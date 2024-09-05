JudoGrid review: These modular display cases snap together like LEGOs

Transform your collection into a work of art with the JudoGrid Modular Display System! From minis to action figures, this customizable display showcases your prized pieces in style.

JudoGrid review: These modular display cases snap together like LEGOs
A display case that’s as unique as your collection

My family and I have been avid collectors of vintage LEGO Minifigures for years. While we’ve gathered a trove of rare and interesting pieces, finding a creative and unique way to display them has always been a challenge—until we discovered JudoGrid’s modular display cases.

Thanks to my work at Gadget Flow, I stumbled upon this versatile display solution that can be customized to any size and rearranged in endless directions. Its quirky peg-hole background complements the playful tone of our pieces—it’s the showcase our collection has always deserved but never found.

Whether you collect action figures, coins, or mint cards, the JudoGrid Modular Display System shows them off. Want to learn more? Read my in-depth review below!

JudoGrid Modular Display System lighting options

A playful display case for cool collections

For years, I’ve searched for the right display case for our LEGO collection, but they were all a bit stuffy with their wood paneling and mirrors. These are cool.

With a design that can be wall-mounted, these display boxes turn my prized collection into framed art! I admire them day after day because they improve the room’s look, which doesn’t always happen with free-standing cases.

Another design element I love is the colorful plastic material. For now, the boxes come in matte hues of white, navy, and purple, while the ‘frame’ portion is available in neon shades of pink, green, and orange. The combination of matte colors with neon is whimsical and takes the look of our LEGOs above and beyond!

JudoGrid Modular Display System in different configurations

A modular build for a flexible display

Now that I’ve gushed about the style, let’s talk about the modular build. Unlike most display cases, which are static and take up the same amount of space whether you want to show 10 pieces or 100, these modular display cases can adapt to your collection and room.

The cases can be made to any size, so you can add space as your collection grows. Or, you can subtract space if you want to condense your display. For me, the number of Minifigures I display often depends on my mood. Sometimes, I want to see more LEGO people, other times, if I want to streamline the room’s look, I remove some. The JudoGrid Modular Display System gives me that option.

A unique display case for miniatures

The JudoGrid Display system is a fantastic option for miniature gaming and miniature collection enthusiasts. The JudoGrid provides them with a premium modular display case that will draw everyone’s attention to a one-of-a-kind collection.

The case allows collectors like us to choose how to display their figurines. And, for those with larger collectibles, like action figures, the JudoGrid has a ton of customizations for creating cases for oversized figures, too.

LEDs illuminate your collection

Another of the JudoGrid Display System’s standout features is its built-in lighting. As someone who loves showcasing my LEGO collection, the ability to adjust the colors and brightness of the lights has been a game changer. The LEDs highlight the details of my builds, making them truly pop!

Snap the pieces together in seconds

The term ‘modular’ often means ‘expandable with DIY’ when we’re talking about products. Luckily, these modular display cases don’t take a ton of time and effort to put together. The system is super easy to build because the pieces snap together like giant LEGOs—a win in my book!

Once you have the framework together, simply secure the box with some of the nuts and bolts included with the set, and your creative display case is ready to go. All this takes minutes and is kind of fun, especially if you’re a LEGO superfan like me.

Inside the box, the shelving is also flexible. There’s a range of shelf sizes to choose from, as well as pedestal structures that can elevate particular pieces. They let me customize the display to my liking; I can raise the more important minifigures and flank them with others from the same set.

Useful accessories for hobbyists

What’s more, JudoGrid offers specially designed accessories for holding paint bottles and brushes—they’re ideal for anyone who wants to display their paint collection alongside their miniatures. These accessories not only keep your workspace tidy but also allow you to showcase your vibrant paint colors in an organized and visually appealing way.

Wrapping up

The JudoGrid Modular Display System has finally allowed my family and I to showcase our beloved LEGO Minifigures. It’s not just a display case; it’s a canvas for creativity that adds a fun, playful vibe to our game room. The quirky design, vibrant colors, and flexible build make it the ideal fit for our collection—and the best part is that it’s as easy to put together as a LEGO set!

I love how this system adapts to our changing needs, letting us expand or shrink the arrangement with ease. Whether you’re a serious collector or just looking for a cool way to show off your favorite pieces, the JudoGrid Modular Display System changes the game.

Want your own JudoGrid Modular Display? Leave your email on the official website for updates about the product launch!

