higher refresh rates.

The iPhone 16 also features the same 2,000 nits of peak brightness and Dynamic Island. Still, there’s no always-on display, which makes Apple’s StandBy feature less useful unless you opt for a Pro model. On the bright side, there’s a tougher Ceramic Shield cover glass that Apple claims is the most durable phone glass yet.

2. Design

The iPhone 16 may look familiar at first glance, but there are some key differences compared to previous models. The most noticeable change is the vertical camera arrangement, replacing the diagonal setup from prior iPhones. Aside from that, it keeps the same overall look and feel.

Apple already made a small design tweak with the iPhone 15, introducing Dynamic Island to the regular models and refining the edges with aerospace aluminum and color-infused glass. The iPhone 16 sticks with these elements. Besides, it adds a few standout features from its Pro siblings, along with a brand-new button.

Apple iPhone 16 series

For the first time, the Action Button comes to the base iPhone models, replacing the traditional Mute switch. You can customize this button to do things like turn on the flashlight, trigger a Shortcut, or adjust other settings.

Another fun addition is the new Camera Control button, located just below the Power button. It gives you fast access to camera features and lets you zoom in or out with a simple swipe. It’s great for grabbing quick shots and focusing on things easily. I’m really curious about the Camera Control feature—it could be a game-changer for speeding up my photo sessions and making them much simpler.

3. Apple A18 chip vs. A16 Bionic

The iPhone 16 takes a big leap in performance thanks to its upgraded A18 chip. Apple decided to skip the A17 and jumped straight from the A16 in the iPhone 15 to the A18. Built using a 3-nanometer process, this chip not only makes the phone faster but also more energy-efficient. With more CPU, GPU, and NPU cores, the iPhone 16 is quicker at handling tasks while using less power. It also features hardware ray-tracing for smoother gaming, and a redesigned cooling system keeps everything running smoothly.

The A18’s 6-core CPU delivers 30% faster performance compared to the iPhone 15, all while using 30% less power. Its 5-core GPU also offers a 40% boost in efficiency, making it perfect for both power users and casual gamers alike. You’ll notice apps loading faster, multitasking being smoother, and the phone staying cool even during heavy use.

Apple A18 chip

Apple’s AI game gets stronger too, with the iPhone 16’s Neural Engine featuring more cores than the iPhone 15’s 16-core version. This makes the phone lightning-fast across the board, whether you’re gaming or just need a snappy, efficient device. It’s a solid upgrade for anyone who values speed and efficiency.

For my friend who’s into photogrammetry, photo and video editing, and gaming, having a top-notch chip like this really makes a difference. And since many people use their phones as their primary computer—think TikTok creators who run their entire business from a phone—the iPhone 16 delivers. Even if you don’t push the performance limits, you’ll still benefit from improved battery life.

4. Battery life

The iPhone 16 has slightly better battery life. You can enjoy up to 22 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback. That’s an upgrade from the iPhone 15’s 20 hours of video playback.

Both phones use lithium-ion batteries and support MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging. However, the iPhone 16 charges a bit faster with a 30W adapter, reaching 50% in 30 minutes.

5. iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15: Cameras

When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 16 has some cool upgrades compared to the iPhone 15. Both phones have a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. But the iPhone 16 adds some extra perks like macro photography and the ability to shoot spatial photos and videos. These features were previously only on the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 16 also gets a nice boost with an anti-reflective lens coating and supports 4K Dolby Vision recording as well as 1080p Dolby Vision. It also has wind noise reduction for videos, which uses smart algorithms to cut down on background noise and make your audio sound better. Additionally, it includes spatial audio support, a feature not found on the older models.

As for the front camera, there’s no change here. Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 have a 12MP front camera, so you’re getting the same great selfies on both phones.

6. Software

The iPhone 16 comes with iOS 18 already installed. By contrast, the iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17 and will get the iOS 18 update later this year. The iPhone 16 supports Apple Intelligence, but it won’t be fully available with the initial iOS 18. You’ll get some Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 update, which is expected to roll out in October in the US. A broader release is planned for December.

7. Pricing and availability

The iPhone 16 will be available for pre-order starting September 13 and will officially launch on September 20. You’ll be able to choose from colors like Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

As for the iPhone 15, it comes in lighter shades such as Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

The starting price for the iPhone 16 is $799 at the Apple Store. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 is available for $699.

Verdict on iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15

If you’re happy with your current iPhone, there’s no need to upgrade just because Apple’s dropped new models. However, if your phone is lagging, damaged, or you’re just ready for a fresh start with a new device, I’d suggest checking out the Apple iPhone 16. It’s got new buttons, updated software, and a reworked camera bump. Plus, it’s the first iPhone designed specifically for generative artificial intelligence, so you can create text and images using natural-language prompts.

Buyer's Guide

Join the Discussion

