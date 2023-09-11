Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers

Get ready to level up your gaming experience with the all-new Lenovo Legion Go! Unveiled at the IFA 2023 event, this Windows 11 gaming handheld is a game-changer in every sense.

Lenovo Legion Go lets you play anywhere

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processor, Legion Go is Lenovo’s first Windows 11 gaming handheld device. It creates an immersive experience for its gamers.

This remarkable handheld gaming gadget is Lenovo's opening foray into the world of Windows 11 gaming handhelds.

Lenovo Legion Go front view

Powerful Performance

When it comes to gaming, performance is everything, and the Lenovo Legion Go doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU paired with AMD RNDA graphics, ensuring that every game you play runs flawlessly.

In essence, it does remind us of the ASUS ROG Ally or the Steam Deck. With its top-notch quality, Lenovo Legion Go has definitely become a competitor on the market among these renowned handheld consoles.

Lenovo Legion Go with controllers

Lenovo Legion Go and controllers front view

Large Screen Display

Another plus of the Lenovo Legion Go is its large screen display, which is better than great for an immersive gaming experience. The device has an extensively wide screen with an 8.8″ 2560 x 1600 Lenovo PureSight Gaming display. This is a great advantage.

Considering its size, it promises a pretty decent weight for a handheld console, carrying 1.41 pounds (640 grams) without the controllers.

What’s also amazing is that the gadget has a lot of flexible functions. You have the option to choose between a rapid 144 Hz and a 60 Hz refresh rate to save more energy.

You may also select a visual accuracy ranging from 1600p to 800p. The touchscreen of the device is also pretty impressive with its sharp 10-point touch system.

Lenovo Legion Go front and side view

Long Battery Life

The Lenovo Legion Go is also game-friendly thanks to its extensive battery expenditure. Boasting a 49.2 Wh capacity battery, it will offer long gaming sessions without the need to recharge frequently.

This gaming handheld device also has support for Super Rapid Charge, which allows the battery to recharge up to 70% in just half an hour. When plugged in, there’s a power bypass mode that protects the battery from extra degradation while eliminating the heat normally produced while charging.

Detachable Controllers

What is also distinct about the Lenovo Legion Go are the detachable controllers. The controller detachment process is pretty self-explanatory; all you have to do is remove the controllers from the sides, rest the device on the kickstand, and you’re good to go. One of the controllers may also work as your personal mouse, which I find to be a cool feature, especially for games requiring sharpness and precision.

Pricing & Availability

The Lenovo Legion Go is coming soon at a starting price of $699 in the United States. This portable game player is very close in price to the ASUS ROG Ally.