Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID- and NFC-blocking wallet

It's easier than you'd think for someone to swipe your information with an RFID reader. But you can throw them off with this RFID-blocking wallet.

APADEO wallet protects your info

Choose a better wallet than the one you currently own: the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet. This RFID/NFC-blocking wallet has tech that prevents RFID signals from lifting the information on your cards. Plus, the minimalist design holds cash and keys.

It’s scary to think that an electronic pickpocketer can skim information from your cards just by coming into proximity with you. You can prevent that, though, with the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet.





APADEO in different colors

Choose a wallet with its own RFID and NFC blocker

How does the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet work? Well, it comes with its own RFID- and NFC-blocking card that provides a barrier against 13.56 MHz signal-reading devices.

The card looks just like a regular credit card and fits into the middle slot of the wallet. There, it safeguards your information while you walk around town, go to work, or stop at a café, worry-free.

APADEO in blue

Go for a protective wallet that’s slim

While some RFID-blocking wallets and gadgets can be bulky, that won’t be an issue with the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet.

Since its protective technology is the size of any of your other cards, it’s the same dimensions as your regular wallet. So you won’t have to change anything about the way you already carry your cash, cards, and keys.

Check out this antitheft wallet’s minimalist design

Everyone wants a stylish wallet. And this RFID/NFC-blocking wallet has a minimalist look you’ll be proud to show off. It boasts straight lines and a palm-size rectangular shape that will quickly become a regular part of your EDC.

That way, it fits easily in your pocket while keeping all the important stuff—your ID, credit cards, and debit cards— safe.

Keep your cards organized with 3 pockets

While the wallet expands to fit all your cards, it also keeps them organized with three divider pockets. So you’ll never be that person at the checkout counter sifting through your cards to make a payment.

Enjoy the high-quality materials

Quality is also important when it comes to choosing a wallet. And, with the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet, you can be sure you won’t have to go wallet shopping again in six months.

That’s thanks to high-quality materials like reinforced leather edges. They keep the wallet durable and capable of standing up to daily use.

Then, the expandable polyester fabric allows the wallet to stretch to hold up to a whopping 25 cards. So, yes, this wallet can totally handle all your cards.

Additionally, an aluminum accessory ring gives you the option to securely attach this RFID/NFC-blocking wallet to a keychain or lanyard.

Get an NFC-blocking wallet that’s machine-washable

When your wallet gets too dirty, it’s time to look for another one, right? That’s not the case with this RFID/NFC-blocking wallet, which is machine washable.

That’s right, when this secure wallet has seen a little too much use, just throw it in the wash with your socks. It comes out as good as new, and you don’t have to do anything special to keep it spic and span.

Feel confident using a wallet with tough stitching

Have you ever owned a wallet with stitching that begins to fray after you put it in your jean pocket a few times? You won’t have that issue with the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet.

It features rock-solid stitching and is just one more example of this wallet’s high-quality materials.

Learn about the 10-year warrenty

Impressively, this minimalist wallet also has a 10-year guarantee from the brand. Yes, we said 10-year warranty, which is probably longer than the one that came with your toaster.

The company is so confident in its wallet’s materials and craftmanship that they promise to replace it if it becomes damaged in any way over a decade.

Match your style with the 4 color options

The APADEO RFID-blocking wallet’s makers realize that everyone has their own sense of style—a plain black or gray wallet just isn’t going to cut it for some.

For that reason, they offer their RFID/NFC-blocking wallet in 4 colorways: blue, black, tan, and gray.

Overall, the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet is a great choice for an everyday wallet. Its tech prevents you from being the victim of electronic pickpocketing, and the high-quality materials ensure it lives up to your everyday needs.

Preorder the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet for $10 on Kickstarter. Do you have any experience with RFID-blocking products? Tell us about it in the comments.