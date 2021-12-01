EXENTRI Wallet blends elegant design with RFID blocking technology and premium leather

Are you in the market for a new wallet? If you're looking for a slimmer wallet that offers RFID protection, we've got one just for you. Not only that, but it also features a classy, premium design that's sure to impress. Read on to learn more about this elegantly crafted new wallet.

EXENTRI Wallet has RFID blocking; elegantly crafted design

Most of us carry a wallet. However, not everyone likes carrying a large one. Remember that episode of the TV series “Seinfeld” where George develops back problems from sitting on his oversized wallet for too long? Sometimes it’s nice to have a slimmer wallet to keep your money together. With the EXENTRI Wallet, you can have precisely that. As a matter of fact, more than that, because the wallet comes with a few more worthwhile features. Let’s go ahead and take a closer look, shall we?

EXENTRI Wallet features premium leather and stainless steel

Features a slim, tri-fold design to store your money and credit cards

If you like a slim wallet, yet still require space to hold a few extra credit cards, the EXENTRI Wallet’s got you covered. It features a tri-fold design that provides plenty of places to store bills, receipts, and cards. Not only that, but you technically don’t even need to open it in order to access your main source of payment. For example, one of its many different card pockets allows you to use a thumb opening to slide the cards up without even opening the wallet. That’s a handy feature to have when you’re standing in line trying to get through a fast-moving transaction cycle. Fumble your wallet no more!

Check out the elegant EXENTRI Wallet up close

Includes RFID blocking technology to keep your information safe

If you’re unfamiliar with RFID blocking technology, we understand. In fact, we wish we didn’t have to know about it. Gone are the days of old-fashioned pick-pocketers being the only thing to watch for while commuting on foot. Now thieves are able to use devices to scan your credit card information without having to touch you. While it isn’t always an effective method on the part of the thieves, it still has the potential to be. This is why having RFID blocking technology helps. It can shut out these attempts and keep your information safe. It’s always nice to have that peace of mind, right?

Offers an elegantly crafted design using premium leather materials

The EXENTRI Wallet has another thing going for it too. That’s its elegant aesthetic design, made from genuine leather. It also incorporates stainless steel into its main locking mechanism which adds another touch of class to its appearance. There’s even a beautifully crafted box it comes in so you can store the wallet when it isn’t needed. If style plays a part in your choice of wallet, then this will likely pass the test.

EXENTRI Wallet includes thumb opening for easy card access

This is a reliable, high-quality wallet you’ll enjoy using every day

A wallet is just one of those things that everyone needs to have. Whether you’re carrying the largest of wallets packed to the brim or the tiniest with only a few single cards, you always wind up carrying one. So, if you’re looking for a perfect in-between, look no further. The EXENTRI Wallet is a wallet that will feel great every time you take it out and hold it in your hands. It will carry an effective number of cards which you can rapidly access when you need them. Plus, you can feel safer knowing that the built-in RFID protection is there to keep your information secure. If you’re in need of a new wallet, you should definitely be checking this out.

You can get the EXENTRI Wallet from the official website here for $64.95.